Mullens conquers Cry Baby Hill, takes overall win at Tulsa Tough

Rally's Allar is second in River Parks Criterium on final day

Former champion Peta Mullens in the bunch

(Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint1:02:44
2Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
3Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp-Progress Software
4Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
5Beck Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
6Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
7Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
8Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) LA Sweat
9Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
10Sammi Runnels (USA) ATX Hitsquad

Overall Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint

