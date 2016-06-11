Holloway wins Tulsa Tough opener
Law, Rodriguez round out Blue Dome podium
Blue Dome Criterium Men: Tulsa, OK - Tulsa, OK
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway
|1:00:25
|2
|Scott Law (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
|3
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|4
|Justin Williams (Cylance-Incycleb Cannondale)
|0:00:01
|5
|Ulises Alfredo (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|6
|Michael Sheehan (Jelly Bellyb Maxxis)
|7
|Cesar Quintana (Rudy's Ritas)
|0:00:02
|8
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|9
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|10
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Pro Cycling)
|11
|Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikesb Equator)
|12
|Tristan Uhl (Giant Racing)
|13
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling)
|14
|Nate Labecki (Hot Route Racing)
|15
|Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
|16
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|0:00:03
|17
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|18
|Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)
|19
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling)
|20
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|21
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikesb Equator)
|22
|Drew Christopher (Champion System Stan's Notubes)
|23
|Garrett Hankins (Team Mike's Bikesb Equator)
|0:00:04
|24
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|25
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|26
|Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus)
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|28
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|29
|Tanner Ward
|30
|Garrick Valverde (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|31
|Jairo Lopez (Ep Cyclists)
|0:00:05
|32
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|33
|Brian Firle (Primal-Audi Denver)
|34
|Colton Jarisch (Elbowz Racing)
|35
|Chris Uberti (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|36
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|37
|William Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|0:00:06
|38
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|39
|Dylan Postier (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|40
|Donovan Clarke (Crca/The Weather Channel Giant)
|41
|Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|42
|Jackson Law (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
|0:00:07
|43
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|0:00:08
|44
|Fletcher Lydick (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|45
|Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|46
|Luis Felipe Montoya (Cos Racing)
|0:00:09
|47
|Cameron Hoffman (Team Endurance 360)
|48
|John Noonan (Primal-Audi Denver)
|49
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|50
|Cory Greenberg (Cylance-Incycleb Cannondale)
|0:00:10
|51
|Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|52
|Josh Taylor
|53
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar)
|54
|Tyler Locke (Centric Bikes)
|0:00:11
|55
|Kyle Anderson (Super Squadrab Eliel Cycling)
|56
|Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony/Triad Bank)
|57
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:12
|58
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|59
|Valentin Saenz (Ep Cyclists)
|0:00:13
|60
|Kent Woermann (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|0:00:15
|61
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|0:00:16
|62
|Adam Morris (Palmer Cycling)
|0:00:19
|63
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
|64
|Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)
|0:00:21
|65
|Connor Sallee (Team Plano Cycling)
|66
|Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
|67
|Emmanuel Suarez
|68
|Cory Lockwood (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|69
|Edward Novak (Palmer Cycling)
|0:00:22
|70
|Spencer Martin
|71
|Joshua Buchel
|72
|Kyle Rohan (Air Assurance)
|73
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|74
|Alexandro Garcia (Rudy's Ritas)
|75
|Shane Feehery (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|0:00:25
|76
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|77
|Duban Sanchez (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|0:00:26
|78
|Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|79
|Liam Magennis (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
|80
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
|81
|Beau Edwards (Giant Racing)
|0:00:27
|82
|Julian Kyer (Elevate Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|83
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
|84
|Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
|0:00:33
|85
|Zack Lavergne (Iscorp Cyclingb Smartchoice)
|0:01:01
|86
|Eduardo Guzman (Rudy's Ritas)
|87
|Nick Castellano (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:01:13
|88
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Pro Cycling)
|0:01:16
|89
|Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling)
|0:01:20
|90
|Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|0:01:25
|91
|Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru Nswis-Ms)
|0:01:52
|92
|Adam Leibovitz (Hot Route Racing)
|0:02:06
|DNF
|Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|DNF
|Alejandro Gomez (Ep Cyclists)
|DNF
|Kyle Walker (Team Cadence Cyclery P.B. Mini)
|DNF
|Christopher Mcgovern (T1Diabetes.Info)
|DNF
|Bryan Reid (Trek/Ra Racing Apparel)
|DNF
|Andy Malcom (Snrg)
|DNF
|Benn Stover (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|A.J. Turner (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Adrian Flores
|DNF
|Luke Momper (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|DNF
|Stephan Hirsch (Team Arapahoe Resources)
