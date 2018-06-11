Tulsa Tough: Law conquers Cry Baby Hill
Rodriguez claims overal omnium victory
River Parks Criterium Men: Tulsa - Tulsa
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1:14:14
|2
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|4
|Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)
|5
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|6
|Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|7
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|8
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
|9
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:17
|10
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|11
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|12
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|13
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|14
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|15
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:18
|16
|Frank Renier Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|17
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing Garneau)
|18
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|19
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon)
|20
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|21
|Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:19
|22
|Cyrus Pearo (Team Rio Grande)
|23
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|24
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
|25
|Brett Wachtendorf
|26
|Kyle Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
|27
|Kyle Swanson (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:20
|28
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|29
|Pierre-Bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|30
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|31
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|32
|James Hilyer
|33
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|34
|Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
|35
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|0:00:21
|36
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:22
|37
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|38
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
|39
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:23
|40
|Rylee Field (St George Continental Cycling t)
|41
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|42
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|43
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|44
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
|0:00:24
|46
|Jake Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|47
|Diego Binatena
|48
|Sean Miguel Mcelroy
|49
|Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
|0:00:25
|50
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|51
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:26
|52
|Tc Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
|53
|Jacob Lasley (SPCX pb RK Black)
|0:00:29
|54
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:37
|55
|Evan Bybee (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
|0:00:47
|56
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|57
|Evan Clouse (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:54
|58
|Cameron Bond (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|0:01:03
|59
|Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:14
|60
|Julio Padilla (DNA Racing Garneau)
|0:01:32
|61
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:01:46
|62
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:50
|63
|Colin Strickland
|0:02:39
|64
|David Greif (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|65
|Nicholas Canterbury (Cannondale X Pedla)
|66
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|67
|Chris Tolley (ELBOWZ Racing)
|68
|Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|69
|Luis Lopez Nolasco (DNA Racing Garneau)
|70
|Michael Sheehan (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney )
|71
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|72
|Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Racing)
|73
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|74
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|75
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|76
|Emery Hernandez (Joyerias Meza)
|77
|Sawyer Currie
|78
|Chris Stuart (Team Clif Bar)
|79
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|80
|Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Eilte Cycling)
|81
|Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
|82
|Kit Recca (Roots Racing p b Boulder Proper)
|83
|Juan Garcia (Joyerias Meza)
|84
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|85
|Ethan Batt (Support clean sport Sea Sucke)
|86
|Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
|87
|Tim Speciale (Primal - Audi Denver)
|88
|Ian Borella (Dogfish Racing)
|89
|Ben Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi pb ROKA)
|90
|Shane Feehery (Bare Composites)
|91
|Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Aguilar (Bike 4 you)
|DNF
|Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport Sea Sucke)
|DNF
|Brandon Melott (DNA Racing Garneau)
|DNF
|Brian Firle (Roots Racing p b Boulder Proper)
|DNF
|Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)
|DNF
|Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|DNF
|Alejandro Padilla Miranda (DNA Racing Garneau)
|DNF
|Zach Stein (Team CCR Roofing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team)
|70
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team)
|66
|3
|Ulises Castillo (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team)
|62
|4
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|59
|5
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|55
|6
|Samuel Bassetti ( (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team)
|55
|7
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|53
|8
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|53
|9
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|51
|10
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)
|47
|11
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|41
|12
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|41
|13
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|36
|14
|James Hilyer
|35
|15
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|33
|16
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|22
|20
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cyclin)
|20
|21
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|19
|22
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix/RBM)
|18
|23
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|17
|24
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon)
|15
|25
|Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse)
|15
|26
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing/Garneau)
|14
|27
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
|14
|28
|Julio Padilla (DNA Racing/Garneau)
|12
|29
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|11
|30
|Sean Miguel Mcelroy
|11
|31
|Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Racing)
|11
|32
|Frank Renier Travieso (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)
|10
|33
|Diego Binatena
|10
|34
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport/ Seasucker)
|9
|35
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|6
|36
|Kyle Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
|6
|37
|Cameron Bond (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|6
|38
|Cyrus Pearo (Team Rio Grande)
|4
|39
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|4
|40
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|4
|41
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factor)
|3
|42
|Kyle Swanson (ELBOWZ Racing)
|3
|43
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
|2
|44
|Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport / Sea Sucker)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy