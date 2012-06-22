Corset takes third stage and general classification lead
Griffith, Jacobs make up the podium
Stage 3 - Women: Coonabarabran - Siding Springs
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|2:31:38
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:11
|3
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:00:44
|4
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|0:02:13
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:02:34
|6
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:48
|7
|Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:03:00
|8
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:03:14
|9
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|0:03:35
|10
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:03:50
|11
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|0:04:43
|12
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:05:00
|13
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:05:07
|14
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:05:12
|15
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:05:41
|16
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:06:01
|17
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
|0:06:09
|18
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:06:43
|19
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:07:11
|20
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|0:07:19
|21
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|0:07:35
|22
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|0:07:53
|23
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:08:05
|24
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:08:16
|25
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|26
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|0:08:43
|27
|Clare Dallat (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:12:02
|28
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|0:12:33
|29
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:12:36
|30
|Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|0:12:38
|31
|Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)
|0:13:26
|32
|Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)
|0:13:55
|33
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:14:52
|34
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|0:16:19
|35
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|36
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|0:16:48
|37
|Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:17:02
|38
|Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:17:36
|39
|Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
|0:17:54
|40
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:18:34
|41
|Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)
|0:23:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|22
|pts
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|16
|3
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|14
|4
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|10
|5
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|9
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|8
|7
|Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
|4
|8
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|3
|9
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|3
|10
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|2
|11
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|2
|12
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|1
|13
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|17
|pts
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|7
|3
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|7
|4
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|5
|5
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|2
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar-Hawk Racing
|7:42:28
|2
|Holden Cycling
|0:01:33
|3
|Suzuki - Trek
|0:09:40
|4
|Boss Construction - Nutrixxion
|0:11:43
|5
|Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore
|0:13:17
|6
|Specialized Women SA
|0:18:25
|7
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:23:30
|8
|SKCC Giant
|0:28:39
|9
|QSM Racing
|0:38:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|3:10:33
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:33
|3
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:01:01
|4
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|0:02:46
|5
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:06
|6
|Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:03:28
|7
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:03:55
|8
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:04:02
|9
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:04:23
|10
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|0:05:03
|11
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:05:20
|12
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:05:21
|13
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|0:05:28
|14
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:05:42
|15
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:06:39
|16
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:06:49
|17
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
|0:06:53
|18
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:07:29
|19
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:07:35
|20
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|0:08:29
|21
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|0:08:31
|22
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:08:33
|23
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:08:34
|24
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|0:08:57
|25
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|0:09:08
|26
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|0:09:11
|27
|Clare Dallat (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:12:29
|28
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|0:13:10
|29
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:13:23
|30
|Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|0:13:45
|31
|Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)
|0:14:09
|32
|Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)
|0:14:46
|33
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:14:58
|34
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|0:17:14
|35
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|0:17:22
|36
|Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:17:31
|37
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|0:17:34
|38
|Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
|0:18:49
|39
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:19:20
|40
|Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)
|0:24:54
|41
|Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:27:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|41
|pts
|2
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|22
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|19
|4
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|16
|5
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|15
|6
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|11
|7
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|10
|8
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|10
|9
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|10
|10
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|8
|11
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|4
|12
|Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
|4
|13
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|4
|14
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|4
|15
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|3
|16
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|2
|17
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|2
|18
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|2
|19
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|17
|pts
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|7
|3
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|7
|4
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|5
|5
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|2
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar-Hawk Racing
|9:40:48
|2
|Holden Cycling
|0:01:51
|3
|Suzuki/Trek
|0:09:08
|4
|Boss Construction/Nutrixxion
|0:11:22
|5
|Team Torq/Bicycle Superstore
|0:13:15
|6
|Specialized Women SA
|0:18:41
|7
|SKCC Giant
|0:30:30
|8
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:32:45
|9
|QSM Racing
