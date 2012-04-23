Trending

Jacques-Maynes and Powers secure Sea Otter titles

Powers also wins final stage along with Wingert



Overall race leader Alison Powers (NOW-Novartis) dives into the corkscrew section of the Laguna Seca raceway





Alison Powers (NOW-Novartis) shortly following her victory in the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic





Swiss national road race champion Pascale Schnider (Exergy-Twenty12) at the start of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic





The inside of the Team Exergy men's team trailer





SRAM Neutral Race Support vehicles loaded and ready for the start of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic





Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) celebrates his overall race victory





James Wingert (Mikes Bikes) wins the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic





Overall race leader Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) takes a look up the road after catching back on to the field following a mechanical





Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) leads a four-man break late in the race





Team Exergy drove the pace when the overall race leader was dropped with a mechanical





James Stemper (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) paces teammate Andy Jacques-Maynes back to the peloton following a mechanical that beset the race leader





Team Exergy leads the men's field down the infamous corkscrew section of the Laguna Seca raceway as race leader Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) is left behind with a mechanical





Overall race leader Alison Powers (NOW-Novartis) wins the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic ahead of Jackie Crowell (Exergy-Twenty12)





With race-leader teammate Alison Powers up the road, Olivia Dillon (NOW-Novartis) keeps an eye on the field





With three laps remaining Jackie Crowell (Exergy Twenty12) and overall race leader Alison Powers (NOW-Novartis) had a twenty-second lead on the field





Overall race leader Alison Powers (NOW-Novartis) is shadowed by Jackie Crowell (Exergy-Twenty12) on the final lap of the circuit race





Jackie Crowell (Exergy-Twenty12) and Anne Samplonius (NOW-Novartis) climb away from the field with five laps remaning





Emily Collins (Vanderkitten) is trailed up the Laguna Seca Raceway climb by national road race champ Robin Farina (NOW-Novartis) and the rest of the yellow jersey group





The women's field gets underway shrouded in the morning fog during the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic





Fifty two riders remained to start the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic women's race on the historic Laguna Seca raceway motorsports track





Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) cools off in the shade following the finish of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic


(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)1:45:14
2Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
3Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
4Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
5Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
6Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
7Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
8Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
9Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
10Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
11Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
12Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
13Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
14Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
15Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
16Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
17Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
18Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
19Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
20Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
21Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
22Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
23Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
24Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
25Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
26Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
27Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
28Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
29Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
30Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
31Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
32Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
33Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)0:00:09
34Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
35Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
36Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
37Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
38Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
39Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:18
40Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:40
41Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:01:03
42Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
43Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:01:56
44Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)0:01:59
45Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
46Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
47Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:32
48James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:05:32
49Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)0:06:11
50Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
51Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:08:05
52Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
53Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:09:34
54Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)0:13:09
55Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
56Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:15:02
57Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
58Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
59Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
60Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
61Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
62John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
63Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
64David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
65Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
66Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
67Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
68Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:21:03
69Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
70Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
71Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:26:18
72Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)

Elite men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)6:06:01
2Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:19
3Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:36
4Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)0:02:20
5Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:02:26
6Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:02:47
7Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:02:51
8James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:10
9Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:44
10Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:52
11Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)0:03:59
12Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)0:04:02
13Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)0:04:10
14Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:04:17
15Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)0:04:20
16Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)0:04:21
17Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:04:24
18Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:04:31
19Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)0:04:39
20Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:45
21Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:57
22Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)0:05:07
23Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:05:13
24Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:05:33
25Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:13
26Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:31
27Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:09:00
28Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:10:02
29Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)0:10:45
30Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:12:43
31Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:13:38
32Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:14:12
33James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:14:15
34Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:17:04
35Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:18:44
36Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:18:54
37Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:18:58
38Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:19:11
39Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)0:20:36
40Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)0:21:56
41Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:22:46
42Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:25:54
43Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:26:01
44Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:26:46
45Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:27:33
46Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:28:21
47Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:28:38
48Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:30:25
49Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:30:55
50Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:32:02
51Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:33:20
52Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:33:22
53Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)0:34:37
54John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:37:12
55Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)0:38:58
56David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)0:39:41
57Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:40:17
58Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:41:40
59Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:41:50
60Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)0:42:02
61Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:42:04
62Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:43:14
63Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:43:57
64Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:46:10
65Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:49:09
66Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)0:51:15
67Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:52:20
68Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)1:01:57
69Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)1:03:16
70Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)1:09:47
71Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)1:10:02
72Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)1:36:39

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)1:41:37
2Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )
3Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:45
4Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
5Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
6Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
7Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
8Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
10Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
11Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)
12Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
13Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
14Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
15Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
16Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
17Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
18Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
19Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
20Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
21Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:01:04
22Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
23Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
24Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:02:53
25Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
26Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
27Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:05:06
28Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)0:00:45
29Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:07:16
30Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:08:28
31Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
32Nicole Justice0:12:42
33Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
34Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
35Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
36Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:16:57
37Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
38Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
39Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
40Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
41Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:20:19
42Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
43Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:25:25
44Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
45Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)

Elite women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)5:05:19
2Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:58
3Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:03:13
4Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:03:22
5Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:03:35
6Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:03:43
7Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:03
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:35
9Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )0:04:49
10Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)0:04:50
11Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:56
12Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)0:05:09
13Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:05:24
14Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:05:25
15Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:05:26
16Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:05:28
17Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:07:21
18Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:08:18
19Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:08:53
20Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:09:05
21Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:49
22Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:10:21
23Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:12:40
24Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:12:43
25Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:13:54
26Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)0:14:29
27Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:14:55
28Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:15:18
29Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)0:17:17
30Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:18:16
31Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:21:57
32Nicole Justice0:22:20
33Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:26:13
34Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:31:07
35Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:34:13
36Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:34:28
37Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:35:21
38Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:45:31
39Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:46:41
40Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:48:56
41Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)0:51:41
42Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:53:46
43Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)1:09:05
44Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)1:55:35
45Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)2:03:54

