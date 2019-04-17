Trending

Tour of Turkey: Sam Bennett doubles up on stage 2

Irishman leads Bora one-two on uphill finish

Image 1 of 15

Sam Bennett celebrates his second win in two days

Sam Bennett celebrates his second win in two days
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 15

Sam Bennett on the podium

Sam Bennett on the podium
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 15

A disappointing day for Ryan Gibbons

A disappointing day for Ryan Gibbons
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 15

Sebastian Molano takes a tumble

Sebastian Molano takes a tumble
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 15

Mark Cavendish did some work on the front late on

Mark Cavendish did some work on the front late on
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 15

The Decueninck-QuickStep team getting ready to race

The Decueninck-QuickStep team getting ready to race
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 15

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 15

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 15

Bora were active throughout

Bora were active throughout
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 15

Sam Bennett in the bunch

Sam Bennett in the bunch
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 15

The peloton makes its way along

The peloton makes its way along
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 15

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 15

All smiles from this Colombian duo

All smiles from this Colombian duo
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 15

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 15

The podium finishers

The podium finishers
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed back-to-back stages in the Tour of Turkey with an unstoppable sprint on stage 2.

The Irishman unleashed a powerful sprint to win ahead of his teammate Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Manzana Postobon) on the uphill drag to the line.

The victory extended Bennett’s overall lead in the race.

Bora-Hansgrohe almost claimed the stage through Lukas Pöstlberger after a late attack by the Austrian road champion but he was caught just before the line and finished 15th.

The win marked Bennett’s sixth of the 2019 campaign and once again highlighted Bora’s controversial decision to leave the Irishman at home for the Giro d’Italia next month. Bennett won three stages in the Giro last year.

The stage saw a group of six riders - Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural), Lucas De Rossi (Delko), Liam Bertazzo (Neri), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Thimo Willems (Vlaanderen), Ricardo Mestre (W52) and Halil Doğan (Turkey) - break away inside the opening kilometres and establish a healthy lead. None of the riders in question were a threat on general classification and Bora set about controlling the pace during the opening kilometres.

When Doğan was dropped from the break, the Turkish national team hit the front and their pressure quickly brought the break back to a more manageable two minutes before Dimension Data and UAE Team Emirates moved to the front. A crash for Lotto Soudal’s sprinter, Caleb Ewan, saw the Australian take a heavy fall but he was quickly back on his bike. He was given brief medical attention and looked in contention for the sprint with team bringing him to the front in the closing stages.

With the break finally caught inside the last 25km, the sprinters’ began to take further control. QuickStep and Rally controlled the field on the rolling terrain leading to the finish with Mark Cavendish providing a turn for his Dimension Data squad before swinging off with 3km to go.

UAE were well-placed at the front but a late attack from Pöstlberger threatened to spoil the chances of the pure fastmen. However, the Austrian champion was caught inside the final few hundred meters, with Bennett the only true sprinter able to survive. With the line in sight, Bennett kicked clear. Two days into Turkey and Bennett’s feast continues.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4:41:48
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
4Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:03
9Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:04
10Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
12Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
14Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
17Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:09
18Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:13
21Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
22Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:16
24Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
25Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
30Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
31Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
32Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
33Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
37Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
38Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
39Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:25
40Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
41Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
42Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:28
43Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
44Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
45Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
46Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:41
47Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:44
48Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:16
50Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:44
51Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
54Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
55Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
56Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
57Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:57
58Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:59
59Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
60Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey0:01:04
62Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
63Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:15
64Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:29
65Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:34
66Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
67Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
69Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:38
70Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:46
71Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
72Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:50
73Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:16
75Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:03
76Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:20
77Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
78Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:55
79Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:57
80Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:01
81Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
82Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
83Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:05
84Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:36
85Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
86Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
87Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:16
88Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:39
90Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
97Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
98Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH0:03:43
100Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
102Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
103Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:03:49
106Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:00
107Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:04:04
108Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:05:35
109Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:37
110Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
111John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
112Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
113Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
114Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
115Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:11
116Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:06:17
117Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:07:37

Sprint - 28km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto3
3Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon13
4Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates11
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
8Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto8
9Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
10Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5
12Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
13Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
14Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey2
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain - 65km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto2
3Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey1

Mountain - 86km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
3Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - 163.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe14:05:28
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:05
3Manzana Postobon0:00:16
4Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:26
5W52 / Fc Porto0:00:31
6Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:00:32
7Astana Pro Team
8Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
9Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:41
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:49
11Euskadi Basque Country0:01:15
12Turkish National Team0:01:29
13Burgos-BH0:01:40
14Dimension Data0:02:20
15Lotto Soudal0:02:22
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:30
17Rally UHC Cycling0:06:05

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe8:14:02
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:14
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:16
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
5Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:23
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:24
10Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
12Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
13Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
14Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
17Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:33
20Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
21Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:34
22Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
23Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
24Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
25Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
26Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
27Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
31Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
32Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
33Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
34Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
35Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
38Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
39Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
40Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
41Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
42Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:45
43Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
44Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
45Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
46Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:48
47Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
48Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
49Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:54
50Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:01
51Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:04
52Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
54Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
57Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
58Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
59Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
60Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:17
61Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:19
62Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
64Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey0:01:24
65Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
66Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:35
67Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:49
68Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:54
69Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
71Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
72Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:58
73Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:06
74Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
75Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:10
76Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
77Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:23
78Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:40
79Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
80Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:15
81Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:17
82Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:21
83Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
84Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:25
86Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:54
87Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:56
88Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
89Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:57
91Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:59
92Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
93Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
97Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:03
99Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
100Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
101Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
102José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:04:09
103Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:14
104Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:20
105Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:04:24
106Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:37
107Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:05:55
108Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:57
109John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
111Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
112Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:31
113Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:06:36
114Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:44
115Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:13
116Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:08:16
117Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:16

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon13
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
7Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
8Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12
9Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates11
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
12Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
13Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
14Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
15Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto8
16Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
17Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
18Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
19Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
20Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
21Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
22Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5
23Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates5
24Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
25Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
26Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto3
27Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH3
28Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
29Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey2
30Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon2
31Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
32Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
33Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
34Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8pts
2Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
4Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
5Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto2
6Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
7Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey2
8Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2

Beauties of Turkey Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey6pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
3Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe24:43:10
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:05
3Manzana Postobon0:00:16
4Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:26
5W52 / Fc Porto0:00:31
6Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:32
7Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
8Astana Pro Team
9Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:41
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:49
11Euskadi Basque Country0:01:15
12Turkish National Team0:01:29
13Burgos-BH0:01:40
14Dimension Data0:02:20
15Lotto Soudal0:02:22
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:30
17Rally UHC Cycling0:06:05

