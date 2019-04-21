Image 1 of 10 The final podium – Conti, Großschartner and Kudus (L-R) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 2 of 10 Thimo Willems, king of the mountains (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 Ewan sprinting to victory ahead of Jakobsen and Bennett (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 The stage podium – Jakobsen, Ewan and Bennett (L-R) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 Remco Evenepoel crosses the line (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 Caleb Ewan calabrates his win (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 7 of 10 Ewan blew past Bennett on the uphill finish (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 Sam Bennett took the points classification (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 Feritcan Şamlı won the Best Turkish Rider prize (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 Manzana Postobon take the team prize (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the Tour of Turkey, completing the final stage safely to seal overall victory, as Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took the stage win in Istanbul ahead of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) and Merhawi Kudus (Astana Pro Team) rounded out the final podium, with the top of the GC unchanged from stage 5.

After the first four stages ended with sprinters triumphing, stage 6 was expected to be more of the same, even with the final kilometre heading uphill.

Much of the stage did indeed follow the usual sprint stage formula, with a break going away early on, kept on a tight leash by the peloton, and eventually caught before the finish.

Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Hayato Yoshida (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè), Emerson Oronte (Rally UHC Cycling), Thimo Willems (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Ahmet Akdilek (Turkey) formed the day’s break, with Willems taking the only climb of the day to overhaul Großschartner and seal the mountain classification.

The break’s advantage maxed out at five minutes, with Quick Step, Bora and Lotto all working at the head of the peloton. They were caught five kilometres from the line, when the sprinter’s teams went to work.

But rather than wait for a sprint battle royale, double stage winner Bennett attacked from the peloton just over a kilometre from the line. He held off the baying pack on the technical run-in, at least until Ewan launched with around 700 metres to go.

The Australian quickly passed Bennett, who had gone a bit too early, and duly held on to take his second stage win of the race. However, Bennett held on to win the points jersey, his first since last year’s race back in October.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:10:41 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:08 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 16 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 20 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13 22 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 24 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:16 27 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 28 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 29 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 31 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 32 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:20 34 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 35 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 36 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 37 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 40 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 41 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 42 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 43 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 44 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 45 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 46 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 47 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 48 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 49 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 50 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 51 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 53 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 54 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 55 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 56 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:28 57 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 58 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:30 59 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 61 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 62 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 63 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 64 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 67 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 68 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 69 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 71 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 72 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 73 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 75 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 76 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:03 77 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:01:04 78 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:08 79 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 80 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:22 81 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 82 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23 83 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:25 84 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08 85 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 86 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:38 88 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:40 89 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 90 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:55 91 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:06 92 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 94 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 95 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 96 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:08 98 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:11 99 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:31 100 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 102 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:51 103 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 104 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16 105 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 106 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 107 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:02 108 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:37 109 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 110 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:51 DNS Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data

Stage points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 7 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 10 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 11 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 12 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 13 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 14 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 15 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 3 16 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 17 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 1 18 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1

Stage mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 3 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 1

Final general classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24:53:58 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:53 5 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:59 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12 7 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:26 8 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:29 9 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:31 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:42 11 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:48 12 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:52 13 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:54 15 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:05 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:08 17 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:02:38 18 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:41 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:46 20 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 21 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 22 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:09 23 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:21 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:41 25 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:44 26 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:01 27 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:05:06 28 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 29 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 30 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:46 31 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:06:06 32 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:13 33 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:06:17 35 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:06:35 36 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:46 37 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:14 38 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 0:07:30 39 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 0:08:06 40 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:18 41 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:43 42 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:51 43 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:06 44 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 0:10:08 45 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:10:14 46 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:19 47 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:27 48 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:11:54 49 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:28 50 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:12:50 51 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:01 52 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:02 53 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:49 54 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:47 55 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:55 56 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:16:00 57 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:27 58 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:34 59 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:47 60 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:17:11 61 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:17:16 62 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:37 63 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:59 64 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:16 65 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:18:23 66 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:18:48 67 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:51 68 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:19:28 69 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:29 70 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:19:38 71 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:19:46 72 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:54 73 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:05 74 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:11 75 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:20:49 76 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:10 77 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:21:26 78 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:32 79 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:59 80 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:22:11 81 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:22:15 82 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 0:22:24 83 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:29 84 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:53 85 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:57 86 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:58 87 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:23:09 88 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:13 89 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:21 90 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:23:22 91 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:41 92 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:14 93 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:24:19 94 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:23 95 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:35 96 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:24:48 97 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:24:51 98 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:24:58 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:25:26 100 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:25:58 101 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:58 102 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:27:17 103 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:28:27 104 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:39 105 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:46 106 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:22 107 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:28 108 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:32 109 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:35 110 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:31

Final points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 55 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 4 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 6 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 8 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22 10 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 11 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 12 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 20 13 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 18 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 16 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 18 17 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 18 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16 19 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 20 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 21 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 13 23 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 24 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 25 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 26 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 27 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 28 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 9 29 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 30 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 9 31 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 9 32 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 33 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 34 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 35 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 36 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 6 37 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 38 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 39 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 40 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 41 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 42 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 43 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 44 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 45 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 46 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 3 47 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 48 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 49 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 50 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 2 51 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 52 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1 53 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 1 54 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 55 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 56 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Final mountain classification