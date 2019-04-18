Image 1 of 16 Fabio Jakobsen crosses the line with a Turkish flag in his hand after it caught his hand during the sprint (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Fabio Jakobsen and Sam Bennett sake hands on the podium (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 3 of 16 Mark Cavendish on the podium after stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Sam Bennett retained his leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 The top three after stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (L-R) Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 Sam Bennett at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 The gold shoes of Eduard Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 Sam Bennett interviewed ahead of the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 Sam Bennett has a laugh ahead of the third stage of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 Dimension Data waiting to sign on (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 12 of 16 Mark Cavendish signs on at the stage of stage 3 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 13 of 16 Fabio Jakobsen celebrates with Max Richeze (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 A happy Fabio Jakobsen after his stage 3 win at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 Fabio Jakobsen rides to victory at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 Fabio Jakobsen drops a Turkish flag on the ground after winning stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck - QuickStep) basted the opposition to gobble up stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey. The Dutchman beat Sam Bennett (Bora hansgrohe) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to the line in Edremit.

Maximiliano Richeze provided a strong leadout for the winner, bringing him to the front inside the final 300 meters after the rest of the Deceuninck team had controlled the peloton as they raced into the finale. Cavendish was well placed but was forced to come around Richeze as he opened his sprint, while Bennett was unable to produce a sprint that had netted him the first two stages. Jakobsen had to survive a late scare when a race flag from the side of the road hit him during the sprint but he stayed upright and capped another excellent day for the Belgian team. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) finished in fourth. In the overall standings, Bennett remains in the leader's jersey.

"Without my teammates this win was impossible," Jakobsen said at the finish. "This is a victory for them. Okay I do the sprint but they bring me into position. Max was my last man and he brought me into position with 200 meters tog It was a slightly uphill sprint and even a Turkish flag couldn't stop me . I just happy that I won and can take home the victory."

The stage break was formed when Victor Langelotti (Burgos), Urko Berrade (Euskadi), Umberto Marengo (Neri), Lindsay De Vylder (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Ahmet Örken and Feritcan Samli (Turkey) attacked. They built up a healthy lead but with so many strong sprinters in the field the result was inevitable.

They break were eventually caught with 20km to go as QuickStep and Dimension Data did most of the work. The result provided further proof of Cavendish's improving health and fitness with the British rider picking up his best result in almost a year. He was well placed in the sprint but was forced to come around Richeze on the left side of the road and check his sprint as he did so.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:50:12 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 8 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 9 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 18 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 19 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 20 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 21 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 23 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 26 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 28 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 30 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 32 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 36 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 38 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 41 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 43 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 46 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 48 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 50 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 52 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 53 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 54 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 55 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 57 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 58 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 60 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 61 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 62 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 63 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 64 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 68 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 72 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 73 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 75 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 76 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 77 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 78 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 79 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 80 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 81 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 82 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 83 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 84 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 85 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 86 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 87 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 88 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 89 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 91 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 92 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 93 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 94 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 97 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 100 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 101 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 102 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 103 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 105 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:16 106 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 107 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 109 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:21 110 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:29 111 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:38 112 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:00:48 113 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:58 114 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 115 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:06 116 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:37 117 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Sprint - 42km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 pts 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 3 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 13 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 6 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 9 8 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 8 9 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 10 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 12 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 13 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 14 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountain - 76.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - 20.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 5 pts 2 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 3 3 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Burgos-BH 8:30:36 2 Manzana Postobon 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Euskadi Basque Country 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 W52 / Fc Porto 13 Dimension Data 14 Turkish National Team 15 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 16 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 17 Rally UHC Cycling

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 11:04:08 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:22 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 5 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:29 9 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:30 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 11 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 16 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 17 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:38 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:39 21 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 22 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:40 23 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 24 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 25 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 26 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 27 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 28 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 29 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 30 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 34 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 35 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 37 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 38 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 39 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 40 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 41 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 42 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:51 43 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 44 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 45 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 46 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:54 47 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 48 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 49 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:00 50 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:07 51 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:10 52 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 53 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 57 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 58 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 59 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 60 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:23 61 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:25 62 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 63 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 0:01:30 65 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 66 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:55 67 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:00 68 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:02 71 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:04 72 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:12 73 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 74 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:16 75 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:19 77 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:29 78 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 79 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:07 80 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:21 81 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:23 82 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:27 83 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 84 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:47 86 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:53 87 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:00 88 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:01 89 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:02 90 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 91 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:05 93 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 95 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:04:08 99 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:04:09 100 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 101 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:04:15 103 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:20 104 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 0:04:30 105 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:42 106 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:43 107 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:06:01 108 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:03 109 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 110 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:19 111 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:01 112 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:06 113 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:07:48 114 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:14 116 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:09:10 117 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:10:20

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 13 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 6 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 9 8 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 8 9 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 10 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 12 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 13 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 14 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 5 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 6 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 2 7 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 8 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 2 9 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 10 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 11 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 9 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 5 4 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 5 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1