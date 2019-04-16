Image 1 of 11 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates winning stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey and wears the green sprint jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey and wears the blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Stage 1 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey started under grey skies (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 The Presidential Tour of Turkey rolls out of Istanbul (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) talks at the sign-on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Remco Evenepoel with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat Fabio Jakobsen and Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) heads to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed stage 1 at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey in a close sprint finish ahead of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) finished third while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sat up inside the final kilometre in his first race since abandoning Paris-Nice in March.

Bennett made use of a strong lead-out from QuickStep, coming around Jakobsen inside the final 100 metres to take the fifth win of his already successful season.

Only QuickStep were able to provide a prominent lead-out in the finale, with two riders supporting Jakobsen inside the final 500m. Bennett, who won twice in Paris-Nice and once at the UAE Tour had too much for the Dutch rider and eased through to take not just the win but also the first leader's jersey in this year's race.

Bennett has now won eight stages in the Tour of Turkey in the last three years.

"We were looking for QuickStep’s wheel but then it all came together at a good moment, before the last right-hander and the boys did a super job, I have to give them a lot of credit for today," Bennett said.

"After my break I don’t really have the same condition but I know that, as a sprinter, you still have to get the results. I learnt a lot last year and matured a lot as a rider, and I hope to get better and better. As a sprinter you have to win if you’re good or bad. I dipped the form a little bit too much but it was enough for today.

"We’ll take each day as it comes. There’s a bit of pressure off now but we still want more wins."

The early part of the stage was marked by a six-rider break, consisting of Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), Alvaro Robredo (Burgos-BH), Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Lindsay De Vylder (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Feritcan Samli (Turkey). The leaders established an advantage of over five minutes through the relatively flat parcours before the sprinters teams of QuickStep, Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data began to lead a chase.

There was a crash for Yousif Mirza (UAE Team Emirates) and Sebastian Mora (Caja Rural) inside the final 50 kilometres just as the pace began to rise. With less than 35km to go, only Samli and Oronte remained from the break, their advantage just over a minute.

The sprinters' teams took complete control inside the final 10km, even with a few rolling hills thrown in, as Bora, QuickStep and Dimension Data set the pace.

Leading into the sprint, only Jakobsen's team had a batch of riders on the front but even they were unable to stop Bennett from taking the win, with the Irishman once more delivering an important win to highlight his questionable non-selection ahead of this year's Giro d'Italia.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:32:34 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 17 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 20 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 21 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 23 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 24 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 25 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 27 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 28 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 29 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 31 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 39 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 40 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 41 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 42 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 43 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 44 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 46 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 48 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 51 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 56 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 57 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 58 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 59 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 60 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 62 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 65 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 66 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 68 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 69 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 71 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 72 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 73 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 74 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 76 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 77 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 81 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 82 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 84 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 85 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 87 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 88 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 89 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 91 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 93 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 94 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 95 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 98 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 99 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 100 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 101 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 102 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 103 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 104 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 105 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 106 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 107 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 108 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 109 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 110 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 111 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 112 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:00:19 113 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:21 114 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 115 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:16 116 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41 117 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:19 DNF Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint - 92.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 pts 2 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 3 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 6 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 7 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 10 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 12 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 15 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 - 38.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - 144.3kmkm # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 pts 2 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - 116.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 5 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10:37:42 2 Uae Team Emirates 3 Manzana Postobon 4 Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Burgos-BH 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Dimension Data 12 W52 / Fc Porto 13 Euskadi Basque Country 14 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 15 Turkish National Team 16 Rally Uhc Cycling 17 Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:32:24 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 4 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:07 5 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:08 6 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:09 7 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:10 8 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 13 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 18 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 20 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 21 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 24 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 26 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 27 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 28 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 30 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 31 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 32 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 34 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 37 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 41 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 42 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 43 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 44 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 45 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 46 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 48 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 50 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 53 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 58 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 59 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 60 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 61 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 62 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 64 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 68 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 69 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 70 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 71 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 73 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 74 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 75 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 76 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 79 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 80 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 83 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 84 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 85 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 87 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 89 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 90 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 92 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 94 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 95 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 96 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 99 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 100 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 101 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 102 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 103 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 104 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 105 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 106 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 107 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 108 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 109 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 110 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 111 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 112 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:00:29 113 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:31 114 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:48 115 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:26 116 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51 117 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:29

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 6 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 7 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 10 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 12 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 13 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 14 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 15 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 16 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 17 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 18 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 4 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 5 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 1 6 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Beautiies of Turkey Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 5 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1