Schneider tops Allar in Tulsa Tough opener
Noble rounds out Blue Dome podium
Blue Dome Criterium Women: Tulsa, OK - Tulsa, OK
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|0:51:27
|2
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|3
|Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|5
|Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
|6
|Christina Gooey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|7
|Caitlin Laroche (La Sweat)
|8
|Josie Talbot (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|0:00:01
|9
|Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
|10
|Peta Mullens
|11
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|12
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|13
|Starla Teddergreen (Kindhuman Pro Cycling Project)
|14
|Ash Duban (Rcm Hit Squad p/b Crush Fitnes)
|15
|Kendelle Hodges
|16
|Kate Sherwin (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|17
|Belen Garza (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
|18
|Ginny King (Kingracinggroup)
|19
|Lexie Millard (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|20
|Kat Sweatt (Sh!Ft Racing Team)
|21
|Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)
|22
|Ana Casas (Jetcycling)
|0:00:03
|23
|Natalia Franco (Jetcycling)
|24
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Canyon Elite)
|25
|Marissa Axell (Jl Velo Cycling Team)
|26
|Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|27
|Sarah Fader
|0:00:04
|28
|Carolyn Defoore (Athlete Architectureb D&W P)
|29
|Ayesha Mcgowan (A Quick Brown Foxb Hatchmap)
|30
|Florinda Isabel De Leon (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
|0:00:05
|31
|Julie Stupp (River City Market Racing p/b B)
|0:00:06
|32
|Sammi Runnels (Rcm Hit Squad p/b Crush Fitness)
|33
|Melanie Wong (Folsom Bike/Trek)
|34
|Melanie Beale (Canyon Elite)
|35
|Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|36
|Kimberly Pettit (Soundpony)
|0:00:07
|37
|Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|38
|Christa Ghent (La Sweat)
|0:00:09
|39
|Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|40
|Rachel Langdon (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:10
|41
|Sara Yancovitz (La Sweat)
|42
|Jennifer Wagner (Sh!Ft Racing)
|43
|Yareli Salazar (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
|44
|Ashley Weaver (Canyon Elite)
|0:00:11
|45
|Laurel Ledbetter (Air Assurance Devo)
|0:00:12
|46
|Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|47
|Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling)
|48
|Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|49
|Victoria Kanizer (Orthocarolina Winston)
|0:00:15
|50
|Leila Kasprzyk (Rcm Hit Squad p/b Crush Fitnes)
|0:00:16
|51
|Becca Schepps (La Sweat)
|0:00:22
|52
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (La Sweat)
|0:00:23
|53
|Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp Pb Smart Choice Mri)
|0:00:33
|DNF
|Holly Beard (Advanced Cycles p/b Topview Sports)
|DNF
|Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
|DNF
|Katie Bockserman (Velo Force)
|DNF
|Shera Smith (Clarksville Schwinn)
|DNF
|Sarah Demerly (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Monica Volk (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Jessica Bonilla (Crazy Cat Cyclery/ Specialized)
|DNF
|Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
|DNF
|Courtney Bach (October Three Racing)
|DNF
|Alexa Perez (Jetcycling)
|DNF
|Reiley Pankratz (Canyon Elite)
|DNF
|Kathryn Brown (Dna Racing)
