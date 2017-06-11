Trending

Skylar Schneider wins Brady Arts District Criterium

(Image credit: Darrell Parks)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp1:04:40
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:04
3Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
4Samantha Scheider (USA) ISCorp
5Josie Talbot (USA) ISCorp
6Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
7Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
8Mansy Heinz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Cycling
9Christina Gokey Smith (USA) Papa John's Racing-Trek
10Kim Lucie ((USA) La Sweat

