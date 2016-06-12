Trending

Tulsa Tough: Samantha Schneider wins Brady Arts District Criterium

Skylar Schneider second, Allar third

The Schneider sisters talk about racing together.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)1:00:24
2Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)0:00:01
3Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
4Peta Mullens
5Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
6Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
7Yussely Soto (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
8Kate Sherwin (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
9Caitlin Laroche (La Sweat)0:00:02
10Josie Talbot (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
11Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
12Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
13Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)0:00:03
14Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
15Starla Teddergreen (Kindhuman Pro Cycling Project)
16Anne Donley0:00:04
17Kat Sweatt (Shift Racing Team)
18Kendelle Hodges
19Ana Casas (Jetcycling)
20Kyrstin Bluhm (Canyon Elite)0:00:07
21Yareli Salazar (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)0:00:08
22Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)0:00:09
23Monica Volk (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)0:00:10
24Ginny King (Kingracinggroup)
25Melanie Beale (Canyon Elite)
26Melanie Wong (Folsom Bike/Trek)
27Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
28Ash Duban (Rcm Hit Squad P/B Crush Fitnes)
29Marissa Axell (Jl Velo Cycling Team P/B The F)
30Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
31Belen Garza (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
32Helen Ruth Baillie-Strong (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
33Natalia Franco (Jetcycling)
34Florinda Isabel De Leon (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)0:00:11
35Carolyn Defoore (Athlete Architecture P/B D&W P)
36Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)0:00:12
37Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
38Kimberly Pettit (Soundpony)
39Brenna Wrye-Simpson (La Sweat)
40Lexie Millard (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)0:00:13
41Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)0:00:15
42Sara Yancovitz (La Sweat)0:00:17
43Ashley Weaver (Canyon Elite)
44Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
45Jennifer Wagner (Sh!Ft Racing)0:00:18
46Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
47Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
48Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)0:00:25
49Rachel Langdon (First Internet Bank Cycling Te)0:00:28
50Judith Wexler (Folsom Bike/Trek)0:00:30
51Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Te)0:00:37
52Sarah Demerly (First Internet Bank Cycling Te)
53Julie Stupp (River City Market Racing P/B B)
54Courtney Bach (October Three Racing)
55Becca Schepps (La Sweat)
56Alexa Perez (Jetcycling)
57Holly Beard (Advanced Cycles Pb Topview Spo)
58Karen Flores (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
59Laurel Ledbetter (Air Assurance Devo)
60Shera Smith (Clarksville Schwinn Powered By)
61Jessica Bonilla (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
62Christa Ghent (La Sweat)
63Victoria Kanizer (Orthocarolina Winston)
DNSSarah Fader
DNSReiley Pankratz (Canyon Elite)
DNSKathryn Brown (Dna Racing)
DNSLeila Kasprzyk (Rcm Hit Squad P/B Crush Fitnes)
DNSSammi Runnels (Rcm Hit Squad P/B Crush Fitnes)
DNSLaura Jorgensen (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
DNSKatie Bockserman (Velo Force)
DNSAnna Sanders (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
DNFAyesha Mcgowan (A Quick Brown Fox P/B Hatchmap)

