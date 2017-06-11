Trending

Tulsa Tough: Holloway wins Brady Arts District Criterium

Law second on day two

Daniel Holloway (Giant) leans through a turn

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway (USA) Texas Roadhouse1:22:08
2Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
4Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Cinelli Chrome
5Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSWIS
6Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
7Matt Chatalong (USA) Herbalife-Marc Pro
8Juan Jose Garcia (Mex) Joyerias Meza
9Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
10Florenz Knauer (Deu) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti

