Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett moves into GC lead with uphill victory on stage 4

Igor Arrieta kicks ahead of Briton Mark Donovan to go two-three in Brisighella while Magnus Sheffield suffers late crash

Coppi e Bartali 2025: Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) charges to stage 4 victory and with it grabs GC lead
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 4 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali stage race in Italy, attacking alone on the final climb to gain enough time to snatch the overall race lead.

The British rider got away with the USA's Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mark Donovan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) on the steep Valico Rio Chiè climb but finished alone to set up overall success on Friday's stage.

