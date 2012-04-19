Trending

Powers, Jacques-Maynes win opening Sea Otter stages

Criterium opens 2012 stage race

Image 1 of 14

Andy Jacques-Mayne celebrating his GC lead in the men's stage race after the criterium this morning

Andy Jacques-Mayne celebrating his GC lead in the men's stage race after the criterium this morning
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 14

The women's field rolls through the start/finish area on their second lap.

The women's field rolls through the start/finish area on their second lap.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 14

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 14

Emily Collins (Vanderkitten) has returned to competitive form following injuries, and finished third in the Sea Otter Criterium.

Emily Collins (Vanderkitten) has returned to competitive form following injuries, and finished third in the Sea Otter Criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 14

Alison Powers (NOW/Novartis) wins the Sea Otter women's criterium ahead of Loren Rowney (Spcialized-lululemon.)

Alison Powers (NOW/Novartis) wins the Sea Otter women's criterium ahead of Loren Rowney (Spcialized-lululemon.)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 14

The men's field lines up on the Laguna Seca Raceway front straight for the start of the Sea Otter criterium.

The men's field lines up on the Laguna Seca Raceway front straight for the start of the Sea Otter criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 14

Exergy controlled the field while their rider Morgan Schmitt was in the winning three-man break.

Exergy controlled the field while their rider Morgan Schmitt was in the winning three-man break.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 14

The men's field makes its way through the narrow passage on the Sea Otter criterium course.

The men's field makes its way through the narrow passage on the Sea Otter criterium course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 14

Logan Loader (Exergy) was a favorite to win the criterium, but with a teammate in the break, he was forced to wait out the race within the peloton.

Logan Loader (Exergy) was a favorite to win the criterium, but with a teammate in the break, he was forced to wait out the race within the peloton.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 14

Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) was aggressive in his attempts to bring back the three-man break.

Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) was aggressive in his attempts to bring back the three-man break.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 14

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) leads the three-man break with Morgan Schmidt (Exergy) and Connor McCutcheon (Bike Religon) which spent more than half the race off the front.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) leads the three-man break with Morgan Schmidt (Exergy) and Connor McCutcheon (Bike Religon) which spent more than half the race off the front.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 14

With one lap to go and a three-man break 30 seconds up the road, the Cal Giant Berries/Specialized squad moved to the front.

With one lap to go and a three-man break 30 seconds up the road, the Cal Giant Berries/Specialized squad moved to the front.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 14

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) wins the Sea Otter criterium ahead of Conner McCutcheon (Bike Religon) and Morgan Schmitt (Exergy.)

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) wins the Sea Otter criterium ahead of Conner McCutcheon (Bike Religon) and Morgan Schmitt (Exergy.)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 14

Logan Loader (Exergy) wins the field sprint with ease in the Sea Otter Criterium.

Logan Loader (Exergy) wins the field sprint with ease in the Sea Otter Criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

The 2012 Sea Otter Classic stage race opened with an early morning criterium, the women taking off at 8am, where Alison Powers and her Now & Novartis team controlled the race and delivered Powers to the stage win and general classification lead.

Powers topped Specialized-lululemon's Loren Rowney and Emily Collins (Vanderkitten) in the sprint at the end of a race that was marred by several crashes.

Olivia Dillon and Robin Farina (Now & Novartis) took turns attacking to soften up the field, but a concerted chase by the Primal/MapMyRide team brought the race to a bunch sprint, which played into Powers' hands perfectly.

The winner of the final stage at the Redlands Classic and runner-up overall there was led to the line by her team and finished off the victory with ease.

In the hour-long men's race, it was the Kenda/5 Hour Energy team that shone, delivering Andy Jacques-Maynes to the victory and race lead. Jacques-Maynes was part of a three-man breakaway with Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green) and Morgan Schmitt (Exergy) which went clear in a counter-attack of a move by Kenda's Nate English.

The trio stayed clear until the finish, where the more experienced Jacques-Maynes used his savvy to outfox his younger rivals.

Full Results

Elte Men - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)1:02:27
2Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
3Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
4Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:01:21
5Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
6Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
7Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
8Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
9Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)0:01:24
10Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
11Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
12Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
13Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
14Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
15James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
16Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
17Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
18Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
19Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
20Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
21Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
22Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
23Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
24Nicolas Frey (Boo Bicycles)
25Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
26John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
27Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
28Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
29Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
30Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
31Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
32Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
33Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
34Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
35Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
36Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
37Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
38James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
39Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
40Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
41Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
42Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
43Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
44Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
45Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
46Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:35
47Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:03:07
48Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
49Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:03:54
50Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
51Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
52Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
53Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
54Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
55Chris Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
56Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
57Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
58Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
59Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:10
60Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)0:04:28
61Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
62Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
63David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
64Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
65Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
66Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
67Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
68Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
69Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:05:41
70Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:06:15
71Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
72Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
73Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
74Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
75Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:07:48
76Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
77Patrick Briggs (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
78Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
79David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
80Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:08:55
81Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
82Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
83Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)0:15:37
84Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:31:13
85Takahiro Ogasawara (The Bike Journal)
DNFJonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFDillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)5pts
2Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)3
3Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)5pts
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)3
3Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)5pts
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)3
3Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)5pts
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)3
3Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)1

Elite Men General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)1:02:14
2Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:00:06
3Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:07
4Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:01:34
5Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
6Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
7Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
8Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
9Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)0:01:37
10Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
11Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
12Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
13Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
14Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
15James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
16Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
17Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
18Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
19Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
20Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
21Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
22Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
23Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
24Nicolas Frey (Boo Bicycles)
25Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
26John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
27Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
28Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
29Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
30Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
31Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
32Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
33Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
34Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
35Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
36Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
37Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
38James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
39Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
40Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
41Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
42Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
43Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
44Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
45Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
46Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:48
47Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:03:20
48Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
49Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:04:07
50Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
51Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
52Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
53Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
54Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
55Chris Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
56Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
57Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
58Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
59Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:23
60Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)0:04:41
61Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
62Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
63David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
64Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
65Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
66Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
67Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
68Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
69Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:05:54
70Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:06:28
71Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
72Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
73Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
74Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
75Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:08:01
76Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
77Patrick Briggs (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
78Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
79David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
80Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:09:08
81Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
82Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
83Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)0:15:50
84Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:31:26
85Takahiro Ogasawara (The Bike Journal)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)16pts
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)9
3Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)7
4Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)3
5Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Elite Women - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:51:27
2Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
3Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
4Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
5Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
6Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )
7Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)0:00:07
8Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
9Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
10Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
11Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
13Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
14Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
15Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
16Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
17Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
18Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
19Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
20Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
21Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
22Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:14
23Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
24Nicole Justice
25Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
26Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
27Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:22
28Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
29Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:28
30Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:00:28
31Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:00:34
32Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
33Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
34Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:42
35Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:01:19
36Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)0:01:23
37Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:03:26
38Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:03:41
39Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
40Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
41Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)
42Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
43Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
44Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:04:39
45Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
46Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:04:41
47Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:05:43
48Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:06:26
49Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
50Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
51Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
52Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:08:35
DNFJulia La Franchise (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
DNSSusannah Breen (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)3
3Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)3
3Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
3Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
3Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Elite Women General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:51:14
2Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:07
3Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:09
4Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:00:11
5Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:00:12
6Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:00:13
7Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)0:00:20
10Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
11Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
13Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
14Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
15Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
16Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
17Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
18Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
19Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
20Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
21Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
22Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
24Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:27
25Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
26Nicole Justice
27Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
28Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
29Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:35
30Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
31Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:00:41
32Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:00:47
33Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:55
34Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:01:32
35Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)0:01:36
36Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:03:39
37Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:41
38Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:03:54
39Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
40Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
41Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)
42Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
43Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
44Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:04:52
45Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
46Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:04:54
47Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:05:56
48Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:06:39
49Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
50Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
51Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
52Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:08:48

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)8pts
2Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)7
3Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
4Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
5Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
6Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
7Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1
8Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )1
9Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)1

