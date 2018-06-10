Bassetti wins Tulsa Tough Blue Dome Criterium
Rodriguez, Law complete Elevate-KHS podium sweep
Blue Dome Criterium Men: Tulsa - Tulsa
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1:01:22
|2
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|5
|Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|6
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|7
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|8
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|9
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:01
|10
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|11
|James Hilyer
|12
|Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)
|13
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|14
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|15
|Sean Miguel Mcelroy
|0:00:03
|16
|Diego Binatena
|17
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport Seasucker)
|18
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|19
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|20
|Cameron Bond (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|21
|Julio Padilla (DNA Racing Garneau)
|22
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|23
|Kyle Swanson (ELBOWZ Racing)
|24
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:04
|25
|Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport Sea Suck)
|26
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon)
|27
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:05
|28
|Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|0:00:06
|29
|Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|30
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|31
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|0:00:07
|32
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing Garneau)
|33
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|34
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|35
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|36
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|37
|Kyle Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
|38
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|39
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|40
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:08
|41
|Brian Firle (Roots Racing p b Boulder Prope)
|42
|Cyrus Pearo (Team Rio Grande)
|43
|Pierre-Bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|44
|Zachary Morris
|45
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|0:00:09
|46
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|47
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|48
|Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
|49
|Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)
|0:00:10
|50
|Brandon Melott (DNA Racing Garneau)
|51
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|52
|Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:12
|53
|Patrick Drapac (Pedla x Cannondale)
|54
|Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:13
|55
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
|56
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
|57
|Alder Martz (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|58
|Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
|59
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|60
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
|61
|Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Racing)
|62
|Emery Hernandez (Joyerias Meza)
|0:00:15
|63
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|0:00:16
|64
|Fausto Crapiz (Village VW)
|65
|Ethan Batt (Support clean sport Sea Suck)
|0:00:17
|66
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|67
|Nicholas Canterbury (Cannondale X Pedla)
|68
|Chris Tolley (ELBOWZ Racing)
|69
|Riley Hart (Cannondale X Pedla)
|0:00:18
|70
|Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)
|71
|Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
|72
|David Greif (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|73
|Andy Jobin (Team CCR Roofing)
|0:00:19
|74
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|75
|Dustin Morici (Maplewood bicycle Elite Team)
|76
|Tc Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:20
|77
|Jake Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|78
|Rylee Field (St George Continental Cycling t)
|79
|Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|80
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|81
|Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
|82
|Zach Stein (Team CCR Roofing)
|83
|Frank Renier Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|84
|Jacob Lasley (SPCX pb RK Black)
|85
|Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p b Transitions)
|0:00:23
|86
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:24
|87
|Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Eilte Cycling)
|0:00:25
|88
|Brett Wachtendorf
|89
|Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|90
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|91
|Michael Sheehan (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney)
|0:00:26
|92
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy