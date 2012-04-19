Image 1 of 14 Andy Jacques-Mayne celebrating his GC lead in the men's stage race after the criterium this morning (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 14 The women's field rolls through the start/finish area on their second lap. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 14 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 14 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten) has returned to competitive form following injuries, and finished third in the Sea Otter Criterium. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 14 Alison Powers (NOW/Novartis) wins the Sea Otter women's criterium ahead of Loren Rowney (Spcialized-lululemon.) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 14 The men's field lines up on the Laguna Seca Raceway front straight for the start of the Sea Otter criterium. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 14 Exergy controlled the field while their rider Morgan Schmitt was in the winning three-man break. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 14 The men's field makes its way through the narrow passage on the Sea Otter criterium course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 14 Logan Loader (Exergy) was a favorite to win the criterium, but with a teammate in the break, he was forced to wait out the race within the peloton. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 14 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) was aggressive in his attempts to bring back the three-man break. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) leads the three-man break with Morgan Schmidt (Exergy) and Connor McCutcheon (Bike Religon) which spent more than half the race off the front. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 14 With one lap to go and a three-man break 30 seconds up the road, the Cal Giant Berries/Specialized squad moved to the front. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) wins the Sea Otter criterium ahead of Conner McCutcheon (Bike Religon) and Morgan Schmitt (Exergy.) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 14 Logan Loader (Exergy) wins the field sprint with ease in the Sea Otter Criterium. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

The 2012 Sea Otter Classic stage race opened with an early morning criterium, the women taking off at 8am, where Alison Powers and her Now & Novartis team controlled the race and delivered Powers to the stage win and general classification lead.

Powers topped Specialized-lululemon's Loren Rowney and Emily Collins (Vanderkitten) in the sprint at the end of a race that was marred by several crashes.

Olivia Dillon and Robin Farina (Now & Novartis) took turns attacking to soften up the field, but a concerted chase by the Primal/MapMyRide team brought the race to a bunch sprint, which played into Powers' hands perfectly.

The winner of the final stage at the Redlands Classic and runner-up overall there was led to the line by her team and finished off the victory with ease.

In the hour-long men's race, it was the Kenda/5 Hour Energy team that shone, delivering Andy Jacques-Maynes to the victory and race lead. Jacques-Maynes was part of a three-man breakaway with Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green) and Morgan Schmitt (Exergy) which went clear in a counter-attack of a move by Kenda's Nate English.

The trio stayed clear until the finish, where the more experienced Jacques-Maynes used his savvy to outfox his younger rivals.

Full Results

Elte Men - Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 1:02:27 2 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 3 Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy) 4 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:01:21 5 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 6 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) 7 Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 8 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 9 Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com) 0:01:24 10 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 11 Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien) 12 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 13 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 14 Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 15 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 16 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 17 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized) 18 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized) 19 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 20 Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing) 21 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 22 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 23 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 24 Nicolas Frey (Boo Bicycles) 25 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 26 John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable) 27 Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store) 28 Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable) 29 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 30 Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 31 Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized) 32 Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 33 Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 34 Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized) 35 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 36 Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy) 37 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's) 38 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 39 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 40 Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 41 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly) 42 Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 43 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 44 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 45 Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 46 Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized) 0:01:35 47 Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien) 0:03:07 48 Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 49 Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 0:03:54 50 Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 51 Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable) 52 Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien) 53 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 54 Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 55 Chris Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 56 Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 57 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 58 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 59 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:10 60 Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling) 0:04:28 61 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 62 Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 63 David Goodman (Athens Velo Club) 64 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo) 65 Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable) 66 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 67 Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 68 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 69 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:05:41 70 Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:06:15 71 Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 72 Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club) 73 Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 74 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 75 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:07:48 76 Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange) 77 Patrick Briggs (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 78 Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 79 David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 80 Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 0:08:55 81 Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien) 82 Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing) 83 Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing) 0:15:37 84 Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:31:13 85 Takahiro Ogasawara (The Bike Journal) DNF Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) DNF Dillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 5 pts 2 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 3 3 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy) 5 pts 2 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 3 3 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 5 pts 2 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 3 3 Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 5 pts 2 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 3 3 Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy) 1

Elite Men General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 1:02:14 2 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 0:00:06 3 Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy) 0:00:07 4 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:01:34 5 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 6 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) 7 Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 8 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 9 Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com) 0:01:37 10 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 11 Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien) 12 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 13 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 14 Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 15 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 16 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 17 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized) 18 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized) 19 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 20 Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing) 21 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 22 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 23 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 24 Nicolas Frey (Boo Bicycles) 25 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 26 John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable) 27 Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store) 28 Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable) 29 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 30 Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 31 Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized) 32 Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 33 Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 34 Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized) 35 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 36 Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy) 37 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's) 38 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 39 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 40 Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 41 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly) 42 Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 43 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 44 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 45 Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 46 Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized) 0:01:48 47 Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien) 0:03:20 48 Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 49 Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 0:04:07 50 Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 51 Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable) 52 Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien) 53 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 54 Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 55 Chris Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 56 Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 57 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 58 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 59 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:23 60 Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling) 0:04:41 61 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 62 Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 63 David Goodman (Athens Velo Club) 64 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo) 65 Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable) 66 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 67 Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 68 Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 69 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:05:54 70 Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:06:28 71 Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society) 72 Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club) 73 Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 74 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 75 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:08:01 76 Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange) 77 Patrick Briggs (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 78 Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 79 David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 80 Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles) 0:09:08 81 Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien) 82 Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing) 83 Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing) 0:15:50 84 Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:31:26 85 Takahiro Ogasawara (The Bike Journal)

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion) 16 pts 2 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) 9 3 Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy) 7 4 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team) 3 5 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 1

Elite Women - Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:51:27 2 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 3 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 4 Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top) 5 Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top) 6 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 ) 7 Rebecca Werner (SportVelo) 0:00:07 8 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 9 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 11 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 ) 13 Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 ) 14 Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top) 15 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 16 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 17 Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 18 Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 19 Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen) 20 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 21 Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching) 22 Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:14 23 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 24 Nicole Justice 25 Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 26 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) 27 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:22 28 Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 29 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:03:28 30 Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching) 0:00:28 31 Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 0:00:34 32 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 ) 33 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 34 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:42 35 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:01:19 36 Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling) 0:01:23 37 Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:03:26 38 Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching) 0:03:41 39 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 40 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus) 41 Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC) 42 Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top) 43 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 44 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 0:04:39 45 Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 46 Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:04:41 47 Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:05:43 48 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:06:26 49 Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 50 Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top) 51 Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen) 52 Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen) 0:08:35 DNF Julia La Franchise (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching) DNS Susannah Breen (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 pts 2 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 3 3 Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 pts 2 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 3 3 Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 ) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 pts 2 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 3 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 pts 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 3 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 1

Elite Women General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:51:14 2 Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon) 0:00:07 3 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:09 4 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 ) 0:00:11 5 Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top) 0:00:12 6 Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top) 0:00:13 7 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 ) 8 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 Rebecca Werner (SportVelo) 0:00:20 10 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 11 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 12 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 13 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 14 Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 ) 15 Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 ) 16 Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top) 17 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 18 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 19 Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 20 Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 21 Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen) 22 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 23 Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching) 24 Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:27 25 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 26 Nicole Justice 27 Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 28 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) 29 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:35 30 Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 31 Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching) 0:00:41 32 Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 0:00:47 33 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:55 34 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:01:32 35 Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling) 0:01:36 36 Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:03:39 37 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:03:41 38 Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching) 0:03:54 39 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 40 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus) 41 Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC) 42 Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top) 43 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 44 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 0:04:52 45 Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 46 Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:04:54 47 Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:05:56 48 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:06:39 49 Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 50 Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top) 51 Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen) 52 Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen) 0:08:48