English and Powers win time trial stage

Jacques-Maynes and Powers in overall lead

Image 1 of 18

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) maintained his overall race lead after the Sea Otter Classic time trial, where he finished second to teammate Nate English.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) maintained his overall race lead after the Sea Otter Classic time trial, where he finished second to teammate Nate English.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 18

Alison Tetrick (Exergy-Twenty12) warms up before the time trial.

Alison Tetrick (Exergy-Twenty12) warms up before the time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 18

NOW-Novatis team director Kurt Stockton has plenty reason to be happy with his riders holding the overall lead and four of the top ten places in general classification.

NOW-Novatis team director Kurt Stockton has plenty reason to be happy with his riders holding the overall lead and four of the top ten places in general classification.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 18

Anne Samplonius (NOW-Novartis) jumped fifteen places in general classification with her second-place finish.

Anne Samplonius (NOW-Novartis) jumped fifteen places in general classification with her second-place finish.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 18

Jackie Crowell (Exergy-Twenty12) moved up five places in the general classification by way of her finish 1 minute 15 seconds behind the stage winner.

Jackie Crowell (Exergy-Twenty12) moved up five places in the general classification by way of her finish 1 minute 15 seconds behind the stage winner.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 18

Beth Newell (NOW-Novartis) moved into eighth place in general classification following her time trial.

Beth Newell (NOW-Novartis) moved into eighth place in general classification following her time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 18

Swedish national time trial champion Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12) finished fourth.

Swedish national time trial champion Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12) finished fourth.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 18

Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing) finished third, and now sits third in general classification.

Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing) finished third, and now sits third in general classification.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 18

Olivia Dillon (NOW-Novartis) claimed fifth in the time trial.

Olivia Dillon (NOW-Novartis) claimed fifth in the time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 18

Alison Powers (NOW-Novatis) won the women's time trial with a dominating 41-second advantage and maintains the overall race lead.

Alison Powers (NOW-Novatis) won the women's time trial with a dominating 41-second advantage and maintains the overall race lead.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 18

Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) was one of several dozen riders erroneously reported as cut by race officials following the previous day's road race.

Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) was one of several dozen riders erroneously reported as cut by race officials following the previous day's road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 18

The Sea Otter time trial course is a scenic, rolling course on Fort Ord.

The Sea Otter time trial course is a scenic, rolling course on Fort Ord.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 18

Nate English (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) won the time trial by 3.61 seconds over teammate and overall race leader Andy Jacques-Maynes.

Nate English (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) won the time trial by 3.61 seconds over teammate and overall race leader Andy Jacques-Maynes.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 18

Logan Loader (Team Exergy) time trialed into sixth place, giving his team three of the top six places.

Logan Loader (Team Exergy) time trialed into sixth place, giving his team three of the top six places.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 18

Louis Meintjes (Simple Green-Bike Relgion) was fourth in the time trial, trailing the winning time by14.79 seconds.

Louis Meintjes (Simple Green-Bike Relgion) was fourth in the time trial, trailing the winning time by14.79 seconds.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 18

Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) claimed third in the time trial, after winning the previous day's road race stage.

Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) claimed third in the time trial, after winning the previous day's road race stage.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 18

Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) finished fifth in the Sea Otter Classic time trial, 17.56 seconds off the winner.

Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) finished fifth in the Sea Otter Classic time trial, 17.56 seconds off the winner.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 18

The Felt DA time trial bikes of the Exergy men's team are positioned for the rider warmup.

The Felt DA time trial bikes of the Exergy men's team are positioned for the rider warmup.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:17:19
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:00:04
3Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:05
4Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:00:15
5Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:18
6Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:21
7Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
8Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:26
9James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:00:31
10Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)0:00:38
11Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:00:45
12Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:00:46
13Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:00:47
14Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)0:00:56
15James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
16Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)0:00:57
17Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:02
18Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:04
19Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:05
20Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:08
21Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:15
22Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:17
23Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:01:19
24Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:01:20
25Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)0:01:27
26Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:29
27Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:30
28Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:32
29Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:01:34
30Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)0:01:35
31Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:01:39
32David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
33Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:40
34Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
35Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:01:41
36Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
37Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:01:44
38Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
39Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:48
40Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:01:49
41Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
42Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:01:50
43Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:01:52
44Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
45Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:01:54
46Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:01:57
47Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:59
48Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:02:02
49Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
50Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:02:04
51Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:02:06
52Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:12
53Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)0:02:22
54Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:25
55David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)0:02:26
56Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)0:02:28
57Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:02:29
58Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:30
59Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:02:38
60Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:02:39
61Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)0:02:46
62Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:02:48
63Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:02:50
64Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:02:56
65Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:02:57
66Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
67Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:02:58
68Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:03:03
69John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:03:07
70Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
71Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:03:08
72Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:03:14
73Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
74Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:03:20
75Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)0:03:26
76Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:35
77Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:03:39
78Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:04:30
DNSBranton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:18:56
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:41
3Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:00:58
4Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:00
5Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:05
6Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:01:08
7Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:15
8Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:16
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:18
10Heather Logan Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:34
11Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:41
12Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:01:45
13Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:01:51
14Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:03
15Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)0:02:04
16Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:02:05
17Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:02:07
18Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:08
19Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
20Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:02:11
21Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)0:02:13
22Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:02:16
23Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:02:20
24Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:24
25Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
26Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:02:40
27Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:02:46
28Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:59
29Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
30Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:03:01
31Nicole Justice0:03:06
32Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)0:03:08
33Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:03:09
34Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:03:23
35Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:39
36Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:03:44
37Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:03:45
38Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:03:47
39Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)0:04:16
40Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:04:18
41Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:04:20
42Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:04:28
43Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:33
44Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)0:04:48
45Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
46Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:04:56
47Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:02
48Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:05:08
49Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:05:24
50Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:05:53
51Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:06:57
DNSKelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)4:20:51
2Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:15
3Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:32
4Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)0:02:16
5Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:02:22
6Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:02:43
7Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:02:53
8James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:16
9Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:40
10Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)0:03:48
11Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)0:03:55
12Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)0:03:57
13Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)0:03:58
14Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)0:04:07
15Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:04:13
16Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)0:04:17
17Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:04:20
18Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:04:27
19Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:30
20Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)0:04:35
21Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:41
22Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:53
23Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)0:05:03
24Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:05:09
25Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:05:29
26Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:06:43
27Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:08:02
28Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:09
29Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:27
30James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:08:39
31Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:08:47
32Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:10:02
33Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:10:58
34Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:11:59
35Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:12:15
36Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:13:59
37Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:16:56
38Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:17:00
39Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:17:51
40Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:18:14
41Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:18:40
42Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:18:50
43Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:19:07
44Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)0:20:12
45Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:20:29
46Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)0:20:32
47Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:20:33
48Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)0:20:53
49Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:21:17
50Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)0:21:43
51John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:22:06
52Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:22:42
53Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:22:47
54Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:23:58
55David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)0:24:35
56Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:24:43
57Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:25:11
58Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:25:32
59Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)0:25:45
60Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:26:22
61Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:26:26
62Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)0:26:44
63Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:26:58
64David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:27:02
65Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:28:08
66Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:28:51
67Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:30:21
68Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)0:32:34
69Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:34:58
70Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)0:35:47
71Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)0:36:09
72Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:37:14
73Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:45:57
74Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)0:48:10
75Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)0:48:44
76Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:48:55
77Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)1:00:10
78Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)1:10:17

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3:23:52
2Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:03
3Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:02:18
4Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:40
5Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)0:02:52
6Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:08
7Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:18
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:40
9Heather Logan Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:54
10Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)0:03:55
11Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:01
12Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:04:05
13Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)0:04:14
14Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:04:29
15Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:04:30
16Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:04:31
17Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:33
18Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:14
19Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:15
20Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:06:26
21Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:58
22Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:08:10
23Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:08:35
24Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:09:05
25Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:09:07
26Nicole Justice0:09:28
27Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:11:52
28Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:12:15
29Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:12:59
30Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:13:00
31Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:13:34
32Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:14:00
33Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:14:29
34Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)0:16:03
35Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)0:17:35
36Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:18:01
37Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:18:14
38Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:19:56
39Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:21:09
40Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)0:21:21
41Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:21:36
42Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:25:59
43Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:29:34
44Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:30:57
45Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)0:31:00
46Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:31:49
47Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:33:17
48Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)0:34:34
49Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:43:30
50Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)1:35:06
51Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)1:38:19

