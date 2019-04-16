Trending

Tour of Turkey: Sam Bennett wins stage 1

Irishman gets the better of Jakobsen and Ewan

Image 1 of 11

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates winning stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates winning stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey and wears the green sprint jersey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey and wears the green sprint jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey and wears the blue leader's jersey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey and wears the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

Stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey started under grey skies

Stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey started under grey skies
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

The Presidential Tour of Turkey rolls out of Istanbul

The Presidential Tour of Turkey rolls out of Istanbul
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) talks at the sign-on

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) talks at the sign-on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Remco Evenepoel with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates

Remco Evenepoel with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat Fabio Jakobsen and Caleb Ewan

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat Fabio Jakobsen and Caleb Ewan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) heads to victory

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) heads to victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed stage 1 at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey in a close sprint finish ahead of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) finished third while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sat up inside the final kilometre in his first race since abandoning Paris-Nice in March.

Bennett made use of a strong lead-out from QuickStep, coming around Jakobsen inside the final 100 metres to take the fifth win of his already successful season.

Only QuickStep were able to provide a prominent lead-out in the finale, with two riders supporting Jakobsen inside the final 500m. Bennett, who won twice in Paris-Nice and once at the UAE Tour had too much for the Dutch rider and eased through to take not just the win but also the first leader's jersey in this year's race.

Bennett has now won eight stages in the Tour of Turkey in the last three years.

"We were looking for QuickStep’s wheel but then it all came together at a good moment, before the last right-hander and the boys did a super job, I have to give them a lot of credit for today," Bennett said. 

"After my break I don’t really have the same condition but I know that, as a sprinter, you still have to get the results. I learnt a lot last year and matured a lot as a rider, and I hope to get better and better. As a sprinter you have to win if you’re good or bad. I dipped the form a little bit too much but it was enough for today.

"We’ll take each day as it comes. There’s a bit of pressure off now but we still want more wins."

The early part of the stage was marked by a six-rider break, consisting of Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), Alvaro Robredo (Burgos-BH), Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Lindsay De Vylder (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Feritcan Samli (Turkey). The leaders established an advantage of over five minutes through the relatively flat parcours before the sprinters teams of QuickStep, Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data began to lead a chase.

There was a crash for Yousif Mirza (UAE Team Emirates) and Sebastian Mora (Caja Rural) inside the final 50 kilometres just as the pace began to rise. With less than 35km to go, only Samli and Oronte remained from the break, their advantage just over a minute.

The sprinters' teams took complete control inside the final 10km, even with a few rolling hills thrown in, as Bora, QuickStep and Dimension Data set the pace.

Leading into the sprint, only Jakobsen's team had a batch of riders on the front but even they were unable to stop Bennett from taking the win, with the Irishman once more delivering an important win to highlight his questionable non-selection ahead of this year's Giro d'Italia.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:32:34
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
4Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
7Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
10Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
12Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
17Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
20Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
23Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
24John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
25Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
27Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
28Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
29Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
31Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
35Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
39Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
40Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
41Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
42Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
43Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
44Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
46Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
48Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
49Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
51Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
52Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
56Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
57Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
58Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
59Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
62Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
66Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
68Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
72Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
73Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
74Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
76Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
77Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
81Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
82Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
84Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
85Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
89Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
91Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
93Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
94Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
95Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
98Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
99Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
100Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
101Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
102Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
103Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
104Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
105Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
106Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
107José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
108Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
109Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
111Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
112Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:00:19
113Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:21
114Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:38
115Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:16
116Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:41
117Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:19
DNFYousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint - 92.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5pts
2Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH3
3Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
4Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
6Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
7Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
10Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
11Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates5
12Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
13Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon2
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1 - 38.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Mountain 2 - 144.3kmkm
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3pts
2Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - 116.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey5pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10:37:42
2Uae Team Emirates
3Manzana Postobon
4Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
6Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Bora-Hansgrohe
8Burgos-BH
9Astana Pro Team
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Dimension Data
12W52 / Fc Porto
13Euskadi Basque Country
14Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
15Turkish National Team
16Rally Uhc Cycling
17Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:32:24
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:04
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
4Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:07
5Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:08
6Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:09
7Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:10
8Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
10Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
11Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
13Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
15Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
18Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
20Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
26Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
27John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
28Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
30Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
31Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
32Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
34Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
36Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
37Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
41Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
42Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
43Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
44Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
45Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
46Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
48Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
49Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
50Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
53Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
58Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
59Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
60Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
61Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
64Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
68Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
70Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
73Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
74Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
75Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
76Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
79Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
80Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
83Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
84Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
85Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
87Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
90Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
92Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
94Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
95Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
99Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
100Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
101Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
102Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
103Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
104Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
105Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
106Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
107José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
108Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
109Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
111Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
112Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:00:29
113Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:31
114Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
115Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:26
116Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:51
117Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:29

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
4Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
6Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
7Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
10Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
11Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
12Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates5
13Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
14Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH3
15Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
16Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon2
17Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
18Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
3Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
4Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
5Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey1
6Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Beautiies of Turkey Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey5pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10:37:42
2Uae Team Emirates
3Manzana Postobon
4Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
6Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Bora-Hansgrohe
8Burgos-BH
9Astana Pro Team
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Dimension Data
12W52 / Fc Porto
13Euskadi Basque Country
14Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
15Turkish National Team
16Rally Uhc Cycling
17Lotto Soudal

Latest on Cyclingnews