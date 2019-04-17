Tour of Turkey: Sam Bennett doubles up on stage 2
Irishman leads Bora one-two on uphill finish
Stage 2: Tekirdağ - Eceabat
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed back-to-back stages in the Tour of Turkey with an unstoppable sprint on stage 2.
The Irishman unleashed a powerful sprint to win ahead of his teammate Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Manzana Postobon) on the uphill drag to the line.
The victory extended Bennett’s overall lead in the race.
Bora-Hansgrohe almost claimed the stage through Lukas Pöstlberger after a late attack by the Austrian road champion but he was caught just before the line and finished 15th.
The win marked Bennett’s sixth of the 2019 campaign and once again highlighted Bora’s controversial decision to leave the Irishman at home for the Giro d’Italia next month. Bennett won three stages in the Giro last year.
The stage saw a group of six riders - Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural), Lucas De Rossi (Delko), Liam Bertazzo (Neri), Emerson Oronte (Rally), Thimo Willems (Vlaanderen), Ricardo Mestre (W52) and Halil Doğan (Turkey) - break away inside the opening kilometres and establish a healthy lead. None of the riders in question were a threat on general classification and Bora set about controlling the pace during the opening kilometres.
When Doğan was dropped from the break, the Turkish national team hit the front and their pressure quickly brought the break back to a more manageable two minutes before Dimension Data and UAE Team Emirates moved to the front. A crash for Lotto Soudal’s sprinter, Caleb Ewan, saw the Australian take a heavy fall but he was quickly back on his bike. He was given brief medical attention and looked in contention for the sprint with team bringing him to the front in the closing stages.
With the break finally caught inside the last 25km, the sprinters’ began to take further control. QuickStep and Rally controlled the field on the rolling terrain leading to the finish with Mark Cavendish providing a turn for his Dimension Data squad before swinging off with 3km to go.
UAE were well-placed at the front but a late attack from Pöstlberger threatened to spoil the chances of the pure fastmen. However, the Austrian champion was caught inside the final few hundred meters, with Bennett the only true sprinter able to survive. With the line in sight, Bennett kicked clear. Two days into Turkey and Bennett’s feast continues.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:41:48
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:03
|9
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:04
|10
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|15
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:09
|18
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:13
|21
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|22
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:16
|24
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|30
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|31
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|32
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|33
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|37
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|38
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|39
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:25
|40
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|41
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|42
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:28
|43
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|44
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|45
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|46
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:41
|47
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:44
|48
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:16
|50
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:44
|51
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|54
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|55
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|56
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|57
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:57
|58
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:59
|59
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|60
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:04
|62
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|63
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:15
|64
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:29
|65
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:34
|66
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|67
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|69
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:38
|70
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|71
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|72
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:50
|73
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:16
|75
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:03
|76
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:20
|77
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:55
|79
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:57
|80
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:01
|81
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|82
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|83
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:05
|84
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:36
|85
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|86
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|87
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:16
|88
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|89
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:39
|90
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|92
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|95
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|96
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|97
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|98
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:03:43
|100
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|102
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|103
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:49
|106
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:00
|107
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:04:04
|108
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:05:35
|109
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:37
|110
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|111
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|112
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|113
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|114
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|115
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:11
|116
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:06:17
|117
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:07:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|3
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|4
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|8
|9
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|10
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|13
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|14
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|15
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|3
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|3
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|pts
|2
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:05:28
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:05
|3
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:16
|4
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:26
|5
|W52 / Fc Porto
|0:00:31
|6
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:00:32
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:41
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:15
|12
|Turkish National Team
|0:01:29
|13
|Burgos-BH
|0:01:40
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:30
|17
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8:14:02
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:16
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:23
|9
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:24
|10
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|14
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|17
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|20
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|21
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:34
|22
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|24
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|25
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|26
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|27
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|31
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|32
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|33
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|38
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|39
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|40
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|41
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|42
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:45
|43
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|44
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|45
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|46
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:48
|47
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|48
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|49
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:54
|50
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:01
|51
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:04
|52
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|54
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|57
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|58
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|59
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|60
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:17
|61
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:19
|62
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|64
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:24
|65
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|66
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:35
|67
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:49
|68
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:54
|69
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|71
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|72
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:58
|73
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:06
|74
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|75
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:10
|76
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|77
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:23
|78
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:40
|79
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|80
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:15
|81
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:17
|82
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:21
|83
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|84
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:25
|86
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:54
|87
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:56
|88
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|89
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:57
|91
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:59
|92
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|93
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|97
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:03
|99
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|100
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|101
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|102
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:04:09
|103
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|104
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:20
|105
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:04:24
|106
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:37
|107
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:05:55
|108
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:57
|109
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|110
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|111
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|112
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:31
|113
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:06:36
|114
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:44
|115
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:13
|116
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:08:16
|117
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|6
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|7
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|8
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|12
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|10
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|14
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|15
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|8
|16
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|17
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|18
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|19
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|20
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|21
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|22
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|23
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|24
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|26
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|27
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|28
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|29
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|30
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|31
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|32
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|33
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|34
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|pts
|2
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|4
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|5
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|6
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|7
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|8
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|9
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|6
|pts
|2
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|3
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|4
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|24:43:10
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:05
|3
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:16
|4
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:26
|5
|W52 / Fc Porto
|0:00:31
|6
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:32
|7
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:41
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:15
|12
|Turkish National Team
|0:01:29
|13
|Burgos-BH
|0:01:40
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:30
|17
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:05
