Trending

Luebke wins Brady Arts District criterium

Skylar, Sam Schneider round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)1:00:21
2Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
4Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
5Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
6Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)0:00:02
7Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
8Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
9Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
10Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
11Tina Pic (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
12Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman supermint)0:00:03
13Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
14Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
15Mel Beale (LA Sweat)
16Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
17Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
18Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
19Jessica Mundy (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)0:00:04
20Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
21Anne Donley0:00:05
22Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
23Daphne Karagianis (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
24Jennifer Wagner (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
25Marissa Axell (JL Velo Cycling Team)
26Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)0:00:06
27Ash Duban (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)0:00:09
28Nicole Pressprich (Point S Auto presented by Nokia)
29Rebecca Larson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
30Sheri Rothe (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
31Rachel Plessing (ALP Cycles Racing)0:00:10
32Victoria Kanizer (CTH Performance Project)0:00:11
33Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
34Ashley Weaver (Papa Johns Racing p b TREK)0:00:13
35Grace Chappell (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)0:00:14
36Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:15
37Amity Gregg
38Sophie Russenberger (Point S Nokian)
39Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
40Ayesha Mcgowan0:00:22
41Hanna Muegge (DNA Cycling Team)
42Laurel Rathbun (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
43Shelby Tramel (CycleSport Specialized p b Musc)0:00:23
44Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
45Maria Danker (Palmares Racing)0:00:25
46Christie Tracy (DNA Cycling Team)0:00:33
47Jennifer Sharp (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
48Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:00:50
49Samantha Verrill (Roxsolt Attaquer)
50Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)0:00:54
51Lynn Wilson (Midwest Cycling Trek Stores Wom)
52Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)0:01:00
53Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)0:03:03
54Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
55Natalie Tapias (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)0:03:15
56Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
57Caro Poole (Leborne Womens Racing Fueled by)
58Ginger Boyd
59Emma Roberts (LA Sweat)0:03:21
60Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling team)
61Charlotte Backus (Prestige imports)
62Leah Thorvilson (Canyon SRAM Racing)
63Michelle Henry (Palmares Racing)
64Emily Jordan (Palmares Racing)
65Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
66Mia Cheeseman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
67Katie Isermann (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
DNFMargaux Salas (Colavita Texas)
DNFKimberly Pettit (Papa John;s Racing p b TREK)
DNFMaria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
DNFNicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
DNFNina Wollaston (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
DNFKristen Arnold (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)

Latest on Cyclingnews