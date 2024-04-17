‘Sprinting is not an addiction to me’ – Mark Cavendish prepares to return at Tour of Turkey

By Stephen Farrand
published

Manxman trains in Greece after four-weeks out of action

PAIPA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 06 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team prior to the 4th Tour Colombia 2024 Stage 1 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo 2751m on February 06 2024 in Paipa Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images
Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish is training in Greece with his coach Vasilis Anastopoulos as he prepares to return to racing at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye that begins in Antalya on Sunday. 

The Manxman has not raced since falling ill at Milano-Torino on March 13 but appears motivated to get his final season back on track in Turkey and then the Tour de Hongrie in early May. The Tour of Türkiye listed Cavendish in the Astana Qazaqstan line-up, while Cavendish revealed he would ride the Tour de Hongrie instead of the Giro d’Italia in a video.    

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

More news