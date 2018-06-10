Sam Schneider wins Tulsa Tough opener
Talbot, Mullens round out podium
Blue Dome Criterium Women: Tulsa - Tulsa
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:50:58
|2
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|3
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|4
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|6
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
|0:00:01
|7
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|8
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|9
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|10
|Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:00:02
|11
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|12
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|13
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|14
|Tina Pic (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling)
|15
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|16
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|17
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman supermint)
|18
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Tota)
|19
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|20
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|21
|Mel Beale (LA Sweat)
|22
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|23
|Jennifer Wagner (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|0:00:04
|24
|Rachel Plessing (ALP Cycles Racing)
|25
|Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|26
|Laurel Rathbun (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling)
|27
|Daphne Karagianis (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:00:05
|28
|Jennifer Sharp (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|29
|Marissa Axell (JL Velo Cycling Team)
|30
|Grace Chappell (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|31
|Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)
|32
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling team)
|33
|Natalie Tapias (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|34
|Hanna Muegge (DNA Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|35
|Ashley Weaver (Papa Johns Racing p b TREK)
|36
|Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Tota)
|37
|Kimberly Pettit (Papa John;s Racing p b TREK)
|0:00:08
|38
|Samantha Verrill (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|39
|Lynn Wilson (Midwest Cycling Trek Stores Wom)
|0:00:09
|40
|Nina Wollaston (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11
|41
|Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
|42
|Christie Tracy (DNA Cycling Team)
|43
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|44
|Kristen Arnold (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:00:12
|45
|Rebecca Larson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:00:18
|46
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|0:00:19
|47
|Victoria Kanizer (CTH Performance Project)
|48
|Shelby Tramel (CycleSport Specialized p b Mus)
|49
|Ayesha Mcgowan
|0:00:20
|50
|Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
|51
|Michelle Henry (Palmares Racing)
|52
|Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|53
|Nicole Pressprich (Point S Auto presented by Nokia)
|54
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21
|55
|Emily Jordan (Palmares Racing)
|0:00:25
|56
|Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:32
|57
|Sophie Russenberger (Point S Nokian)
|0:00:54
|58
|Caro Poole (Leborne Womens Racing Fueled by)
|0:00:58
|59
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|0:01:25
|60
|Mia Cheeseman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|61
|Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Tota)
|0:01:26
|62
|Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|63
|Charlotte Backus (Prestige imports)
|64
|Katie Isermann (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|65
|Ginger Boyd
|66
|Maria Danker (Palmares Racing)
|67
|Lauren Wissman (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|68
|Emma Roberts (LA Sweat)
|69
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|70
|Sheri Rothe (Wolfpack p b Hyperthreads)
|DNF
|Margaux Salas (Colavita Texas)
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
