Jakobsen wins Tour of Turkey stage 3
Bennett and Cavendish round out the podium
Stage 3: Çanakkale - Edremit
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck - QuickStep) basted the opposition to gobble up stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey. The Dutchman beat Sam Bennett (Bora hansgrohe) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to the line in Edremit.
Maximiliano Richeze provided a strong leadout for the winner, bringing him to the front inside the final 300 meters after the rest of the Deceuninck team had controlled the peloton as they raced into the finale. Cavendish was well placed but was forced to come around Richeze as he opened his sprint, while Bennett was unable to produce a sprint that had netted him the first two stages. Jakobsen had to survive a late scare when a race flag from the side of the road hit him during the sprint but he stayed upright and capped another excellent day for the Belgian team. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) finished in fourth. In the overall standings, Bennett remains in the leader's jersey.
"Without my teammates this win was impossible," Jakobsen said at the finish. "This is a victory for them. Okay I do the sprint but they bring me into position. Max was my last man and he brought me into position with 200 meters tog It was a slightly uphill sprint and even a Turkish flag couldn't stop me . I just happy that I won and can take home the victory."
The stage break was formed when Victor Langelotti (Burgos), Urko Berrade (Euskadi), Umberto Marengo (Neri), Lindsay De Vylder (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Ahmet Örken and Feritcan Samli (Turkey) attacked. They built up a healthy lead but with so many strong sprinters in the field the result was inevitable.
They break were eventually caught with 20km to go as QuickStep and Dimension Data did most of the work. The result provided further proof of Cavendish's improving health and fitness with the British rider picking up his best result in almost a year. He was well placed in the sprint but was forced to come around Richeze on the left side of the road and check his sprint as he did so.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:50:12
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|8
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|9
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|19
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|20
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|21
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|23
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|26
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|28
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|38
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|41
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|43
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|46
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|50
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|53
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|54
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|55
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|57
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|58
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|61
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|62
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|63
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|64
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|68
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|72
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|73
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|75
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|76
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|77
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|79
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|81
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|82
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|83
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|85
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|86
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|87
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|88
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|89
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|91
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|92
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|93
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|94
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|97
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|100
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|101
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|102
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|103
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|105
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|106
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|109
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:21
|110
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|111
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:38
|112
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:00:48
|113
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:58
|114
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|115
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:06
|116
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:37
|117
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|3
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|6
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|9
|8
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|8
|9
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|10
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|13
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|14
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|pts
|2
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|5
|pts
|2
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|3
|3
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Burgos-BH
|8:30:36
|2
|Manzana Postobon
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|W52 / Fc Porto
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Turkish National Team
|15
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|16
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17
|Rally UHC Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:04:08
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:22
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:26
|5
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:29
|9
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:30
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|16
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|17
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:38
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:39
|21
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|22
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:40
|23
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|24
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|26
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|27
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|28
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|30
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|35
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|37
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|38
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|39
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|40
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|41
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|42
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:51
|43
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|44
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|45
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|46
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:54
|47
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|48
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|49
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:00
|50
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:07
|51
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:10
|52
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|53
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|57
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|58
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|59
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|60
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:23
|61
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:25
|62
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|63
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:30
|65
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|66
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:55
|67
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:00
|68
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:02
|71
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:04
|72
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:12
|73
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|74
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:16
|75
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:19
|77
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:29
|78
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:46
|79
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:07
|80
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:21
|81
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:23
|82
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:27
|83
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|84
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:47
|86
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:53
|87
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:04:00
|88
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|89
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:02
|90
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|91
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:05
|93
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|95
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|96
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:04:08
|99
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:04:09
|100
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|102
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:04:15
|103
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:20
|104
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:04:30
|105
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:42
|106
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:43
|107
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:06:01
|108
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:03
|109
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|110
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:19
|111
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:01
|112
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:06
|113
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:07:48
|114
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:14
|116
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:09:10
|117
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:10:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|6
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|9
|8
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|8
|9
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|10
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|12
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|13
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|14
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|pts
|2
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|5
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|6
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|7
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|8
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|9
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|10
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|11
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|9
|pts
|2
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|5
|4
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|5
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|33:13:46
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:05
|3
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:16
|4
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:26
|5
|W52 / Fc Porto
|0:00:31
|6
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:32
|7
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:41
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:15
|12
|Turkish National Team
|0:01:29
|13
|Burgos-BH
|0:01:40
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:30
|17
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:05
