Tulsa Tough: Scandolara wins River Parks Criterium
Samantha Schneider seals overall omnium win
River Parks Criterium Women: Tulsa - Tulsa
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:55:51
|2
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|3
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|4
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|5
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|0:00:01
|6
|Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
|7
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|8
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|9
|Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
|10
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|11
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|12
|Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|13
|Tina Pic (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|14
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
|0:00:05
|15
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:00:12
|16
|Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|0:00:13
|17
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|0:00:15
|18
|Sheri Rothe (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|19
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|20
|Rachel Plessing (ALP Cycles Racing)
|0:00:31
|21
|Mel Beale (LA Sweat)
|22
|Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:42
|23
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:43
|24
|Amity Gregg
|0:00:48
|25
|Anne Donley
|0:00:51
|26
|Hanna Muegge (DNA Cycling Team)
|27
|Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)
|0:00:57
|28
|Jennifer Wagner (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|0:01:04
|29
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman supermint)
|30
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|0:01:05
|31
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|0:01:07
|32
|Emily Jordan (Palmares Racing)
|0:01:08
|33
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:01:09
|34
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|0:01:13
|35
|Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|36
|Ayesha Mcgowan
|37
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|38
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|39
|Ashley Weaver (Papa Johns Racing p b TREK)
|40
|Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
|0:01:14
|41
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|42
|Sophie Russenberger (Point S Nokian)
|43
|Ash Duban (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|44
|Laurel Rathbun (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|45
|Victoria Kanizer (CTH Performance Project)
|46
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling team)
|47
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|48
|Leah Thorvilson (Canyon SRAM Racing)
|49
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|50
|Emma Roberts (LA Sweat)
|51
|Kimberly Pettit (Papa John;s Racing p b TREK)
|52
|Sarah Coney (LA Sweat)
|53
|Charlotte Backus (Prestige imports)
|54
|Shelby Tramel (CycleSport Specialized p b Musc)
|55
|Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)
|56
|Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|57
|Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|58
|Maria Danker (Palmares Racing)
|59
|Caro Poole (Leborne Womens Racing Fueled by)
|60
|Samantha Verrill (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|61
|Christie Tracy (DNA Cycling Team)
|62
|Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|63
|Michelle Henry (Palmares Racing)
|64
|Katie Isermann (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|65
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|66
|Margaux Salas (Colavita Texas)
|DNF
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Natalie Tapias (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|74
|pts
|3
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|73
|4
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|71
|5
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|60
|6
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|51
|7
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|47
|8
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolman's Cycling Team)
|47
|9
|Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|45
|10
|Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling)
|44
|11
|Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|40
|12
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Tota)
|35
|13
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|31
|14
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|31
|15
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|30
|15
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|28
|16
|Shelby Tramel (CycleSport Specialized)
|28
|17
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|24
|18
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-supermint)
|23
|19
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|22
|20
|Mel Beale (LA Sweat)
|21
|22
|Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
|20
|23
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling)
|18
|24
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|18
|25
|Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized)
|17
|26
|Nicole Mertz (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|16
|27
|Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|13
|28
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|13
|29
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|10
|30
|Sheri Rothe (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|8
|31
|Rachel Plessing (ALP Cycles Racing)
|8
|32
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Tota)
|8
|33
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|7
|34
|Anne Donley ()
|6
|35
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|36
|Jennifer Wagner (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|5
|37
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|3
|38
|Amity Gregg
|1
