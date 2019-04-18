Trending

Jakobsen wins Tour of Turkey stage 3

Bennett and Cavendish round out the podium

Image 1 of 16

Fabio Jakobsen crosses the line with a Turkish flag in his hand after it caught his hand during the sprint

Fabio Jakobsen crosses the line with a Turkish flag in his hand after it caught his hand during the sprint
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

Fabio Jakobsen and Sam Bennett sake hands on the podium

Fabio Jakobsen and Sam Bennett sake hands on the podium
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 16

Mark Cavendish on the podium after stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish on the podium after stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 16

Sam Bennett retained his leader's jersey

Sam Bennett retained his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 16

The top three after stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (L-R) Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

The top three after stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey (L-R) Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 16

Sam Bennett at the start of stage 3

Sam Bennett at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 16

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 16

The gold shoes of Eduard Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence)

The gold shoes of Eduard Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 16

Sam Bennett interviewed ahead of the stage

Sam Bennett interviewed ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 16

Sam Bennett has a laugh ahead of the third stage of the Tour of Turkey

Sam Bennett has a laugh ahead of the third stage of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 16

Dimension Data waiting to sign on

Dimension Data waiting to sign on
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 16

Mark Cavendish signs on at the stage of stage 3

Mark Cavendish signs on at the stage of stage 3
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 16

Fabio Jakobsen celebrates with Max Richeze

Fabio Jakobsen celebrates with Max Richeze
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 16

A happy Fabio Jakobsen after his stage 3 win at the Tour of Turkey

A happy Fabio Jakobsen after his stage 3 win at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 16

Fabio Jakobsen rides to victory at the Tour of Turkey

Fabio Jakobsen rides to victory at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 16

Fabio Jakobsen drops a Turkish flag on the ground after winning stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey

Fabio Jakobsen drops a Turkish flag on the ground after winning stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck - QuickStep) basted the opposition to gobble up stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey. The Dutchman beat Sam Bennett (Bora hansgrohe) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to the line in Edremit.

Maximiliano Richeze provided a strong leadout for the winner, bringing him to the front inside the final 300 meters after the rest of the Deceuninck team had controlled the peloton as they raced into the finale. Cavendish was well placed but was forced to come around Richeze as he opened his sprint, while Bennett was unable to produce a sprint that had netted him the first two stages. Jakobsen had to survive a late scare when a race flag from the side of the road hit him during the sprint but he stayed upright and capped another excellent day for the Belgian team. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) finished in fourth. In the overall standings, Bennett remains in the leader's jersey.

"Without my teammates this win was impossible," Jakobsen said at the finish. "This is a victory for them. Okay I do the sprint but they bring me into position. Max was my last man and he brought me into position with 200 meters tog It was a slightly uphill sprint and even a Turkish flag couldn't stop me . I just happy that I won and can take home the victory."

The stage break was formed when Victor Langelotti (Burgos), Urko Berrade (Euskadi), Umberto Marengo (Neri), Lindsay De Vylder (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Ahmet Örken and Feritcan Samli (Turkey) attacked. They built up a healthy lead but with so many strong sprinters in the field the result was inevitable.

They break were eventually caught with 20km to go as QuickStep and Dimension Data did most of the work. The result provided further proof of Cavendish's improving health and fitness with the British rider picking up his best result in almost a year. He was well placed in the sprint but was forced to come around Richeze on the left side of the road and check his sprint as he did so.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:50:12
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
5Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
8Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
9Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
10Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
13Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
14Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
15Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
18Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
19Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
20John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
21Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
23Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
26Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
28Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
29Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
30Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
32Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
36Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
38Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
41Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
43Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
46Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
50Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
52Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
53Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
54Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
55Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
57Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
58Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
59Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
61Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
62Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
63Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
64Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
68Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
70Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
72Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
73Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
75Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
76Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
77Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
79Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
81Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
82Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
83Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
84Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
85Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
86Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
87Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
88Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
89Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
92Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
93Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
97Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
100Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
101Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
102Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
103Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
105Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:16
106Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
107Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
109Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:21
110Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:29
111Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:38
112Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:00:48
113Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:58
114Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
115Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:06
116Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:37
117Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Sprint - 42km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5pts
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
3Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe14
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data13
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal12
5Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH9
8Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM8
9Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon7
10Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
11Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
13Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon3
14Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates2
15Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain - 76.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - 20.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey5pts
2Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey3
3Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Burgos-BH8:30:36
2Manzana Postobon
3UAE Team Emirates
4Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Lotto Soudal
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Astana Pro Team
8Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Euskadi Basque Country
10Bora-Hansgrohe
11Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12W52 / Fc Porto
13Dimension Data
14Turkish National Team
15Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
16Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
17Rally UHC Cycling

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe11:04:08
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:22
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:26
5Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:29
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:30
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
11Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
12Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
16Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
17Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:38
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:39
21Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
22Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:40
23Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
24Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
25Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
26Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
27Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
28Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
30Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
34Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
37Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
38Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
39Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
40Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
41Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
42Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:51
43Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
44Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
45Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
46Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:54
47Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
48Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
49Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:00
50Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:07
51Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:10
52Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
53Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
57Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
58Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
59Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
60Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:23
61Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:25
62Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
63Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey0:01:30
65Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
66Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:55
67Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:00
68Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
71Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:04
72Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:12
73Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
74Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:16
75Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:19
77Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:29
78Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:46
79Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:07
80Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:21
81Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:23
82Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:27
83Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
84Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:47
86Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:53
87Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:04:00
88Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:01
89Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:02
90Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
91Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:05
93Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
95Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH0:04:08
99Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey0:04:09
100Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
102José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:04:15
103Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:20
104Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:04:30
105Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:42
106Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:43
107Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:06:01
108Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:03
109John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:19
111Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:01
112Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:06
113Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:07:48
114Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
115Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:14
116Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:09:10
117Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:10:20

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe14
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data13
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal12
5Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH9
8Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM8
9Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon7
10Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
11Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
12Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
13Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon3
14Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates2
15Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
5Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
6Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto2
7Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
8Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey2
9Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
10Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
11Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey9pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey5
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
5Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe33:13:46
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:05
3Manzana Postobon0:00:16
4Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:26
5W52 / Fc Porto0:00:31
6Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:32
7Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
8Astana Pro Team
9Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:41
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:49
11Euskadi Basque Country0:01:15
12Turkish National Team0:01:29
13Burgos-BH0:01:40
14Dimension Data0:02:20
15Lotto Soudal0:02:22
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:30
17Rally UHC Cycling0:06:05

Latest on Cyclingnews