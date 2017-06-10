Trending

Tulsa Tough: Law wins Blue Dome Criterium on opening night

Cylance lead-out man winds it up for victory in Oklahoma

It was a beautiful night for racing at the Blue Dome Criterium, the first round at Tulsa Tough.

(Image credit: Philip Wilkerson)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Pro Cycling1:01:22
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
3Justin Williams (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Daniel Holloway (USA) Texas Roadhouse
5Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Cinelli Chrome
7Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
8Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
9Matt Chatalong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature
10Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O

 

