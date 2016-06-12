Tulsa Tough: Samantha Schneider wins Brady Arts District Criterium
Skylar Schneider second, Allar third
Brady Arts District Criterium Women: Tulsa, OK - Tulsa, OK
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|1:00:24
|2
|Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|0:00:01
|3
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|4
|Peta Mullens
|5
|Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
|6
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|7
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|8
|Kate Sherwin (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|9
|Caitlin Laroche (La Sweat)
|0:00:02
|10
|Josie Talbot (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|11
|Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
|12
|Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|13
|Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|14
|Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
|15
|Starla Teddergreen (Kindhuman Pro Cycling Project)
|16
|Anne Donley
|0:00:04
|17
|Kat Sweatt (Shift Racing Team)
|18
|Kendelle Hodges
|19
|Ana Casas (Jetcycling)
|20
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Canyon Elite)
|0:00:07
|21
|Yareli Salazar (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
|0:00:08
|22
|Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09
|23
|Monica Volk (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|24
|Ginny King (Kingracinggroup)
|25
|Melanie Beale (Canyon Elite)
|26
|Melanie Wong (Folsom Bike/Trek)
|27
|Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
|28
|Ash Duban (Rcm Hit Squad P/B Crush Fitnes)
|29
|Marissa Axell (Jl Velo Cycling Team P/B The F)
|30
|Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|31
|Belen Garza (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
|32
|Helen Ruth Baillie-Strong (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
|33
|Natalia Franco (Jetcycling)
|34
|Florinda Isabel De Leon (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
|0:00:11
|35
|Carolyn Defoore (Athlete Architecture P/B D&W P)
|36
|Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)
|0:00:12
|37
|Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|38
|Kimberly Pettit (Soundpony)
|39
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (La Sweat)
|40
|Lexie Millard (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|0:00:13
|41
|Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|0:00:15
|42
|Sara Yancovitz (La Sweat)
|0:00:17
|43
|Ashley Weaver (Canyon Elite)
|44
|Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
|45
|Jennifer Wagner (Sh!Ft Racing)
|0:00:18
|46
|Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|47
|Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|48
|Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
|0:00:25
|49
|Rachel Langdon (First Internet Bank Cycling Te)
|0:00:28
|50
|Judith Wexler (Folsom Bike/Trek)
|0:00:30
|51
|Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Te)
|0:00:37
|52
|Sarah Demerly (First Internet Bank Cycling Te)
|53
|Julie Stupp (River City Market Racing P/B B)
|54
|Courtney Bach (October Three Racing)
|55
|Becca Schepps (La Sweat)
|56
|Alexa Perez (Jetcycling)
|57
|Holly Beard (Advanced Cycles Pb Topview Spo)
|58
|Karen Flores (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
|59
|Laurel Ledbetter (Air Assurance Devo)
|60
|Shera Smith (Clarksville Schwinn Powered By)
|61
|Jessica Bonilla (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
|62
|Christa Ghent (La Sweat)
|63
|Victoria Kanizer (Orthocarolina Winston)
|DNS
|Sarah Fader
|DNS
|Reiley Pankratz (Canyon Elite)
|DNS
|Kathryn Brown (Dna Racing)
|DNS
|Leila Kasprzyk (Rcm Hit Squad P/B Crush Fitnes)
|DNS
|Sammi Runnels (Rcm Hit Squad P/B Crush Fitnes)
|DNS
|Laura Jorgensen (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Katie Bockserman (Velo Force)
|DNS
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Ayesha Mcgowan (A Quick Brown Fox P/B Hatchmap)
