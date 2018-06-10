Holloway wins day 2 in Tulsa Tough
Rodriguez, Bassetti round out podium
Brady Arts District Criterium Men: Tulsa - Tulsa
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|1:09:36
|2
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|4
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|5
|Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|6
|James Hilyer
|7
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|8
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|9
|Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)
|10
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|11
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:02
|12
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|13
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|14
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|15
|Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|16
|Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse)
|17
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|18
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon)
|19
|Julio Padilla (DNA Racing Garneau)
|20
|Kyle Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
|0:00:03
|21
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing Garneau)
|22
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|23
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|24
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|25
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|26
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
|27
|Diego Binatena
|28
|Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|29
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|0:00:04
|30
|Sean Miguel Mcelroy
|31
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|0:00:05
|32
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
|33
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|34
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:06
|35
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|36
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|0:00:07
|37
|Pierre-Bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|38
|Frank Renier Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|39
|Brandon Melott (DNA Racing Garneau)
|40
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|41
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
|42
|Kyle Swanson (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:09
|43
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
|44
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|45
|Rylee Field (St George Continental Cycling t)
|46
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|47
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|48
|Cyrus Pearo (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:10
|49
|Brian Firle (Roots Racing p b Boulder Proper)
|50
|Alejandro Padilla Miranda (DNA Racing Garneau)
|51
|Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Racing)
|0:00:11
|52
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|53
|Tc Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:12
|54
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|55
|Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
|56
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport Seasucker)
|0:00:13
|57
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:16
|58
|Chris Tolley (ELBOWZ Racing)
|59
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|60
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|0:00:17
|61
|Zach Stein (Team CCR Roofing)
|62
|Brett Wachtendorf
|0:00:18
|63
|Evan Bybee (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
|64
|Nicholas Canterbury (Cannondale X Pedla)
|65
|Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|66
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|67
|Riley Hart (Cannondale X Pedla)
|68
|Jacob Lasley (SPCX pb RK Black)
|69
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|0:00:19
|70
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|71
|Jake Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|72
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|73
|Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p b Transitions)
|74
|Michael Sheehan (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney)
|75
|Bryan Marshall (DasWow Racing)
|76
|Alder Martz (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|0:00:20
|77
|Dustin Morici (Maplewood bicycle Elite Team)
|78
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|0:00:21
|79
|Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Eilte Cycling)
|80
|Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)
|0:00:22
|81
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|0:00:23
|82
|Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|0:00:26
|83
|Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
|0:00:41
|84
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:04
|85
|Sawyer Currie
|86
|Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|87
|Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|88
|Ethan Batt (Support clean sport Sea Sucke)
|89
|Fausto Crapiz (Village VW)
|90
|Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
|91
|Colin Strickland
|92
|Emiliano Morales (Team CCR Roofing)
|93
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|94
|David Greif (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|95
|Emery Hernandez (Joyerias Meza)
|96
|Mason Quintana (Das Wow Racing)
|97
|Evan Clouse (Texas Roadhouse)
|98
|Steve Cullen (ButcherBox)
|99
|Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport Sea Sucke)
|100
|Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
|101
|Luis Lopez Nolasco (DNA Racing Garneau)
|102
|Ian Borella (Dogfish Racing)
|0:02:14
|103
|Kit Recca (Roots Racing p b Boulder Proper)
|104
|Ben Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi pb ROKA)
|105
|Tim Speciale (Primal - Audi Denver)
|106
|Scott Murray (Equip Sports Racing)
|DNF
|Shane Feehery (Bare Composites)
|DNF
|Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Aguilar (Bike 4 you)
|DNF
|Juan Garcia (Joyerias Meza)
|DNF
|Ted Horwitz (ButcherBox)
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Cameron Bond (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy