Cooke wins road stage in Sea Otter
Powers extends her lead with back-to-back wins
Stage 2: SRAM Road Race -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|3:01:08
|2
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|3
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:00:06
|4
|Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:00:11
|5
|Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:00:40
|6
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
|0:00:55
|7
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|0:00:59
|8
|Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
|0:01:04
|9
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:08
|10
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|11
|Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:01:12
|12
|Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:13
|13
|Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:01:16
|14
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|15
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:01:27
|16
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
|17
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:34
|18
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|19
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|20
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:46
|21
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:01:50
|22
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:53
|23
|Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:01:58
|24
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|0:02:14
|25
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:02:39
|26
|Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:15
|27
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:03:56
|28
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:31
|29
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:04:33
|30
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:06:16
|31
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|32
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|33
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|34
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:06:17
|35
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:06:23
|36
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:06:46
|37
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:08:24
|38
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:11:15
|39
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|40
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|41
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:11:27
|42
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:15:04
|43
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|44
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|45
|Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|46
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:16:24
|47
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:17:32
|48
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|49
|David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|50
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|51
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|52
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|53
|Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|54
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|55
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|56
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|57
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:17:43
|58
|Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|59
|Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
|60
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:17:48
|61
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|62
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|63
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
|64
|Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:17:57
|65
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:18:12
|66
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:18:15
|67
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:19:51
|68
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:19:58
|69
|Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:22:40
|70
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:26:58
|71
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|0:28:00
|72
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:28:54
|73
|Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:29:55
|74
|Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|75
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:36:03
|76
|Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:38:07
|77
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:57:56
|DNF
|Patrick Briggs (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|DNF
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|DNF
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNF
|Takahiro Ogasawara (The Bike Journal)
|DNF
|Chris Johnson (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|DNF
|Jonathan Moskowitz (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nicolas Frey (Boo Bicycles)
|DNF
|Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|4:03:28
|2
|Morgan Scmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:01
|3
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:01:31
|4
|Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:42
|5
|Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:02:11
|6
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
|0:02:26
|7
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|0:02:30
|8
|Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
|0:02:35
|9
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:02:36
|10
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:39
|11
|Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:02:40
|12
|Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:02:44
|13
|Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:02:47
|14
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:49
|15
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:02:58
|16
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
|0:03:03
|17
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:05
|18
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|19
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|20
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:03:17
|21
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:03:21
|22
|Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:03:29
|23
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:03:35
|24
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|0:03:42
|25
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:04:10
|26
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:06:01
|27
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:06:17
|28
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:07:10
|29
|Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:07:16
|30
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:07:47
|31
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|32
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:07:54
|33
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:09:06
|34
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:10:17
|35
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|36
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:11:38
|37
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:12:34
|38
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:15:16
|39
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|40
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:15:28
|41
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:16:35
|42
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:17:05
|43
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|44
|Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|45
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:17:37
|46
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:17:55
|47
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:19:03
|48
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|49
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|50
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:19:19
|51
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|52
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|53
|Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:20:57
|54
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:21:33
|55
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|56
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:21:49
|57
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|0:22:07
|58
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:22:18
|59
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
|0:22:23
|60
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:22:47
|61
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:23:52
|62
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:23:54
|63
|Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|64
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:24:33
|65
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:24:37
|66
|David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:25:27
|67
|Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:25:52
|68
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:28:26
|69
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|0:29:31
|70
|Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:31:42
|71
|Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
|0:33:27
|72
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:33:29
|73
|Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:34:30
|74
|Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:44:29
|75
|Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:45:00
|76
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:59:27
|77
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|1:07:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|2:13:42
|2
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:38
|3
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:40
|4
|Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:01:00
|5
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:01:07
|6
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:01:20
|7
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:01:28
|8
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
|0:01:31
|9
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|10
|Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:01:34
|11
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:39
|12
|Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
|0:01:41
|13
|Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:01:49
|14
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:01:52
|15
|Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:01:55
|16
|Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:02:00
|17
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:02:05
|18
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:07
|19
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:02:12
|20
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:02:25
|21
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:30
|22
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:04:36
|23
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:04:51
|24
|Nicole Justice
|0:05:55
|25
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:06:22
|26
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|27
|Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:09:01
|28
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
|29
|Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)
|0:09:38
|30
|Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:09:58
|31
|Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:10:02
|32
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:10:24
|33
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|34
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|35
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|36
|Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|37
|Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:10:52
|38
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:11:51
|39
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:15:36
|40
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|41
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:15:38
|42
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:19:46
|43
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:20:58
|44
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:22:10
|45
|Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)
|0:22:50
|46
|Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
|0:23:07
|47
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:23:22
|48
|Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:23:57
|49
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:28:53
|50
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:34:34
|51
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|1:22:34
|52
|Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3:04:56
|2
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:47
|3
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:58
|4
|Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:01:20
|5
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:01:37
|6
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:01:40
|7
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
|0:01:51
|8
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|9
|Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:01:54
|10
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:59
|11
|Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
|0:02:01
|12
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:02:03
|13
|Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:16
|14
|Heather Sprenger (Logan Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:02:20
|15
|Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:02:22
|16
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12 )
|0:02:25
|17
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:27
|18
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:02:39
|19
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|20
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:50
|21
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:05:11
|22
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:05:23
|23
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:06:19
|24
|Nicole Justice
|0:06:22
|25
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:06:42
|26
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:17
|27
|Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:09:14
|28
|Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:10:37
|29
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:10:44
|30
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|31
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|32
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:10:51
|33
|Van Houweling (Molly Metromint Cycling)
|0:11:14
|34
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
|0:12:55
|35
|Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:14:52
|36
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:15:45
|37
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:15:50
|38
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:16:11
|39
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:16:17
|40
|Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:16:48
|41
|Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:17:03
|42
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:21:39
|43
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:24:38
|44
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:25:49
|45
|Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)
|0:26:44
|46
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:27:16
|47
|Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:28:49
|48
|Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
|0:29:46
|49
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:35:32
|50
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:38:28
|51
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|1:29:13
|52
|Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|1:31:22
