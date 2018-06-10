Trending

Bassetti wins Tulsa Tough Blue Dome Criterium

Rodriguez, Law complete Elevate-KHS podium sweep

Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) checks out the guitar he got for first place at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1:01:22
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
3Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
5Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
6Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
7Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
8Eric Brunner (303 Project)
9Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:01
10Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)0:00:02
11James Hilyer
12Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)
13Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
14Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
15Sean Miguel Mcelroy0:00:03
16Diego Binatena
17Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport Seasucker)
18Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
19Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
20Cameron Bond (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
21Julio Padilla (DNA Racing Garneau)
22Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
23Kyle Swanson (ELBOWZ Racing)
24Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:04
25Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport Sea Suck)
26Austin Gomes (Project Echelon)
27Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)0:00:05
28Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)0:00:06
29Rene Corella (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
30Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
31Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)0:00:07
32Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing Garneau)
33Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
34Taylor Warren (303 Project)
35Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
36Tony Baca (303 Project)
37Kyle Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
38Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
39Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
40Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:08
41Brian Firle (Roots Racing p b Boulder Prope)
42Cyrus Pearo (Team Rio Grande)
43Pierre-Bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
44Zachary Morris
45Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)0:00:09
46Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
47Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
48Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
49Cristhian Ravelo (303 Project)0:00:10
50Brandon Melott (DNA Racing Garneau)
51Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)0:00:11
52Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:12
53Patrick Drapac (Pedla x Cannondale)
54Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:13
55Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
56Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)
57Alder Martz (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
58Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
59Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
60Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
61Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Racing)
62Emery Hernandez (Joyerias Meza)0:00:15
63Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)0:00:16
64Fausto Crapiz (Village VW)
65Ethan Batt (Support clean sport Sea Suck)0:00:17
66Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
67Nicholas Canterbury (Cannondale X Pedla)
68Chris Tolley (ELBOWZ Racing)
69Riley Hart (Cannondale X Pedla)0:00:18
70Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)
71Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
72David Greif (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
73Andy Jobin (Team CCR Roofing)0:00:19
74Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
75Dustin Morici (Maplewood bicycle Elite Team)
76Tc Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:20
77Jake Henningsen (Team Hungry)
78Rylee Field (St George Continental Cycling t)
79Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
80Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
81Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
82Zach Stein (Team CCR Roofing)
83Frank Renier Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)0:00:22
84Jacob Lasley (SPCX pb RK Black)
85Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p b Transitions)0:00:23
86Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)0:00:24
87Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Eilte Cycling)0:00:25
88Brett Wachtendorf
89Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
90Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
91Michael Sheehan (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney)0:00:26
92Grant Koontz (Holowesko Citadel Arapahoe)

