Luebke wins Brady Arts District criterium
Skylar, Sam Schneider round out podium
Brady Arts District Criterium Women: Tulsa - Tulsa
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|1:00:21
|2
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|4
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|6
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|0:00:02
|7
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
|8
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|9
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|10
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|11
|Tina Pic (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|12
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman supermint)
|0:00:03
|13
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|14
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|15
|Mel Beale (LA Sweat)
|16
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|17
|Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|18
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|19
|Jessica Mundy (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:00:04
|20
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|21
|Anne Donley
|0:00:05
|22
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|23
|Daphne Karagianis (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|24
|Jennifer Wagner (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|25
|Marissa Axell (JL Velo Cycling Team)
|26
|Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|0:00:06
|27
|Ash Duban (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:00:09
|28
|Nicole Pressprich (Point S Auto presented by Nokia)
|29
|Rebecca Larson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|30
|Sheri Rothe (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|31
|Rachel Plessing (ALP Cycles Racing)
|0:00:10
|32
|Victoria Kanizer (CTH Performance Project)
|0:00:11
|33
|Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
|34
|Ashley Weaver (Papa Johns Racing p b TREK)
|0:00:13
|35
|Grace Chappell (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|0:00:14
|36
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:15
|37
|Amity Gregg
|38
|Sophie Russenberger (Point S Nokian)
|39
|Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
|40
|Ayesha Mcgowan
|0:00:22
|41
|Hanna Muegge (DNA Cycling Team)
|42
|Laurel Rathbun (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|43
|Shelby Tramel (CycleSport Specialized p b Musc)
|0:00:23
|44
|Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|45
|Maria Danker (Palmares Racing)
|0:00:25
|46
|Christie Tracy (DNA Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|47
|Jennifer Sharp (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|48
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|49
|Samantha Verrill (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|50
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|0:00:54
|51
|Lynn Wilson (Midwest Cycling Trek Stores Wom)
|52
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|0:01:00
|53
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:03:03
|54
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|55
|Natalie Tapias (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:03:15
|56
|Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|57
|Caro Poole (Leborne Womens Racing Fueled by)
|58
|Ginger Boyd
|59
|Emma Roberts (LA Sweat)
|0:03:21
|60
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling team)
|61
|Charlotte Backus (Prestige imports)
|62
|Leah Thorvilson (Canyon SRAM Racing)
|63
|Michelle Henry (Palmares Racing)
|64
|Emily Jordan (Palmares Racing)
|65
|Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|66
|Mia Cheeseman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|67
|Katie Isermann (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Margaux Salas (Colavita Texas)
|DNF
|Kimberly Pettit (Papa John;s Racing p b TREK)
|DNF
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|DNF
|Nina Wollaston (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Kristen Arnold (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
