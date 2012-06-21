Trending

Summers sprints to victory in Narrabri criterium

Wiasak retains general classification lead

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:33:57
2Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
3Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
5Rebecca Locke (Central Coast CC)
6Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
7Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
8Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
9Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
10Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
11Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
12Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
13Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)
14Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
15Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)
16Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
17Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
18Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
19Clare Dallat (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
20Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
21Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
22Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
23Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
24Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
25Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
26Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
27Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
28Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
29Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
30Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
31Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
32Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
33Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
34Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
35Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
36Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
37Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
38Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
39Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
40Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)
41Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)0:00:16
42Laura Meadley (Suzuki - Trek)0:08:29
43Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)0:08:30
DNFJemma Brown (QSM Racing)

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)0:39:01
2Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:00:04
3Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)0:00:07
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:00:11
5Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:00:12
6Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
7Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:00:15
8Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
9Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)0:00:19
10Clare Dallat (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:00:21
11Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)0:00:22
12Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
13Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:00:23
14Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
15Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)0:00:24
16Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)0:00:27
17Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
18Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)0:00:31
19Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:00:35
20Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)0:00:37
21Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)0:00:38
22Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)0:00:39
23Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)0:00:40
24Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
25Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:00:41
26Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:00:42
27Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)0:00:45
28Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:00:46
29Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)0:00:48
30Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos0:00:49
31Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
32Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
33Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:00:52
34Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)0:00:57
35Jane Walker (QSM Racing)0:00:58
36Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)0:01:00
37Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)0:01:01
38Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)0:01:06
39Rebecca Locke (Central Coast CC)0:01:12
40Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)0:01:22
41Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
42Laura Meadley (Suzuki - Trek)0:08:54
43Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)0:09:19

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:39:12
2Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)0:00:11
3Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)0:00:26
4Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)0:00:28
5Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)0:00:29
6Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
7Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:00:30
8Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:00:31
9Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)0:00:34
10Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:00:35
11Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)0:00:49

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)20pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)19
3Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)16
4Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)11
5Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)10
6Rebecca Locke (Central Coast CC)8
7Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)4
8Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)4
9Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)3
10Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos2
11Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)2
12Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)1
13Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki - Trek1:57:48
2Boss Construction - Nutrixxion0:00:11
3Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore0:00:30
4Pensar-Hawk Racing0:00:32
5Specialized Women SA0:00:48
6Holden Cycling0:00:50
7QSM Racing0:01:58
8SKCC Giant0:02:23
9Racing Kangaroos0:09:47

