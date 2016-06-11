Trending

Holloway wins Tulsa Tough opener

Law, Rodriguez round out Blue Dome podium

Daniel Holloway looked ready to defend his win from last year

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway1:00:25
2Scott Law (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
3Jose Alfredo Rodriguez (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
4Justin Williams (Cylance-Incycleb Cannondale)0:00:01
5Ulises Alfredo (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
6Michael Sheehan (Jelly Bellyb Maxxis)
7Cesar Quintana (Rudy's Ritas)0:00:02
8Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
9Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
10Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Pro Cycling)
11Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikesb Equator)
12Tristan Uhl (Giant Racing)
13Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling)
14Nate Labecki (Hot Route Racing)
15Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
16Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)0:00:03
17Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
18Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)
19Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling)
20Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
21Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikesb Equator)
22Drew Christopher (Champion System Stan's Notubes)
23Garrett Hankins (Team Mike's Bikesb Equator)0:00:04
24Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
25Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
26Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus)
27Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
28Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
29Tanner Ward
30Garrick Valverde (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
31Jairo Lopez (Ep Cyclists)0:00:05
32Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
33Brian Firle (Primal-Audi Denver)
34Colton Jarisch (Elbowz Racing)
35Chris Uberti (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
36Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
37William Hammond (Palmer Cycling)0:00:06
38Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
39Dylan Postier (Tulsa Wheelmen)
40Donovan Clarke (Crca/The Weather Channel Giant)
41Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
42Jackson Law (Subaru Nswis-Ms)0:00:07
43Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)0:00:08
44Fletcher Lydick (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
45Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
46Luis Felipe Montoya (Cos Racing)0:00:09
47Cameron Hoffman (Team Endurance 360)
48John Noonan (Primal-Audi Denver)
49Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
50Cory Greenberg (Cylance-Incycleb Cannondale)0:00:10
51Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
52Josh Taylor
53Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar)
54Tyler Locke (Centric Bikes)0:00:11
55Kyle Anderson (Super Squadrab Eliel Cycling)
56Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony/Triad Bank)
57Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:00:12
58Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
59Valentin Saenz (Ep Cyclists)0:00:13
60Kent Woermann (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)0:00:15
61Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Cycling)0:00:16
62Adam Morris (Palmer Cycling)0:00:19
63Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
64Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)0:00:21
65Connor Sallee (Team Plano Cycling)
66Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
67Emmanuel Suarez
68Cory Lockwood (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
69Edward Novak (Palmer Cycling)0:00:22
70Spencer Martin
71Joshua Buchel
72Kyle Rohan (Air Assurance)
73Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
74Alexandro Garcia (Rudy's Ritas)
75Shane Feehery (Summit Wealth Strategies)0:00:25
76Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
77Duban Sanchez (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)0:00:26
78Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
79Liam Magennis (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
80Ayden Toovey (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
81Beau Edwards (Giant Racing)0:00:27
82Julian Kyer (Elevate Pro Cycling)0:00:28
83Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
84Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru Nswis-Ms)0:00:33
85Zack Lavergne (Iscorp Cyclingb Smartchoice)0:01:01
86Eduardo Guzman (Rudy's Ritas)
87Nick Castellano (Full Circle Cycling)0:01:13
88Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Pro Cycling)0:01:16
89Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling)0:01:20
90Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)0:01:25
91Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru Nswis-Ms)0:01:52
92Adam Leibovitz (Hot Route Racing)0:02:06
DNFScott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
DNFAlejandro Gomez (Ep Cyclists)
DNFKyle Walker (Team Cadence Cyclery P.B. Mini)
DNFChristopher Mcgovern (T1Diabetes.Info)
DNFBryan Reid (Trek/Ra Racing Apparel)
DNFAndy Malcom (Snrg)
DNFBenn Stover (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
DNFPatrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFA.J. Turner (Team Clif Bar)
DNFAdrian Flores
DNFLuke Momper (Summit Wealth Strategies)
DNFStephan Hirsch (Team Arapahoe Resources)

