Ankudinoff sprints to victory in Tamworth

Corset stays in touch to claim overall win

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)3:01:32
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
3Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
5Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
6Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
7Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
8Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
9Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
10Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
11Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
12Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
13Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
14Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
15Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
16Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
17Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
18Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
19Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
20Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
21Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
22Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)
23Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
24Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
25Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
26Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
27Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
28Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
29Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
30Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
31Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
32Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:01:28
33Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)0:08:21
34Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)0:09:34

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)20pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)16
3Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)13
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)10
5Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)9
6Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)8
7Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)4
8Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)4
9Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)3
10Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)2
11Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)2
12Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Racing Kangaroos9:04:36
2Boss Construction - Nutrixxion
3Specialized Women SA
4SKCC Giant
5Holden Cycling
6Pensar-Hawk Racing
7Suzuki - Trek

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)9:04:53
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)0:00:37
3Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:01:05
4Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)0:02:50
5Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:03:10
6Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:03:59
7Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:04:00
8Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:04:27
9Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)0:05:07
10Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)0:05:24
11Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:05:25
12Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)0:05:32
13Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)0:05:46
14Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:06:43
15Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:06:49
16Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)0:06:57
17Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:07:33
18Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:07:39
19Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:08:27
20Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)0:08:35
21Jane Walker (QSM Racing)0:08:55
22Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)0:09:02
23Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos0:09:15
24Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)0:12:01
25Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)0:13:14
26Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)0:15:02
27Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)0:17:18
28Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)0:17:26
29Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)0:17:38
30Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)0:18:53
31Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:19:03
32Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)0:26:04
33Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)0:27:44
34Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)0:27:45

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)56pts
2Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)51
3Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)36
4Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)26
5Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)25
6Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)21
7Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)20
8Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)18
9Jane Walker (QSM Racing)16
10Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)16
11Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)15
12Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)14
13Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)10
14Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)6
15Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)6
16Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)4
17Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)4
18Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)4
19Amy Bradley (Total Rush)3
20Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)3
21Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)3
22Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)2
23Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar-Hawk Racing27:24:00
2Holden Cycling0:01:51
3Suzuki - Trek0:09:08
4Boss Construction - Nutrixxion0:11:22
5Specialized Women SA0:18:41
6SKCC Giant0:30:30
7Racing Kangaroos0:33:24

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)9:10:25
2Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:01:17
3Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:02:07
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:02:55
5Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)0:06:29
6Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)0:12:06
7Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)0:22:13

