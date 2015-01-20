Video: Tour Down Under stage one highlights
Bobridge strikes in Campbelltown with perfect attack
Jack Bobridge (UniSA) produced a perfectly timed attack to win the opening stage at the Tour Down Under and so pull on the first race leader's jersey.
The Australian was part of the four-rider break of the day with Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha). The peloton played a game of cat and mouse with the quartet but they held off the chase.
Bobridge picked his moment carefully and had the speed and power to get a gap and hold off the peloton at the line in a thrilling finale.
Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the field sprint for fifth ahead of Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick-Step), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Australian national champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling).
For a full stage report and photo gallery from stage one, click here.
