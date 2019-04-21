Großschartner wins Tour of Turkey as Ewan takes final stage
Conti and Kudus round out final podium
Stage 6: Sakarya - Istanbul
Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the Tour of Turkey, completing the final stage safely to seal overall victory, as Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took the stage win in Istanbul ahead of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) and Merhawi Kudus (Astana Pro Team) rounded out the final podium, with the top of the GC unchanged from stage 5.
After the first four stages ended with sprinters triumphing, stage 6 was expected to be more of the same, even with the final kilometre heading uphill.
Much of the stage did indeed follow the usual sprint stage formula, with a break going away early on, kept on a tight leash by the peloton, and eventually caught before the finish.
Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Hayato Yoshida (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè), Emerson Oronte (Rally UHC Cycling), Thimo Willems (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey) formed the day’s break, with Willems taking the only climb of the day to overhaul Großschartner and seal the mountain classification.
The break’s advantage maxed out at five minutes, with Quick Step, Bora and Lotto all working at the head of the peloton. They were caught five kilometres from the line, when the sprinter’s teams went to work.
But rather than wait for a sprint battle royale, double stage winner Bennett attacked from the peloton just over a kilometre from the line. He held off the baying pack on the technical run-in, at least until Ewan launched with around 700 metres to go.
The Australian quickly passed Bennett, who had gone a bit too early, and duly held on to take his second stage win of the race. However, Bennett held on to win the points jersey, his first since last year’s race back in October.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:10:41
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:08
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|16
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:13
|22
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|24
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:16
|27
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|28
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|29
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|31
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|32
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:20
|34
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|35
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|36
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|37
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|41
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|42
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|43
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|44
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|45
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|46
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|47
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|48
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|49
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|50
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|51
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|53
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|54
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|55
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|56
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:28
|57
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|58
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:30
|59
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|62
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|63
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|64
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|67
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|68
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|69
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|71
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|72
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|73
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|76
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:03
|77
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:04
|78
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:08
|79
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|80
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|81
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|82
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:23
|83
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:25
|84
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|85
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|86
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:38
|88
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:40
|89
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|90
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:55
|91
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:06
|92
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|94
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|95
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|96
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:08
|98
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:11
|99
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:31
|100
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|101
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|102
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:51
|103
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|104
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:16
|105
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|106
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|107
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:02
|108
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:37
|109
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|110
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:51
|DNS
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
Stage points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|7
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|10
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|11
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|12
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|13
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|15
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|3
|16
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|17
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|1
|18
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1
Stage mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|3
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|1
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24:53:58
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:53
|5
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:59
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|7
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:26
|8
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:29
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:31
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:42
|11
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:48
|12
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:52
|13
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:54
|15
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:05
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:08
|17
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:38
|18
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:41
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:46
|20
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|21
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|22
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:09
|23
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:04:21
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:41
|25
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:44
|26
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:05:01
|27
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:06
|28
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|29
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|30
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:46
|31
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:06:06
|32
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:13
|33
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:06:17
|35
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:06:35
|36
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:46
|37
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:14
|38
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|0:07:30
|39
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|0:08:06
|40
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:18
|41
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:43
|42
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:51
|43
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:06
|44
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|0:10:08
|45
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:10:14
|46
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:19
|47
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:27
|48
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:11:54
|49
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:28
|50
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:12:50
|51
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:01
|52
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:02
|53
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:49
|54
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:47
|55
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:55
|56
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:16:00
|57
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:27
|58
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:16:34
|59
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:47
|60
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:17:11
|61
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:17:16
|62
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:37
|63
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:59
|64
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:16
|65
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:18:23
|66
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:18:48
|67
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:51
|68
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:19:28
|69
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:29
|70
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:19:38
|71
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:19:46
|72
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:54
|73
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:05
|74
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:11
|75
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:20:49
|76
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:10
|77
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:21:26
|78
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:32
|79
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:59
|80
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:22:11
|81
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:22:15
|82
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:22:24
|83
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:29
|84
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:22:53
|85
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:22:57
|86
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:22:58
|87
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:23:09
|88
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:13
|89
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:21
|90
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:23:22
|91
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:41
|92
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:14
|93
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:24:19
|94
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:23
|95
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:35
|96
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:24:48
|97
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:24:51
|98
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:24:58
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:26
|100
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:25:58
|101
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:58
|102
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:27:17
|103
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:27
|104
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:39
|105
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:46
|106
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:22
|107
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:28
|108
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:32
|109
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:35
|110
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:31
Final points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|55
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|54
|4
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|6
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|8
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|10
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|11
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|12
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|20
|13
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|18
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|16
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|18
|17
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|18
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|16
|19
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|20
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|21
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|23
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|24
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|25
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|26
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|10
|27
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|28
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|29
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|30
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|9
|31
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|9
|32
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|33
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|34
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|35
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|36
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|37
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|38
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|39
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|40
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|41
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|42
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|43
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|44
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|45
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|46
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|3
|47
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|48
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|49
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|50
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|51
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|52
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1
|53
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|54
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|55
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|56
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
Final mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|pts
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|6
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|7
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|8
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|11
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|12
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|13
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|14
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|15
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|16
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|17
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|1
|18
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|19
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|20
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
