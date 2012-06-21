Trending

Rebecca Wiasak takes the opening time trial

Suzuki - Trek rider asserts dominance against the clock

Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki - Trek)0:05:04.25
2Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)0:05:11.96
3Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:05:14.61
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:05:15.73
5Felicity Wardlaw (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:05:16.89
6Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:05:19.34
7Zoe Watters (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:05:19.77
8Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)0:05:26.41
9Allison Rice (Suzuki - Trek)0:05:26.63
10Davina Summers (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:05:26.72
11Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki - Trek)0:05:27.05
12Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)0:05:27.41
13Megan Bagworth (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:05:27.97
14Sue Forsyth (Racing Kangaroos)0:05:28.13
15Laura Meadley (Suzuki - Trek)0:05:29.19
16Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Women SA)0:05:30.60
17Lisa Keeling (Boss Construction - nutrixxion)0:05:31.22
18Maddison Vit (QSM Racing)0:05:31.99
19Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
20Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:05:39.30
21Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings CC)0:05:41.34
22Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Women SA)0:05:43.12
23Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)0:05:44.23
24Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:05:45.43
25Chloe Mcintosh (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:05:46.15
26Claire Trembath (QSM Racing)0:05:49.24
27Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:05:50.12
28Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)0:05:52.59
29Klara Sedlackova (Racing Kangaroos)0:05:53.21
30Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)0:05:53.80
31Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC Giant)0:05:53.86
32Susan Mcalister (Townsville CC)0:05:54.44
33Nicole Moerig (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:05:56.45
34Marlena Klaic (SKCC Giant)0:06:01.87
35Jane Walker (QSM Racing)0:06:02.19
36Victoria Luxton-Bain (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)0:06:05.76
37Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
38Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)0:06:16.12
39Rebecca Locke (Central Coast CC)0:06:16.27
40Jemma Brown (QSM Racing)0:06:26.11
DNFMadeleine Pape (SKCC Giant)
DNSEmma Viotto (Suzuki-Trek)
DNSImogen Vize (Sydney CC)
DNSLiz Hall (Total Rush)
DNSBrittany Lindores (Boss Construction)- nutrixxion)
DNSVanessa Mcdonald (Racing Kangaroos
DNSCarly Williams (Total Rush)
DNSClare Dallat (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
DNSAmber Jenkins (Racing Kangaroos)
DNSJodie Willett (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
DNSLisa Barry (Team Torq - Bicycle Superstore)
DNSKatrin Garfoot (Pensar-Hawk Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews