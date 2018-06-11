Trending

Tulsa Tough: Law conquers Cry Baby Hill

Rodriguez claims overal omnium victory

Scott Law on the Tulsa Tough podium

Scott Law on the Tulsa Tough podium
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1:14:14
2Eric Brunner (303 Project)0:00:01
3Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
4Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)
5Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
6Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
7Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:02
8Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
9Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:17
10Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
11Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
12Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
13Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
14Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
15Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:18
16Frank Renier Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
17Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing Garneau)
18Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
19Austin Gomes (Project Echelon)
20Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
21Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse)0:00:19
22Cyrus Pearo (Team Rio Grande)
23Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
24Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
25Brett Wachtendorf
26Kyle Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
27Kyle Swanson (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:20
28Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
29Pierre-Bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
30Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
31Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
32James Hilyer
33Tony Baca (303 Project)
34Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
35Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)0:00:21
36Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:22
37Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
38Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
39Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:23
40Rylee Field (St George Continental Cycling t)
41Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
42Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
43Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
44Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
45Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)0:00:24
46Jake Henningsen (Team Hungry)
47Diego Binatena
48Sean Miguel Mcelroy
49Grant Ellwood (303 Project)0:00:25
50Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
51Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)0:00:26
52Tc Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
53Jacob Lasley (SPCX pb RK Black)0:00:29
54Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)0:00:37
55Evan Bybee (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)0:00:47
56Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
57Evan Clouse (Texas Roadhouse)0:00:54
58Cameron Bond (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)0:01:03
59Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:01:14
60Julio Padilla (DNA Racing Garneau)0:01:32
61Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)0:01:46
62Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:50
63Colin Strickland0:02:39
64David Greif (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
65Nicholas Canterbury (Cannondale X Pedla)
66Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
67Chris Tolley (ELBOWZ Racing)
68Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
69Luis Lopez Nolasco (DNA Racing Garneau)
70Michael Sheehan (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney )
71Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
72Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Racing)
73Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
74Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
75Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
76Emery Hernandez (Joyerias Meza)
77Sawyer Currie
78Chris Stuart (Team Clif Bar)
79Taylor Warren (303 Project)
80Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Eilte Cycling)
81Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
82Kit Recca (Roots Racing p b Boulder Proper)
83Juan Garcia (Joyerias Meza)
84Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
85Ethan Batt (Support clean sport Sea Sucke)
86Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
87Tim Speciale (Primal - Audi Denver)
88Ian Borella (Dogfish Racing)
89Ben Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi pb ROKA)
90Shane Feehery (Bare Composites)
91Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Aguilar (Bike 4 you)
DNFMiguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport Sea Sucke)
DNFBrandon Melott (DNA Racing Garneau)
DNFBrian Firle (Roots Racing p b Boulder Proper)
DNFLewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)
DNFJustin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
DNFAlejandro Padilla Miranda (DNA Racing Garneau)
DNFZach Stein (Team CCR Roofing)

Final Omnium Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team)70pts
2Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team)66
3Ulises Castillo (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team)62
4Eric Brunner (303 Project)59
5Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)55
6Samuel Bassetti ( (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team)55
7Eric Young (Rally Cycling)53
8Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)53
9Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)51
10Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)47
11Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)41
12Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)41
13Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)36
14James Hilyer35
15Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)33
16Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)22
20Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cyclin)20
21Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)19
22Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix/RBM)18
23Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)17
24Austin Gomes (Project Echelon)15
25Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse)15
26Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing/Garneau)14
27Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)14
28Julio Padilla (DNA Racing/Garneau)12
29Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)11
30Sean Miguel Mcelroy11
31Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Racing)11
32Frank Renier Travieso (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)10
33Diego Binatena10
34Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport/ Seasucker)9
35Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
36Kyle Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)6
37Cameron Bond (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)6
38Cyrus Pearo (Team Rio Grande)4
39Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)4
40Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)4
41Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factor)3
42Kyle Swanson (ELBOWZ Racing)3
43Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)2
44Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker)1

Latest on Cyclingnews