Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 2

Image 1 of 2 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas (Sky) has rocketed into the position of favourite for overall victory later this week when he won stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.

Pre-stage favourites Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) couldn't deliver on the Corkscrew decisive climb, and in doing so, said goodbye to any hope that they may have had to capture the ochre jersey.

The race, now in its 15th year, is very different to what has been seen in the past and here Phil Anderson and Cyclingnews' Australian Editor Jane Aubrey talk through today's shake-up of GC and look ahead to Thursday's stage to Stirling.

Click on the video below to see what they think!

