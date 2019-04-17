Image 1 of 15 Sam Bennett celebrates his second win in two days (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 15 Sam Bennett on the podium (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 A disappointing day for Ryan Gibbons (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 Sebastian Molano takes a tumble (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Mark Cavendish did some work on the front late on (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 The Decueninck-QuickStep team getting ready to race (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 15 Bora were active throughout (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 15 Sam Bennett in the bunch (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 15 The peloton makes its way along (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 15 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 15 All smiles from this Colombian duo (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 15 The peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 15 The podium finishers (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed back-to-back stages in the Tour of Turkey with an unstoppable sprint on stage 2.

The Irishman unleashed a powerful sprint to win ahead of his teammate Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Manzana Postobon) on the uphill drag to the line.

The victory extended Bennett’s overall lead in the race.

Bora-Hansgrohe almost claimed the stage through Lukas Pöstlberger after a late attack by the Austrian road champion but he was caught just before the line and finished 15th.

The win marked Bennett’s sixth of the 2019 campaign and once again highlighted Bora’s controversial decision to leave the Irishman at home for the Giro d’Italia next month. Bennett won three stages in the Giro last year.

The stage saw a group of six riders - Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural), Lucas De Rossi (Delko), Liam Bertazzo (Neri), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Thimo Willems (Vlaanderen), Ricardo Mestre (W52) and Halil Doğan (Turkey) - break away inside the opening kilometres and establish a healthy lead. None of the riders in question were a threat on general classification and Bora set about controlling the pace during the opening kilometres.

When Doğan was dropped from the break, the Turkish national team hit the front and their pressure quickly brought the break back to a more manageable two minutes before Dimension Data and UAE Team Emirates moved to the front. A crash for Lotto Soudal’s sprinter, Caleb Ewan, saw the Australian take a heavy fall but he was quickly back on his bike. He was given brief medical attention and looked in contention for the sprint with team bringing him to the front in the closing stages.

With the break finally caught inside the last 25km, the sprinters’ began to take further control. QuickStep and Rally controlled the field on the rolling terrain leading to the finish with Mark Cavendish providing a turn for his Dimension Data squad before swinging off with 3km to go.

UAE were well-placed at the front but a late attack from Pöstlberger threatened to spoil the chances of the pure fastmen. However, the Austrian champion was caught inside the final few hundred meters, with Bennett the only true sprinter able to survive. With the line in sight, Bennett kicked clear. Two days into Turkey and Bennett’s feast continues.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:41:48 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:03 9 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:04 10 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 12 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 17 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:09 18 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:13 21 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 22 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:16 24 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 25 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 30 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 31 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 32 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 33 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 37 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 38 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 39 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:25 40 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 41 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 42 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:28 43 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 44 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 45 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 46 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:41 47 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:44 48 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:16 50 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:44 51 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 54 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 55 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 56 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 57 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:57 58 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:59 59 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 60 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 0:01:04 62 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 63 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:15 64 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:29 65 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:34 66 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 67 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 68 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 69 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:38 70 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:46 71 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:50 73 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:16 75 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:03 76 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:20 77 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 78 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:55 79 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:57 80 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:01 81 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 82 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 83 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:05 84 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:36 85 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 86 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 87 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:16 88 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:39 90 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 92 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 97 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 98 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:03:43 100 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 101 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 102 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 103 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:03:49 106 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:00 107 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 0:04:04 108 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:05:35 109 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:37 110 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 111 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 112 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 113 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 114 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 115 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:11 116 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:06:17 117 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:07:37

Sprint - 28km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 3 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 4 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 11 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 8 9 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 10 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 13 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 14 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 2 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain - 65km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 2 3 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 1

Mountain - 86km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 3 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - 163.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 3 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 14:05:28 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:05 3 Manzana Postobon 0:00:16 4 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:26 5 W52 / Fc Porto 0:00:31 6 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:00:32 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:41 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:49 11 Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:15 12 Turkish National Team 0:01:29 13 Burgos-BH 0:01:40 14 Dimension Data 0:02:20 15 Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 16 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:30 17 Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:05

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 8:14:02 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:16 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:23 9 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:24 10 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 12 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 13 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 14 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:29 17 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:33 20 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 21 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:34 22 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 23 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 24 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:35 25 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 26 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 27 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 31 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 32 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 33 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 35 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 38 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 39 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 40 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 41 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 42 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:45 43 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 44 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 45 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 46 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:48 47 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 48 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 49 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:54 50 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:01 51 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:04 52 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 54 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 57 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 58 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 59 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 60 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:17 61 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:19 62 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 64 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 0:01:24 65 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 66 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:35 67 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:49 68 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:54 69 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 71 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:56 72 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:58 73 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:06 74 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 75 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:10 76 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 77 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:23 78 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:40 79 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 80 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:15 81 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:17 82 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:21 83 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 84 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:25 86 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:54 87 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:56 88 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 89 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:57 91 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:59 92 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 93 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 97 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:03 99 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 100 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 101 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:04:09 103 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 104 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:20 105 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 0:04:24 106 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:37 107 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:05:55 108 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:57 109 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 110 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 111 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 112 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:31 113 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:06:36 114 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:44 115 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:13 116 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:08:16 117 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:16

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 4 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 6 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 7 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 8 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 11 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 12 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 14 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 15 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 8 16 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 17 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 18 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 19 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 20 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 21 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 22 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 5 23 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 24 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 25 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 26 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 27 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 28 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 29 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 2 30 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 31 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 32 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 33 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 34 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 pts 2 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 4 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 5 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 2 6 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 7 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 2 8 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 9 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2

Beauties of Turkey Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 6 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 3 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1