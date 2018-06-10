Trending

Sam Schneider wins Tulsa Tough opener

Talbot, Mullens round out podium

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp) wins the criterium

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp) wins the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:50:58
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
3Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
4Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
5Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
6Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)0:00:01
7Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
8Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
9Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
10Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)0:00:02
11Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
12Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
13Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:00:03
14Tina Pic (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling)
15Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
16Jessie Hodges (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
17Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman supermint)
18Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Tota)
19Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
20Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
21Mel Beale (LA Sweat)
22Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
23Jennifer Wagner (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)0:00:04
24Rachel Plessing (ALP Cycles Racing)
25Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
26Laurel Rathbun (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling)
27Daphne Karagianis (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)0:00:05
28Jennifer Sharp (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
29Marissa Axell (JL Velo Cycling Team)
30Grace Chappell (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
31Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)
32Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling team)
33Natalie Tapias (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
34Hanna Muegge (DNA Cycling Team)0:00:06
35Ashley Weaver (Papa Johns Racing p b TREK)
36Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Tota)
37Kimberly Pettit (Papa John;s Racing p b TREK)0:00:08
38Samantha Verrill (Roxsolt Attaquer)
39Lynn Wilson (Midwest Cycling Trek Stores Wom)0:00:09
40Nina Wollaston (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:00:11
41Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
42Christie Tracy (DNA Cycling Team)
43Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)
44Kristen Arnold (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)0:00:12
45Rebecca Larson (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:00:18
46Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)0:00:19
47Victoria Kanizer (CTH Performance Project)
48Shelby Tramel (CycleSport Specialized p b Mus)
49Ayesha Mcgowan0:00:20
50Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
51Michelle Henry (Palmares Racing)
52Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)
53Nicole Pressprich (Point S Auto presented by Nokia)
54Natalia Franco Villegas (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling)0:00:21
55Emily Jordan (Palmares Racing)0:00:25
56Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)0:00:32
57Sophie Russenberger (Point S Nokian)0:00:54
58Caro Poole (Leborne Womens Racing Fueled by)0:00:58
59Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)0:01:25
60Mia Cheeseman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
61Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Tota)0:01:26
62Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
63Charlotte Backus (Prestige imports)
64Katie Isermann (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
65Ginger Boyd
66Maria Danker (Palmares Racing)
67Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
68Emma Roberts (LA Sweat)
69Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
70Sheri Rothe (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
DNFMargaux Salas (Colavita Texas)
DNFCaroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews