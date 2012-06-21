Summers sprints to victory in Narrabri criterium
Wiasak retains general classification lead
Stage 2 - Women's Criterium: Narrabri Town Centre -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:33:57
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|5
|Rebecca Locke (Central Coast CC)
|6
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|7
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|8
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|9
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|10
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|12
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|13
|Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)
|14
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|15
|Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)
|16
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|17
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|18
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|19
|Clare Dallat (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|20
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|21
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|22
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
|23
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|24
|Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|25
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|26
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|27
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|28
|Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|29
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|30
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|31
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|32
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|33
|Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
|34
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
|35
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|36
|Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
|37
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|38
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|39
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|40
|Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)
|41
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|0:00:16
|42
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:08:29
|43
|Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:08:30
|DNF
|Jemma Brown (QSM Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:39:01
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:00:04
|3
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:00:07
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:00:11
|5
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:00:12
|6
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|7
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:00:15
|8
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|9
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|0:00:19
|10
|Clare Dallat (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:21
|11
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:22
|12
|Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
|13
|Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:00:23
|14
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
|15
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:00:24
|16
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:27
|17
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|18
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|0:00:31
|19
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:00:35
|20
|Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)
|0:00:37
|21
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
|0:00:38
|22
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|0:00:39
|23
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|0:00:40
|24
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|25
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:00:41
|26
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:42
|27
|Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)
|0:00:45
|28
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:46
|29
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|0:00:48
|30
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|0:00:49
|31
|Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
|32
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|33
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:00:52
|34
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|0:00:57
|35
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|0:00:58
|36
|Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)
|0:01:00
|37
|Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|0:01:01
|38
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|0:01:06
|39
|Rebecca Locke (Central Coast CC)
|0:01:12
|40
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|0:01:22
|41
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|42
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:08:54
|43
|Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:09:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:39:12
|2
|Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:00:11
|3
|Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)
|0:00:26
|4
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|0:00:28
|5
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|0:00:29
|6
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|7
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:00:30
|8
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:31
|9
|Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)
|0:00:34
|10
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:35
|11
|Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)
|0:00:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|20
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|19
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|16
|4
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|11
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|10
|6
|Rebecca Locke (Central Coast CC)
|8
|7
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|4
|8
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|4
|9
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|3
|10
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|2
|11
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|2
|12
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|13
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki - Trek
|1:57:48
|2
|Boss Construction - Nutrixxion
|0:00:11
|3
|Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:30
|4
|Pensar-Hawk Racing
|0:00:32
|5
|Specialized Women SA
|0:00:48
|6
|Holden Cycling
|0:00:50
|7
|QSM Racing
|0:01:58
|8
|SKCC Giant
|0:02:23
|9
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:09:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy