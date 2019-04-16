Tour of Turkey: Sam Bennett wins stage 1
Irishman gets the better of Jakobsen and Ewan
Stage 1: Istanbul - Tekirdağ
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed stage 1 at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey in a close sprint finish ahead of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) finished third while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) sat up inside the final kilometre in his first race since abandoning Paris-Nice in March.
Bennett made use of a strong lead-out from QuickStep, coming around Jakobsen inside the final 100 metres to take the fifth win of his already successful season.
Only QuickStep were able to provide a prominent lead-out in the finale, with two riders supporting Jakobsen inside the final 500m. Bennett, who won twice in Paris-Nice and once at the UAE Tour had too much for the Dutch rider and eased through to take not just the win but also the first leader's jersey in this year's race.
Bennett has now won eight stages in the Tour of Turkey in the last three years.
"We were looking for QuickStep’s wheel but then it all came together at a good moment, before the last right-hander and the boys did a super job, I have to give them a lot of credit for today," Bennett said.
"After my break I don’t really have the same condition but I know that, as a sprinter, you still have to get the results. I learnt a lot last year and matured a lot as a rider, and I hope to get better and better. As a sprinter you have to win if you’re good or bad. I dipped the form a little bit too much but it was enough for today.
"We’ll take each day as it comes. There’s a bit of pressure off now but we still want more wins."
The early part of the stage was marked by a six-rider break, consisting of Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), Alvaro Robredo (Burgos-BH), Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Lindsay De Vylder (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Feritcan Samli (Turkey). The leaders established an advantage of over five minutes through the relatively flat parcours before the sprinters teams of QuickStep, Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data began to lead a chase.
There was a crash for Yousif Mirza (UAE Team Emirates) and Sebastian Mora (Caja Rural) inside the final 50 kilometres just as the pace began to rise. With less than 35km to go, only Samli and Oronte remained from the break, their advantage just over a minute.
The sprinters' teams took complete control inside the final 10km, even with a few rolling hills thrown in, as Bora, QuickStep and Dimension Data set the pace.
Leading into the sprint, only Jakobsen's team had a batch of riders on the front but even they were unable to stop Bennett from taking the win, with the Irishman once more delivering an important win to highlight his questionable non-selection ahead of this year's Giro d'Italia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:32:34
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|17
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|20
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|21
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|23
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|24
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|25
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|27
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|28
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|29
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|34
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|39
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|40
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|41
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|42
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|43
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|44
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|48
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|51
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|56
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|57
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|58
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|59
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|62
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|66
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|68
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|71
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|72
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|73
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|74
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|76
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|77
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|81
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|82
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|84
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|85
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|89
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|91
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|93
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|94
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|95
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|99
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|100
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|101
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|102
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|103
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|104
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|105
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|106
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|107
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|108
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|109
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|110
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|112
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:00:19
|113
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:21
|114
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:38
|115
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|116
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|117
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:19
|DNF
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
