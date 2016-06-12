Trending

Tulsa Tough: Skylar Schneider wins River Parks Criterium Men

Jessica Prinner and Mandy Heintz round out podium

The Schneider sisters talk about racing together.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)1:00:06
2Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)0:00:02
3Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:18
4Kate Sherwin (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)0:00:19
5Sammi Runnels (RCM Hit Squad p/b CRUSH Fitnes)
6Ana Casas (JETCycling)0:00:21
7Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:22
8Samantha Schneider (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)0:00:30
9Peta Mullens
10Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
11Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)0:00:31
12Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
13Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:32
14Starla Teddergreen (KindHuman Pro Cycling Project)
15Christina Gooey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
16Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
17Flora Yan (SUN And Ski Women Elite Team)0:00:33
18Kat Sweatt (SH!FT Racing Team)
19Kyrstin Bluhm (Canyon Elite)
20Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)
21Melanie Beale (Canyon Elite)0:00:34
22Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:00:35
23Monica Volk (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
24Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)0:00:36
25Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
26Florinda Isabel De Leon (Sun and Ski Women Elite Team)
27Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)0:00:38
28Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)0:00:52
29Ash Duban (RCM Hit Squad p/b CRUSH Fitnes)0:01:30
30Yareli Salazar (CRAZY CAT CYCLERY/ SPECIALIZED)
DNFBriana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
DNFCarolyn Defoore (Athlete Architecture p/b D&W Painting)
DNFHolly Beard (Advanced Cycles PB Topview Spo)
DNFJessica Bonilla (CRAZY CAT CYCLERY/ SPECIALIZED)
DNFBecca Schepps (LA Sweat)
DNFLeila Kasprzyk (RCM Hit Squad p/b CRUSH Fitnes)
DNFKatie Bockserman (Velo Force)
DNFHannah Shell (Velo Force)
DNFJudith Wexler (Folsom Bike/Trek)
DNFNatalia Franco (JETcycling)
DNFLaurel Ledbetter (Air Assurance Devo)
DNFAlexa Perez (JETCycling)
DNFKendelle Hodges
DNFChrista Ghent (LA Sweat)
DNFAnne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFJulie Stupp (River City Market Racing p/b Bike Love)
DNFMichelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
DNFAshley Weaver (Canyon Elite)
DNFBelen Garza (Sun and Ski Women Elite Team)
DNFShera Smith (Clarksville Schwinn powered by Whayne)
DNFJennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing)
DNFKaren Flores (CRAZY CAT CYCLERY/ SPECIALIZED)
DNFHelen Ruth Baillie-Strong (Sun and Ski Women Elite Team)
DNFVictoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston)
DNFMarissa Axell (JL Velo Cycling Team p/b The F)
DNFYussely Soto (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
DNFAnne Donley
DNFMelanie Wong (Folsom Bike/Trek)

 

