English and Powers win time trial stage
Jacques-Maynes and Powers in overall lead
Stage 3: Time Trial -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:17:19
|2
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:00:04
|3
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:05
|4
|Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:00:15
|5
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:18
|6
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:00:21
|7
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|8
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:26
|9
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:00:31
|10
|Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:00:38
|11
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:00:45
|12
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:00:46
|13
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:00:47
|14
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
|0:00:56
|15
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|16
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|0:00:57
|17
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:02
|18
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:04
|19
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:05
|20
|Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:08
|21
|Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:15
|22
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:17
|23
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:01:19
|24
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:01:20
|25
|Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
|0:01:27
|26
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:01:29
|27
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:01:30
|28
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:32
|29
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:01:34
|30
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
|0:01:35
|31
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:01:39
|32
|David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|33
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:40
|34
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|35
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:01:41
|36
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|37
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:01:44
|38
|Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|39
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:48
|40
|Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:01:49
|41
|Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|42
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:01:50
|43
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:01:52
|44
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|45
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:01:54
|46
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:01:57
|47
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:59
|48
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:02:02
|49
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|50
|Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:02:04
|51
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:02:06
|52
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:02:12
|53
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:02:22
|54
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:02:25
|55
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|0:02:26
|56
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:02:28
|57
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:02:29
|58
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:02:30
|59
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:02:38
|60
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:02:39
|61
|Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
|0:02:46
|62
|Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:02:48
|63
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:02:50
|64
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:02:56
|65
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:02:57
|66
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|67
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:02:58
|68
|Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:03:03
|69
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:03:07
|70
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|71
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:03:08
|72
|Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:03:14
|73
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|74
|Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:03:20
|75
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
|0:03:26
|76
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:03:35
|77
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:03:39
|78
|Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:04:30
|DNS
|Branton Curt (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:18:56
|2
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:41
|3
|Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:00:58
|4
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:00
|5
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:05
|6
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:01:08
|7
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:15
|8
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:16
|9
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:18
|10
|Heather Logan Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:34
|11
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:41
|12
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:01:45
|13
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:01:51
|14
|Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:03
|15
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
|0:02:04
|16
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:05
|17
|Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:02:07
|18
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:02:08
|19
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|20
|Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:02:11
|21
|Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
|0:02:13
|22
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:02:16
|23
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:20
|24
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:24
|25
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|26
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:02:40
|27
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:02:46
|28
|Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:02:59
|29
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|30
|Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:03:01
|31
|Nicole Justice
|0:03:06
|32
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
|0:03:08
|33
|Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:03:09
|34
|Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:03:23
|35
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:03:39
|36
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:03:44
|37
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:03:45
|38
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:03:47
|39
|Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)
|0:04:16
|40
|Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:04:18
|41
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:04:20
|42
|Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:04:28
|43
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:04:33
|44
|Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
|0:04:48
|45
|Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|46
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:04:56
|47
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:05:02
|48
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:05:08
|49
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:05:24
|50
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:05:53
|51
|Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:06:57
|DNS
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|4:20:51
|2
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:15
|3
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:01:32
|4
|Stephen Leece (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:02:16
|5
|Louis Meintjes (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:02:22
|6
|Nate English (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:02:43
|7
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:02:53
|8
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:16
|9
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:03:40
|10
|Torey Phillip (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:03:48
|11
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly)
|0:03:55
|12
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's)
|0:03:57
|13
|Kirk Carlsen (ProoFFCycling.com)
|0:03:58
|14
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|0:04:07
|15
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:04:13
|16
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:04:17
|17
|Christian Varley (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:04:20
|18
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:04:27
|19
|Rudolph Napolitano (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:04:30
|20
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|0:04:35
|21
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:41
|22
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:04:53
|23
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:05:03
|24
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:05:09
|25
|Joe Waters (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:05:29
|26
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:06:43
|27
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:08:02
|28
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:08:09
|29
|Jesse Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:08:27
|30
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:08:39
|31
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:08:47
|32
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:10:02
|33
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:10:58
|34
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:11:59
|35
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:12:15
|36
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:13:59
|37
|Lars Finanger (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:16:56
|38
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:17:00
|39
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:17:51
|40
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:18:14
|41
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:18:40
|42
|Tyler Riedesel (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:18:50
|43
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:19:07
|44
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swami's Development Elite Team)
|0:20:12
|45
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:20:29
|46
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:20:32
|47
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:20:33
|48
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|0:20:53
|49
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:21:17
|50
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:21:43
|51
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:22:06
|52
|Mathieu Roy (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:22:42
|53
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:22:47
|54
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:23:58
|55
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|0:24:35
|56
|Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:24:43
|57
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:25:11
|58
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:25:32
|59
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor-Alto Velo)
|0:25:45
|60
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:26:22
|61
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:26:26
|62
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:26:44
|63
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:26:58
|64
|David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:27:02
|65
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:28:08
|66
|Garrett Mcallister (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:28:51
|67
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:30:21
|68
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|0:32:34
|69
|Bryce Young (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:34:58
|70
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling)
|0:35:47
|71
|Richard Visinski (Upton Bass Racing)
|0:36:09
|72
|Jason Peterson (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:37:14
|73
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:45:57
|74
|Yannick Bedard (EKOI.com-Gaspesien)
|0:48:10
|75
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:48:44
|76
|Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:48:55
|77
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy)
|1:00:10
|78
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|1:10:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3:23:52
|2
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:03
|3
|Jessica Cutler (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:02:18
|4
|Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:02:40
|5
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:02:52
|6
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:08
|7
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:03:18
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:40
|9
|Heather Logan Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:03:54
|10
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco to the Top)
|0:03:55
|11
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:04:01
|12
|Kathleen Giles (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:04:05
|13
|Rebecca Werner (SportVelo)
|0:04:14
|14
|Heather Van Sickle (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:04:29
|15
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:04:30
|16
|Kristina Seley (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:04:31
|17
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:04:33
|18
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:05:14
|19
|Jasmin Huritino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:05:15
|20
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:06:26
|21
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:58
|22
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:08:10
|23
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:08:35
|24
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:09:05
|25
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:09:07
|26
|Nicole Justice
|0:09:28
|27
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:11:52
|28
|Alexis Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:12:15
|29
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:12:59
|30
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:13:00
|31
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:13:34
|32
|Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:14:00
|33
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:14:29
|34
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco to the Top)
|0:16:03
|35
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco to the Top)
|0:17:35
|36
|Marley Smith (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:18:01
|37
|Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:18:14
|38
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:19:56
|39
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:21:09
|40
|Lindsay Fox (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|0:21:21
|41
|Amy Chandos (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:21:36
|42
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:25:59
|43
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:29:34
|44
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:30:57
|45
|Karlee Gendron (Specialized-Mazda-SGC)
|0:31:00
|46
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:31:49
|47
|Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:33:17
|48
|Sunshine Townsend (Tibco to the Top)
|0:34:34
|49
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:43:30
|50
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|1:35:06
|51
|Alicia Boland (Peterson Racing p/b Spokeswomen)
|1:38:19
