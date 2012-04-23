Jacques-Maynes and Powers secure Sea Otter titles
Powers also wins final stage along with Wingert
Stage 4: Circuit Race -
Image 1 of 21
Image 2 of 21
Image 3 of 21
Image 4 of 21
Image 5 of 21
Image 6 of 21
Image 7 of 21
Image 8 of 21
Image 9 of 21
Image 10 of 21
Image 11 of 21
Image 12 of 21
Image 13 of 21
Image 14 of 21
Image 15 of 21
Image 16 of 21
Image 17 of 21
Image 18 of 21
Image 19 of 21
Image 20 of 21
Image 21 of 21
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|1:45:14
|2
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|3
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|4
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|5
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|6
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|7
|Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|8
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|9
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
|10
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
|11
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|12
|Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|13
|Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|14
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|15
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|16
|Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|17
|Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
|18
|Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|19
|Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
|20
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|21
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|22
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|23
|Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
|24
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|25
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|26
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
|27
|Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|28
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|29
|Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|30
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|31
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|32
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|33
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
|0:00:09
|34
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|35
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|36
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|37
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
|38
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|39
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:00:18
|40
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:40
|41
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:01:03
|42
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|43
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:01:56
|44
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|0:01:59
|45
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|46
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|47
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:32
|48
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:05:32
|49
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:06:11
|50
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|51
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:08:05
|52
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|53
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:09:34
|54
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
|0:13:09
|55
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
|56
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:15:02
|57
|Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|58
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|59
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|60
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|61
|Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|62
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|63
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|64
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|65
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|66
|Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|67
|Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
|68
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:21:03
|69
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|70
|Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|71
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:26:18
|72
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|6:06:01
|2
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:19
|3
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:01:36
|4
|Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:02:20
|5
|Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:02:26
|6
|Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:02:47
|7
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:02:51
|8
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:10
|9
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:44
|10
|Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:03:52
|11
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
|0:03:59
|12
|Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
|0:04:02
|13
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
|0:04:10
|14
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:04:17
|15
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|0:04:20
|16
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:04:21
|17
|Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:04:24
|18
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:04:31
|19
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|0:04:39
|20
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:45
|21
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:04:57
|22
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:05:07
|23
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:05:13
|24
|Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:05:33
|25
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:08:13
|26
|Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:08:31
|27
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:09:00
|28
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:10:02
|29
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:10:45
|30
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:12:43
|31
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:13:38
|32
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:14:12
|33
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:14:15
|34
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:17:04
|35
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:18:44
|36
|Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:18:54
|37
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:18:58
|38
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:19:11
|39
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:20:36
|40
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:21:56
|41
|Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:22:46
|42
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:25:54
|43
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:26:01
|44
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:26:46
|45
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:27:33
|46
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:28:21
|47
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:28:38
|48
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:30:25
|49
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:30:55
|50
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:32:02
|51
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:33:20
|52
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:33:22
|53
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|0:34:37
|54
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:37:12
|55
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
|0:38:58
|56
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|0:39:41
|57
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:40:17
|58
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:41:40
|59
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:41:50
|60
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:42:02
|61
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:42:04
|62
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:43:14
|63
|Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:43:57
|64
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:46:10
|65
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:49:09
|66
|Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
|0:51:15
|67
|Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:52:20
|68
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
|1:01:57
|69
|Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|1:03:16
|70
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|1:09:47
|71
|Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|1:10:02
|72
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|1:36:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1:41:37
|2
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|3
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:45
|4
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|5
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|6
|Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
|7
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|8
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|10
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|11
|Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)
|12
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|13
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|14
|Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|15
|Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
|16
|Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|17
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|18
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|19
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|20
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|21
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:01:04
|22
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
|23
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|24
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:02:53
|25
|Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|26
|Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|27
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:05:06
|28
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
|0:00:45
|29
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:07:16
|30
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:08:28
|31
|Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|32
|Nicole Justice
|0:12:42
|33
|Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|34
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|35
|Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|36
|Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:16:57
|37
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|38
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|39
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|40
|Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
|41
|Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:20:19
|42
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|43
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:25:25
|44
|Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|45
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5:05:19
|2
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:58
|3
|Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:03:13
|4
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:03:22
|5
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:03:35
|6
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:03:43
|7
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:03
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:35
|9
|Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:04:49
|10
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
|0:04:50
|11
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:04:56
|12
|Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
|0:05:09
|13
|Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:05:24
|14
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:05:25
|15
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:05:26
|16
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:05:28
|17
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:07:21
|18
|Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:08:18
|19
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:08:53
|20
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:09:05
|21
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:09:49
|22
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:10:21
|23
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:12:40
|24
|Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:12:43
|25
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:13:54
|26
|Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)
|0:14:29
|27
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:14:55
|28
|Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:15:18
|29
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
|0:17:17
|30
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:18:16
|31
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:21:57
|32
|Nicole Justice
|0:22:20
|33
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:26:13
|34
|Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:31:07
|35
|Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:34:13
|36
|Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:34:28
|37
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:35:21
|38
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:45:31
|39
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:46:41
|40
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:48:56
|41
|Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
|0:51:41
|42
|Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:53:46
|43
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|1:09:05
|44
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|1:55:35
|45
|Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|2:03:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy