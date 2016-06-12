Tulsa Tough: Skylar Schneider wins River Parks Criterium Men
Jessica Prinner and Mandy Heintz round out podium
River Parks Criterium Women: Tulsa, OK - Tulsa, OK
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|1:00:06
|2
|Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:02
|3
|Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:18
|4
|Kate Sherwin (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|5
|Sammi Runnels (RCM Hit Squad p/b CRUSH Fitnes)
|6
|Ana Casas (JETCycling)
|0:00:21
|7
|Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|8
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:30
|9
|Peta Mullens
|10
|Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
|11
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:31
|12
|Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
|13
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|14
|Starla Teddergreen (KindHuman Pro Cycling Project)
|15
|Christina Gooey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|16
|Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|17
|Flora Yan (SUN And Ski Women Elite Team)
|0:00:33
|18
|Kat Sweatt (SH!FT Racing Team)
|19
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Canyon Elite)
|20
|Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)
|21
|Melanie Beale (Canyon Elite)
|0:00:34
|22
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)
|0:00:35
|23
|Monica Volk (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|24
|Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|25
|Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|26
|Florinda Isabel De Leon (Sun and Ski Women Elite Team)
|27
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|0:00:38
|28
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:52
|29
|Ash Duban (RCM Hit Squad p/b CRUSH Fitnes)
|0:01:30
|30
|Yareli Salazar (CRAZY CAT CYCLERY/ SPECIALIZED)
|DNF
|Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Carolyn Defoore (Athlete Architecture p/b D&W Painting)
|DNF
|Holly Beard (Advanced Cycles PB Topview Spo)
|DNF
|Jessica Bonilla (CRAZY CAT CYCLERY/ SPECIALIZED)
|DNF
|Becca Schepps (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Leila Kasprzyk (RCM Hit Squad p/b CRUSH Fitnes)
|DNF
|Katie Bockserman (Velo Force)
|DNF
|Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
|DNF
|Judith Wexler (Folsom Bike/Trek)
|DNF
|Natalia Franco (JETcycling)
|DNF
|Laurel Ledbetter (Air Assurance Devo)
|DNF
|Alexa Perez (JETCycling)
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges
|DNF
|Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|DNF
|Julie Stupp (River City Market Racing p/b Bike Love)
|DNF
|Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
|DNF
|Ashley Weaver (Canyon Elite)
|DNF
|Belen Garza (Sun and Ski Women Elite Team)
|DNF
|Shera Smith (Clarksville Schwinn powered by Whayne)
|DNF
|Jennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing)
|DNF
|Karen Flores (CRAZY CAT CYCLERY/ SPECIALIZED)
|DNF
|Helen Ruth Baillie-Strong (Sun and Ski Women Elite Team)
|DNF
|Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|DNF
|Marissa Axell (JL Velo Cycling Team p/b The F)
|DNF
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|DNF
|Anne Donley
|DNF
|Melanie Wong (Folsom Bike/Trek)
