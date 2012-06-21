Rebecca Wiasak takes the opening time trial
Suzuki - Trek rider asserts dominance against the clock
Prologue - Women (ITT): Narrabri Town Centre -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:05:04.25
|2
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:05:11.96
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:05:14.61
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:05:15.73
|5
|Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:16.89
|6
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:05:19.34
|7
|Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:05:19.77
|8
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|0:05:26.41
|9
|Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:05:26.63
|10
|Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:05:26.72
|11
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:05:27.05
|12
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|0:05:27.41
|13
|Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:05:27.97
|14
|Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:05:28.13
|15
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki - Trek)
|0:05:29.19
|16
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)
|0:05:30.60
|17
|Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)
|0:05:31.22
|18
|Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)
|0:05:31.99
|19
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|20
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:05:39.30
|21
|Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)
|0:05:41.34
|22
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)
|0:05:43.12
|23
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:05:44.23
|24
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:45.43
|25
|Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:46.15
|26
|Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)
|0:05:49.24
|27
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:05:50.12
|28
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:52.59
|29
|Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:05:53.21
|30
|Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
|0:05:53.80
|31
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)
|0:05:53.86
|32
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)
|0:05:54.44
|33
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:05:56.45
|34
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)
|0:06:01.87
|35
|Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
|0:06:02.19
|36
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|0:06:05.76
|37
|Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|38
|Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:06:16.12
|39
|Rebecca Locke (Central Coast CC)
|0:06:16.27
|40
|Jemma Brown (QSM Racing)
|0:06:26.11
|DNF
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
|DNS
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
|DNS
|Imogen Vize (Sydney CC)
|DNS
|Liz Hall (Total Rush)
|DNS
|Brittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
|DNS
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
|DNS
|Carly Williams (Total Rush)
|DNS
|Clare Dallat (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|DNS
|Amber Jenkins (Racing Kangaroos)
|DNS
|Jodie Willett (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|DNS
|Lisa Barry (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
|DNS
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
