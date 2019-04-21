Trending

Großschartner wins Tour of Turkey as Ewan takes final stage

Conti and Kudus round out final podium

The final podium – Conti, Großschartner and Kudus (L-R)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Thimo Willems, king of the mountains

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Ewan sprinting to victory ahead of Jakobsen and Bennett

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The stage podium – Jakobsen, Ewan and Bennett (L-R)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel crosses the line

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Caleb Ewan calabrates his win

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Ewan blew past Bennett on the uphill finish

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Sam Bennett took the points classification

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Feritcan Şamlı won the Best Turkish Rider prize

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Manzana Postobon take the team prize

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the Tour of Turkey, completing the final stage safely to seal overall victory, as Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took the stage win in Istanbul ahead of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) and Merhawi Kudus (Astana Pro Team) rounded out the final podium, with the top of the GC unchanged from stage 5.

After the first four stages ended with sprinters triumphing, stage 6 was expected to be more of the same, even with the final kilometre heading uphill.

Much of the stage did indeed follow the usual sprint stage formula, with a break going away early on, kept on a tight leash by the peloton, and eventually caught before the finish.

Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Hayato Yoshida (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè), Emerson Oronte (Rally UHC Cycling), Thimo Willems (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey) formed the day’s break, with Willems taking the only climb of the day to overhaul Großschartner and seal the mountain classification.

The break’s advantage maxed out at five minutes, with Quick Step, Bora and Lotto all working at the head of the peloton. They were caught five kilometres from the line, when the sprinter’s teams went to work.

But rather than wait for a sprint battle royale, double stage winner Bennett attacked from the peloton just over a kilometre from the line. He held off the baying pack on the technical run-in, at least until Ewan launched with around 700 metres to go.

The Australian quickly passed Bennett, who had gone a bit too early, and duly held on to take his second stage win of the race. However, Bennett held on to win the points jersey, his first since last year’s race back in October.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal4:10:41
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:08
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
7Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
10Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
16Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
20Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:13
22Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
24Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:16
27Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
28Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
29Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
31Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
32Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:20
34Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
35Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
36Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
37Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
40Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
41Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
42Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
43Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
44Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
45Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
46Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
47Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
48Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
49Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
50Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
51Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
53Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
54Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
55Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
56Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:28
57Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
58Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:30
59Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
62Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
63Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
64Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
67Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
68Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
69Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
71Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
72Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
73Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
76Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:03
77Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:01:04
78Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:08
79Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
80Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:22
81Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
82Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:23
83Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:25
84Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:08
85Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
86Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:38
88Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:40
89Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
90Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:55
91José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:06
92Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
93John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
94Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
95Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
96Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:08
98Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:11
99Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:31
100Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
101Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
102Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:51
103Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
104Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:16
105Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
106Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
107Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:02
108Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:37
109Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:51
DNSYuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSScott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data

Stage points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe13
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
5Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10
7Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
9Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
10Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
11Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
12Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
13Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon4
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
15Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey3
16Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
17Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto1
18Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1

Stage mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
3Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey1

Final general classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe24:53:58
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:53
5Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:59
6Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:12
7Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:26
8Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:29
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:31
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:42
11Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:48
12Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:52
13Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
14Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:54
15Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:05
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:08
17Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:02:38
18Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:41
19Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:46
20Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
21Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
22Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:09
23Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:21
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:41
25Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:44
26Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:05:01
27Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:06
28Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
29Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
30Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:46
31Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:06:06
32Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:13
33Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
34Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:06:17
35Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:06:35
36Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:46
37Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:14
38Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey0:07:30
39Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey0:08:06
40Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:18
41Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:43
42Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:51
43Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:06
44Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey0:10:08
45Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:10:14
46Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:19
47Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:27
48Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:11:54
49Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:28
50Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:12:50
51Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:01
52Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:02
53Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:49
54Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:47
55Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:55
56Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:16:00
57Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:27
58Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:34
59Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:47
60Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:17:11
61Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:17:16
62Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:17:37
63Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:59
64Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:16
65Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey0:18:23
66Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:18:48
67Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:51
68José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:19:28
69Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:29
70Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:19:38
71Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH0:19:46
72Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:54
73Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:05
74Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:11
75Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:20:49
76Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:10
77Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:21:26
78Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:32
79Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:59
80Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:22:11
81Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:22:15
82Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:22:24
83Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:29
84Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:53
85Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:57
86Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:58
87Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:23:09
88Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:13
89Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:21
90Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:23:22
91Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:41
92Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:24:14
93Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:24:19
94Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:23
95Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:35
96Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:24:48
97Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:24:51
98John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:24:58
99Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:25:26
100Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:25:58
101Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:58
102Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:27:17
103Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:28:27
104Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:39
105Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:46
106Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:22
107Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:28
108Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:32
109Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:35
110Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:34:31

Final points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe70pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal55
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep54
4Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe40
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates40
6Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise32
7Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates27
8Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA24
9Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates22
10Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias22
11Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
12Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto20
13Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM19
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team18
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18
16Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM18
17Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates17
18Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane16
19Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon15
20Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
21Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data13
23Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
24Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
25Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
26Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
27Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
28Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling9
29Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias9
30Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon9
31Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH9
32Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
33Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
34Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon7
35Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
36Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling6
37Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
38Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
39Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
40Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon5
41Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH5
42Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
43Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto3
44Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
45Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
46Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey3
47Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH3
48Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
49Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
50Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey2
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
52Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1
53Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1
54Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
55Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
56Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Final mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise16pts
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team8
5Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
6Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
7Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
8Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
9Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
11Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto3
12Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
13Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto2
14Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
15Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey2
16Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
17Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey1
18Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1
19Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
20Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

