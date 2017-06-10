Trending

Allar wins Tulsa Tough's Blue Dome Criterium

Mullens second in three-day omnium opener

Erica Allar (Rally) was another of todays favourites

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:53:00
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
3Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp-Progress Software
4Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp-Progress Software
5Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
6Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
7Christina Gokey Smith (USA) Papa John's Racing-Trek
8Sharlotte Lucas (Nzl) RoxsoltAttaquer
9Kim Lucie (USA) LA Sweat
10Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Pastaria Big Shark

