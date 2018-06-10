Trending

Holloway wins day 2 in Tulsa Tough

Rodriguez, Bassetti round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)1:09:36
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
3Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:01
4Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
5Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
6James Hilyer
7Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
8Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
9Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)
10Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
11Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:00:02
12Eric Brunner (303 Project)
13Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
14Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
15Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
16Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse)
17Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
18Austin Gomes (Project Echelon)
19Julio Padilla (DNA Racing Garneau)
20Kyle Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)0:00:03
21Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing Garneau)
22Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
23Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
24Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
25Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
26Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
27Diego Binatena
28Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
29Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)0:00:04
30Sean Miguel Mcelroy
31Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)0:00:05
32Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
33Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
34Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)0:00:06
35Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
36Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)0:00:07
37Pierre-Bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
38Frank Renier Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)0:00:08
39Brandon Melott (DNA Racing Garneau)
40Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
41Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
42Kyle Swanson (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:09
43Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
44Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
45Rylee Field (St George Continental Cycling t)
46Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
47Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
48Cyrus Pearo (Team Rio Grande)0:00:10
49Brian Firle (Roots Racing p b Boulder Proper)
50Alejandro Padilla Miranda (DNA Racing Garneau)
51Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Racing)0:00:11
52Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
53Tc Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:12
54Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
55Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
56Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport Seasucker)0:00:13
57Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:16
58Chris Tolley (ELBOWZ Racing)
59Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
60Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)0:00:17
61Zach Stein (Team CCR Roofing)
62Brett Wachtendorf0:00:18
63Evan Bybee (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
64Nicholas Canterbury (Cannondale X Pedla)
65Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
66Tony Baca (303 Project)
67Riley Hart (Cannondale X Pedla)
68Jacob Lasley (SPCX pb RK Black)
69Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)0:00:19
70Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
71Jake Henningsen (Team Hungry)
72Taylor Warren (303 Project)
73Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p b Transitions)
74Michael Sheehan (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney)
75Bryan Marshall (DasWow Racing)
76Alder Martz (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)0:00:20
77Dustin Morici (Maplewood bicycle Elite Team)
78Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)0:00:21
79Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Eilte Cycling)
80Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)0:00:22
81Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:00:23
82Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)0:00:26
83Grant Ellwood (303 Project)0:00:41
84Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:04
85Sawyer Currie
86Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
87Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
88Ethan Batt (Support clean sport Sea Sucke)
89Fausto Crapiz (Village VW)
90Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
91Colin Strickland
92Emiliano Morales (Team CCR Roofing)
93Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
94David Greif (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
95Emery Hernandez (Joyerias Meza)
96Mason Quintana (Das Wow Racing)
97Evan Clouse (Texas Roadhouse)
98Steve Cullen (ButcherBox)
99Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport Sea Sucke)
100Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
101Luis Lopez Nolasco (DNA Racing Garneau)
102Ian Borella (Dogfish Racing)0:02:14
103Kit Recca (Roots Racing p b Boulder Proper)
104Ben Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi pb ROKA)
105Tim Speciale (Primal - Audi Denver)
106Scott Murray (Equip Sports Racing)
DNFShane Feehery (Bare Composites)
DNFCarlos Alberto Gonzalez Aguilar (Bike 4 you)
DNFJuan Garcia (Joyerias Meza)
DNFTed Horwitz (ButcherBox)
DNFFabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFCameron Bond (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)

