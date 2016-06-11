Trending

Schneider tops Allar in Tulsa Tough opener

Noble rounds out Blue Dome podium

NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start

(Image credit: Matt James)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)0:51:27
2Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
3Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
4Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
5Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
6Christina Gooey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
7Caitlin Laroche (La Sweat)
8Josie Talbot (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)0:00:01
9Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
10Peta Mullens
11Yussely Soto (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
12Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
13Starla Teddergreen (Kindhuman Pro Cycling Project)
14Ash Duban (Rcm Hit Squad p/b Crush Fitnes)
15Kendelle Hodges
16Kate Sherwin (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)0:00:02
17Belen Garza (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
18Ginny King (Kingracinggroup)
19Lexie Millard (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
20Kat Sweatt (Sh!Ft Racing Team)
21Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)
22Ana Casas (Jetcycling)0:00:03
23Natalia Franco (Jetcycling)
24Kyrstin Bluhm (Canyon Elite)
25Marissa Axell (Jl Velo Cycling Team)
26Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
27Sarah Fader0:00:04
28Carolyn Defoore (Athlete Architectureb D&W P)
29Ayesha Mcgowan (A Quick Brown Foxb Hatchmap)
30Florinda Isabel De Leon (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)0:00:05
31Julie Stupp (River City Market Racing p/b B)0:00:06
32Sammi Runnels (Rcm Hit Squad p/b Crush Fitness)
33Melanie Wong (Folsom Bike/Trek)
34Melanie Beale (Canyon Elite)
35Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
36Kimberly Pettit (Soundpony)0:00:07
37Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
38Christa Ghent (La Sweat)0:00:09
39Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
40Rachel Langdon (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:00:10
41Sara Yancovitz (La Sweat)
42Jennifer Wagner (Sh!Ft Racing)
43Yareli Salazar (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
44Ashley Weaver (Canyon Elite)0:00:11
45Laurel Ledbetter (Air Assurance Devo)0:00:12
46Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)0:00:14
47Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
48Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
49Victoria Kanizer (Orthocarolina Winston)0:00:15
50Leila Kasprzyk (Rcm Hit Squad p/b Crush Fitnes)0:00:16
51Becca Schepps (La Sweat)0:00:22
52Brenna Wrye-Simpson (La Sweat)0:00:23
53Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)0:00:33
DNFHolly Beard (Advanced Cycles p/b Topview Sports)
DNFMichelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
DNFKatie Bockserman (Velo Force)
DNFShera Smith (Clarksville Schwinn)
DNFSarah Demerly (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
DNFMonica Volk (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
DNFJessica Bonilla (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
DNFHannah Shell (Velo Force)
DNFCourtney Bach (October Three Racing)
DNFAlexa Perez (Jetcycling)
DNFReiley Pankratz (Canyon Elite)
DNFKathryn Brown (Dna Racing)

