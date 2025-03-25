Caleb Ewan wins first race with Ineos Grenadiers on opening stage of Coppi e Bartali

Kogut and Tesson round out podium in Bondeno

BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Caleb Ewan (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates the stage win
Caleb Ewan sprinted to his first victory in Ineos Grenadiers colours on the opening stage of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali, sprinting to an easy win at the end of the 174.5km stage to Bondeno.

The Australian, logging his first race day for the British team following a move from Jayco-AlUla over the winter, received a perfect lead-out from his teammates, who had controlled the race for much of the day.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

