Video: Tour Down Under stage one highlights

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) was pumped with victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) produced a perfectly timed attack to win the opening stage at the Tour Down Under and so pull on the first race leader's jersey.

The Australian was part of the four-rider break of the day with Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha). The peloton played a game of cat and mouse with the quartet but they held off the chase.

Bobridge picked his moment carefully and had the speed and power to get a gap and hold off the peloton at the line in a thrilling finale.

Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the field sprint for fifth ahead of Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick-Step), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Australian national champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling).

