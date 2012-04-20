Trending

Cooke wins road stage in Sea Otter

Powers extends her lead with back-to-back wins

Temperatures in the eighties for the mid-day race kept feed-zone staff busy on bottle duty.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) crashed on the second lap, destroying his bicycle in the process. He rejoined the race on a neutral support bike but did not make the time cut.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Clear blue skies prevailed over the race venue Friday.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Racing on a decommissioned military base comes with its perils.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Stage two of the Sea Otter Classic was held under cloudless skies and high temperatures, which took a toll on racers over the the hilly circuit.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Alison Tetrick (Team Exergy-Twenty12) gets extra water following stage two of the Sea Otter Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Stage two winner and Sea Otter Classic general classification leader Alison Powers (NOW-Novartis) receives congratulations from teammate Robin Farina.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's) rests after the men's 70-mile road race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) following his victory in the Sea Otter Classic stage two road race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
German cyclo-cross racer Yannick Eckmann has joined the Cal Giant-Specialized team for road races this year.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Overall race leader Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) shows his fatigue following the 70-mile road race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Alison Powers is given the Specialized "S" brand during the podium presentation for stage two of the Sea Otter Classic. Her teammate Olivia Dillon and Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) finished seond and third.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Men's stage two podium at the Sea Otter Classic with winner Matt Cooke (Team Exergy), Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) and Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy.)

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The women's field awaits the start of their mid-day race in the shelter of shade near the start line.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The men's field at stage two of the Sea Otter Classic with one minute to start.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Overall race leader Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) stayed sheltered throughout the near-three hour race until the final climb.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Team NOW-Novartis was agressive throughout the race, including a solo attack by Olivia Dillon.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Logan Loader (Team Exergy) pulls away from the field halfway through stage two of the Sea Otter Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Anne Samplonius (NOW-Novartis) makes a solo attack with one lap remaing of the hilly road race circuit in stage two of the Sea Otter Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Jackie Crowell (Team Exergy-Twenty12) leads the yellow jersey group over a climb with two laps remaining.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Overall race leader Alison Powers (NOW-Novartis) solos to victory in stage two at the Sea Otter Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Olivia Dillon (NOW-Novartis) takes second in stage two of the Sea Otter Classic,

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) wins stage two of the Sea Otter Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) checks his lead over general classification leader Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) 100 meters before the finish. Scmitt claimed second, giving Team Exergy a 1-2 finish.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) leads Stephen Leece (Cal Giant-Specialized) into the finish to claim third place.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
SRAM Neutral Race Support mechanic Jose Acala works on Rebecca Rusch's bike before her race start. Despite being a world champion mountain bike racer, offiicals required the new road racer to compete with the category four riders.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Riders bunched up in the limited shade near the race start.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) lets his victory champagne fly following his leader's jersey podium presentation.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)3:01:08
2Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
3Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:00:06
4Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)0:00:11
5Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:00:40
6Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)0:00:55
7Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)0:00:59
8Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)0:01:04
9Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:08
10Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
11Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:01:12
12Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:13
13Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:01:16
14James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
15Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:01:27
16Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
17Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:34
18Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
19Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
20Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:46
21Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:01:50
22Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:53
23Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:01:58
24Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)0:02:14
25Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:02:39
26Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:15
27Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:03:56
28Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:31
29Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:04:33
30Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:06:16
31James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
32Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
33Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
34Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:06:17
35Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:06:23
36Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:06:46
37Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:08:24
38Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:11:15
39Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
40Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
41Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:11:27
42Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:15:04
43Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
44Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
45Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
46Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:16:24
47Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:17:32
48Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
49David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
50Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
51Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
52Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
53Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
54John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
55Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
56David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
57Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:17:43
58Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
59Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
60Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)0:17:48
61Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
62Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
63Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
64Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:17:57
65Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:18:12
66Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:18:15
67Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:19:51
68Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:19:58
69Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:22:40
70Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:26:58
71Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)0:28:00
72Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)0:28:54
73Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:29:55
74Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
75Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:36:03
76Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:38:07
77Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:57:56
DNFPatrick Briggs (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
DNFJustin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFTosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
DNFDaniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
DNFTakahiro Ogasawara (The Bike Journal)
DNFChris Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
DNFJonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFNicolas Frey (Boo Bicycles)
DNFAugusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)

Elite men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)4:03:28
2Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:01
3Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:31
4Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:42
5Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:02:11
6Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)0:02:26
7Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)0:02:30
8Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)0:02:35
9Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:02:36
10Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:39
11Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:02:40
12Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)0:02:44
13Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:02:47
14James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:49
15Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:02:58
16Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)0:03:03
17Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:05
18Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
19Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
20Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:17
21Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:03:21
22Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:03:29
23Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:35
24Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)0:03:42
25Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:04:10
26Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:06:01
27Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:06:17
28Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:07:10
29Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:07:16
30James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:07:47
31Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
32Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:07:54
33Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:09:06
34Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:10:17
35Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
36Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:38
37Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:12:34
38Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:15:16
39Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
40Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:15:28
41Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:16:35
42Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:17:05
43Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
44Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
45Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:17:37
46Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:17:55
47Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:19:03
48John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
49Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
50Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)0:19:19
51Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
52Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
53Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:20:57
54Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:21:33
55Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
56Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:21:49
57David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)0:22:07
58Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:22:18
59Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)0:22:23
60Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:22:47
61Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:23:52
62Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:23:54
63Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
64Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:24:33
65Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:24:37
66David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:25:27
67Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:25:52
68Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:28:26
69Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)0:29:31
70Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:31:42
71Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)0:33:27
72Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)0:33:29
73Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:34:30
74Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:44:29
75Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:45:00
76Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:59:27
77Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)1:07:23

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)2:13:42
2Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:38
3Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:40
4Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:01:00
5Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:01:07
6Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:01:20
7Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:28
8Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)0:01:31
9Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
10Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:01:34
11Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:39
12Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)0:01:41
13Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:49
14Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:01:52
15Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:01:55
16Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )0:02:00
17Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:02:05
18Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:07
19Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:12
20Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:02:25
21Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:30
22Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:04:36
23Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:51
24Nicole Justice0:05:55
25Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:22
26Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
27Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:09:01
28Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
29Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)0:09:38
30Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:09:58
31Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:10:02
32Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:10:24
33Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
34Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
35Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
36Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
37Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:10:52
38Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:11:51
39Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:15:36
40Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
41Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:15:38
42Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:19:46
43Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:20:58
44Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:22:10
45Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)0:22:50
46Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)0:23:07
47Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:23:22
48Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:23:57
49Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:28:53
50Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:34:34
51Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)1:22:34
52Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)

Elite women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3:04:56
2Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:47
3Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:58
4Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:01:20
5Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:37
6Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:01:40
7Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)0:01:51
8Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
9Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:01:54
10Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:59
11Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)0:02:01
12Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:02:03
13Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:16
14Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )0:02:20
15Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:02:22
16Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:02:25
17Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:27
18Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:39
19Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
20Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:50
21Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:11
22Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:05:23
23Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:06:19
24Nicole Justice0:06:22
25Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:42
26Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:17
27Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:09:14
28Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:10:37
29Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:10:44
30Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
31Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
32Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:10:51
33Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)0:11:14
34Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)0:12:55
35Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:14:52
36Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:15:45
37Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:15:50
38Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:16:11
39Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:16:17
40Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:16:48
41Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:17:03
42Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:21:39
43Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:24:38
44Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:25:49
45Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)0:26:44
46Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:27:16
47Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:28:49
48Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)0:29:46
49Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:35:32
50Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:38:28
51Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)1:29:13
52Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)1:31:22

