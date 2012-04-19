Powers, Jacques-Maynes win opening Sea Otter stages
Criterium opens 2012 stage race
Stage 1: SRAM Criterium -
The 2012 Sea Otter Classic stage race opened with an early morning criterium, the women taking off at 8am, where Alison Powers and her Now & Novartis team controlled the race and delivered Powers to the stage win and general classification lead.
Powers topped Specialized-lululemon's Loren Rowney and Emily Collins (Vanderkitten) in the sprint at the end of a race that was marred by several crashes.
Olivia Dillon and Robin Farina (Now & Novartis) took turns attacking to soften up the field, but a concerted chase by the Primal/MapMyRide team brought the race to a bunch sprint, which played into Powers' hands perfectly.
The winner of the final stage at the Redlands Classic and runner-up overall there was led to the line by her team and finished off the victory with ease.
In the hour-long men's race, it was the Kenda/5 Hour Energy team that shone, delivering Andy Jacques-Maynes to the victory and race lead. Jacques-Maynes was part of a three-man breakaway with Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green) and Morgan Schmitt (Exergy) which went clear in a counter-attack of a move by Kenda's Nate English.
The trio stayed clear until the finish, where the more experienced Jacques-Maynes used his savvy to outfox his younger rivals.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|1:02:27
|2
|Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|3
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|4
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:01:21
|5
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|6
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|7
|Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|8
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
|0:01:24
|10
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|11
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|12
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|13
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|14
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|15
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|16
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|17
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
|18
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
|19
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|20
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|21
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|22
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|23
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|24
|Nicolas Frey (Boo Bicycles)
|25
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|26
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|27
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|28
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|29
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|30
|Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|31
|Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
|32
|Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|33
|Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|34
|Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
|35
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|36
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|37
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
|38
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|39
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|40
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|41
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
|42
|Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|43
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|44
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|45
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|46
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:35
|47
|Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:03:07
|48
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|49
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:03:54
|50
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|51
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|52
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|53
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|54
|Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|55
|Chris Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|56
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|57
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|58
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|59
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:10
|60
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:04:28
|61
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|62
|Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|63
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|64
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
|65
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|66
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|67
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|68
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|69
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:05:41
|70
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:06:15
|71
|Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|72
|Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|73
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|74
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|75
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:07:48
|76
|Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
|77
|Patrick Briggs (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|78
|Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|79
|David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|80
|Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:08:55
|81
|Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|82
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
|83
|Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
|0:15:37
|84
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:31:13
|85
|Takahiro Ogasawara (The Bike Journal)
|DNF
|Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Dillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|3
|3
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|5
|pts
|2
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|3
|3
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|5
|pts
|2
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|3
|3
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|5
|pts
|2
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|3
|3
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|1:02:14
|2
|Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:00:06
|3
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:07
|4
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:01:34
|5
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|6
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|7
|Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|8
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
|0:01:37
|10
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|11
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|12
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|13
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|14
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|15
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|16
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|17
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
|18
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
|19
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|20
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|21
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|22
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|23
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|24
|Nicolas Frey (Boo Bicycles)
|25
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|26
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|27
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|28
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|29
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|30
|Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|31
|Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
|32
|Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|33
|Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|34
|Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
|35
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|36
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|37
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
|38
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|39
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|40
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|41
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
|42
|Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|43
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|44
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|45
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|46
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:48
|47
|Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:03:20
|48
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|49
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:04:07
|50
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|51
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|52
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|53
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|54
|Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|55
|Chris Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|56
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|57
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|58
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|59
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:23
|60
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:04:41
|61
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|62
|Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|63
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|64
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
|65
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|66
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|67
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|68
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|69
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:05:54
|70
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:06:28
|71
|Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|72
|Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|73
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|74
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|75
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:08:01
|76
|Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
|77
|Patrick Briggs (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|78
|Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|79
|David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|80
|Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:09:08
|81
|Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|82
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
|83
|Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
|0:15:50
|84
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:31:26
|85
|Takahiro Ogasawara (The Bike Journal)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|16
|pts
|2
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|9
|3
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|7
|4
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|3
|5
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:51:27
|2
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|3
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|4
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|5
|Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|6
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|7
|Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
|0:00:07
|8
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|9
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|10
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|11
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|12
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|13
|Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
|14
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
|15
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|16
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|17
|Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|18
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|19
|Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|20
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|21
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|22
|Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:14
|23
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|24
|Nicole Justice
|25
|Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|26
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|27
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:22
|28
|Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|29
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:03:28
|30
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:00:28
|31
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:00:34
|32
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|33
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|34
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:42
|35
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:01:19
|36
|Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:23
|37
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:03:26
|38
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:03:41
|39
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|40
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|41
|Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)
|42
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
|43
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|44
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:04:39
|45
|Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|46
|Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:04:41
|47
|Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:05:43
|48
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:06:26
|49
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|50
|Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
|51
|Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|52
|Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:08:35
|DNF
|Julia La Franchise (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|DNS
|Susannah Breen (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|3
|3
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|3
|3
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|3
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|3
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:51:14
|2
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:07
|3
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:09
|4
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:00:11
|5
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:00:12
|6
|Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:00:13
|7
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
|0:00:20
|10
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|11
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|12
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|13
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|14
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|15
|Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
|16
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
|17
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|18
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|19
|Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|20
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|21
|Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|22
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|23
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|24
|Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:27
|25
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|26
|Nicole Justice
|27
|Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|28
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|29
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:35
|30
|Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|31
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:00:41
|32
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:00:47
|33
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:55
|34
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:01:32
|35
|Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:36
|36
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:03:39
|37
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:03:41
|38
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:03:54
|39
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|40
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|41
|Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)
|42
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
|43
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|44
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:04:52
|45
|Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|46
|Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:04:54
|47
|Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:05:56
|48
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:06:39
|49
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|50
|Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
|51
|Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|52
|Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:08:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|pts
|2
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|7
|3
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|4
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|5
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|6
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|7
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1
|8
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|1
|9
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|1
