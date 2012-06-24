Ankudinoff sprints to victory in Tamworth
Corset stays in touch to claim overall win
Stage 5 - Women: Gunnedah - Tamworth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|3:01:32
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|3
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|5
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|6
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|7
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|8
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|9
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|10
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|11
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|12
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|13
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|14
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|15
|Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
|16
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|17
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|18
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|19
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|20
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|21
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|22
|Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)
|23
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|24
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|25
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|26
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
|27
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|28
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|29
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
|30
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|31
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|32
|Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:01:28
|33
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:08:21
|34
|Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|0:09:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|20
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|16
|3
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|13
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|10
|5
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|9
|6
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|8
|7
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|4
|8
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|4
|9
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|3
|10
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|2
|11
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|2
|12
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Racing Kangaroos
|9:04:36
|2
|Boss Construction - Nutrixxion
|3
|Specialized Women SA
|4
|SKCC Giant
|5
|Holden Cycling
|6
|Pensar-Hawk Racing
|7
|Suzuki - Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|9:04:53
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:37
|3
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:01:05
|4
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|0:02:50
|5
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:10
|6
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:03:59
|7
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:04:00
|8
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:04:27
|9
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|0:05:07
|10
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:05:24
|11
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:05:25
|12
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|0:05:32
|13
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:05:46
|14
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:06:43
|15
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:06:49
|16
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
|0:06:57
|17
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:07:33
|18
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:07:39
|19
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:08:27
|20
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|0:08:35
|21
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|0:08:55
|22
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|0:09:02
|23
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|0:09:15
|24
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:12:01
|25
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|0:13:14
|26
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:15:02
|27
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|0:17:18
|28
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|0:17:26
|29
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|0:17:38
|30
|Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
|0:18:53
|31
|Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:19:03
|32
|Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|0:26:04
|33
|Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:27:44
|34
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:27:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|56
|pts
|2
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|51
|3
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|36
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|26
|5
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|25
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|21
|7
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|20
|8
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|18
|9
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|16
|10
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|16
|11
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|15
|12
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|14
|13
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|10
|14
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|6
|15
|Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|6
|16
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|4
|17
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|4
|18
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|4
|19
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|3
|20
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|3
|21
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|3
|22
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|2
|23
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar-Hawk Racing
|27:24:00
|2
|Holden Cycling
|0:01:51
|3
|Suzuki - Trek
|0:09:08
|4
|Boss Construction - Nutrixxion
|0:11:22
|5
|Specialized Women SA
|0:18:41
|6
|SKCC Giant
|0:30:30
|7
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:33:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|9:10:25
|2
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:17
|3
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:02:07
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:02:55
|5
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:06:29
|6
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|0:12:06
|7
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:22:13
