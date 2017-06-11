Trending

Law takes Tulsa Tough overall, Toovey wins final day

Toovey solos away in final laps, Law finishes second to seal omnium title

Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport1:17:07
2Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:00:03
3Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
4Davide Vigan (Ita) Team Cinelli Chrome
5Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
6Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
7Florenz Knauer (Deu) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti
8Tony Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
9Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Mex) Canel's Specialized
10Tristan Uhl (USA) Team CCR Roofing

Overall Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling

