Tulsa Tough: Scandolara wins River Parks Criterium

Samantha Schneider seals overall omnium win

Valentina Scandolara shows off her trophy as overall winner of the Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)0:55:51
2Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
3Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
4Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
5Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)0:00:01
6Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
7Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
8Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
9Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
10Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)0:00:02
11Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
12Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
13Tina Pic (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
14Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)0:00:05
15Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)0:00:12
16Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor Intelligentsia)0:00:13
17Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)0:00:15
18Sheri Rothe (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
19Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)0:00:28
20Rachel Plessing (ALP Cycles Racing)0:00:31
21Mel Beale (LA Sweat)
22Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:42
23Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:00:43
24Amity Gregg0:00:48
25Anne Donley0:00:51
26Hanna Muegge (DNA Cycling Team)
27Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)0:00:57
28Jennifer Wagner (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)0:01:04
29Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman supermint)
30Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)0:01:05
31Jessica Mundy (The Meteor Intelligentsia)0:01:07
32Emily Jordan (Palmares Racing)0:01:08
33Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:01:09
34Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)0:01:13
35Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
36Ayesha Mcgowan
37Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
38Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
39Ashley Weaver (Papa Johns Racing p b TREK)
40Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)0:01:14
41Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
42Sophie Russenberger (Point S Nokian)
43Ash Duban (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
44Laurel Rathbun (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
45Victoria Kanizer (CTH Performance Project)
46Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling team)
47Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
48Leah Thorvilson (Canyon SRAM Racing)
49Kristen Arnold (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
50Emma Roberts (LA Sweat)
51Kimberly Pettit (Papa John;s Racing p b TREK)
52Sarah Coney (LA Sweat)
53Charlotte Backus (Prestige imports)
54Shelby Tramel (CycleSport Specialized p b Musc)
55Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)
56Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
57Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
58Maria Danker (Palmares Racing)
59Caro Poole (Leborne Womens Racing Fueled by)
60Samantha Verrill (Roxsolt Attaquer)
61Christie Tracy (DNA Cycling Team)
62Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
63Michelle Henry (Palmares Racing)
64Katie Isermann (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
65Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
66Margaux Salas (Colavita Texas)
DNFJessie Hodges (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
DNFNatalie Tapias (The Meteor Intelligentsia)

Final Omnium Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)74pts
3Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)73
4Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman-Supermint)71
5Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)60
6Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)51
7Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)47
8Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolman's Cycling Team)47
9Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)45
10Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling)44
11Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)40
12Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Tota)35
13Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)31
14Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)31
15Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)30
15Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)28
16Shelby Tramel (CycleSport Specialized)28
17Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)24
18Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-supermint)23
19Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)22
20Mel Beale (LA Sweat)21
22Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)20
23Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling)18
24Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)18
25Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized)17
26Nicole Mertz (The Meteor Intelligentsia)16
27Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor Intelligentsia)13
28Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)13
29Jessie Hodges (ISCorp Pro Cycling)10
30Sheri Rothe (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)8
31Rachel Plessing (ALP Cycles Racing)8
32Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Tota)8
33Jessica Mundy (The Meteor Intelligentsia)7
34Anne Donley ()6
35Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)6
36Jennifer Wagner (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)5
37Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)3
38Amity Gregg1

