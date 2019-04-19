Tour of Turkey: Caleb Ewan wins stage 4
Sam Bennett places third to retain overall lead
Stage 4: Balıkesir - Bursa
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) made use of his small frame to take victory on the uphill finish on stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey. The Australian dug deep to catch and pass Juan Jose Lobato (Nippo Vini Fantini), who had launched his sprint early.
Lobato would hold on to take second place while Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed third to hold onto his race lead for yet another day.
The uphill drag towards the finish line in Bursa made for a very aggressive finale that put most of the sprinters to the sword. A late attack from Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille Provence) was brought back inside the final kilometre and the peloton was strung out under the force of the chase.
Lobato was the first of the sprint contenders to blink, launching his move from around 10 riders back soon after the final turn. Bennett looked in prime position to take him back, but the Irishman did not have the turn of pace to bridge the small gap to the line. In the end, it was left to Ewan to make the chase.
Ewan had been sat behind Bennett and had to go around him before making it up to the wheel of Lobato. He then jumped out of Lobato's wheel with just 50 metres remaining, taking the victory by less than a bike's length. The effort showed as Ewan lay flat on his back on the tarmac, hand to his face as he tried to catch his breath.
"My team's done a really great job all week and we've committed every day to go for the win and I haven't rewarded them with the win, but I'm happy today to get that one. It was a super tough finish. I can't remember the last time that I went that deep to win a race," said Ewan.
"To be honest, I was on the wheel [of Bennett] and I was already 100 per cent. I was waiting for him to go and he popped a little bit, and I knew that I had to go straight away to catch the guy in front and get the win. Luckily I had enough to do that last sprint."
How it happened
The fourth stage of the Tour of Turkey took the riders north as it travelled from Belikesir to Bursa. The 194.3km stage only contained one classified climb but the uphill drag to the finish line would ensure that it was not a straightforward sprint day. Though the sun was out, it was not that hot and there were plenty of extra layers on show. Despite losing out to Fabio Jakobsen on stage 3, Bennett retained the race lead and started the day in the blue jersey of the race leader.
It didn't take long before a breakaway was formed with five riders escaping the clutches of the peloton. The five were: Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lucas De Rossi (Delko Marseille Provence), Ander Barrenetxea (Euskadi), Thimo Willems (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Feritcan Samli (Turkey). The peloton were happy with that, and with five kilometres gone the gap already stood at 2:30 and that would expand to over eight minutes some 10 kilometres later.
Willems wore the red jersey of the leader of the mountains competition, and he would extend his small lead by beating Moreira to the top of the one and only classified ascent. His job done, Willems would sit up and wait to be caught by the peloton, seeing no point in wasting any more energy on a breakaway that never looked likely to succeed. Following the intermediate sprint, Samil would do the same and leave just three riders at the head of affairs.
For much of the day, there seemed to be little impetus in either the peloton or the breakaway and that showed in a relatively gentle average speed of below 35kph in the opening three hours of racing. Despite this, the gap between the two groups gradually reduced as the kilometres ticked by with Bora-Hansgrohe taking up the duties at the front of the bunch with Lukas Postlberger.
With 42 kilometres remaining, Moreira was the next of the escapees to give up his place in the breakaway, perhaps looking for someone else to talk to after such a long day in the saddle. De Rossi and Barrenetxea plugged on alone, attacking each other briefly before deciding that it was a futile exercise. They would eventually be brought back with 12 kilometres remaining, allowing the sprint teams to begin preparing their leadout trains at the front of the bunch.
Buoyed by their third place on stage 3, Dimension Data looked to take control of the pace setting, alongside Lotto Soudal and Euskadi Murias. Deceuninck-QuickStep bided their time, only moving forward in the final five kilometres.
The climb to the finish began soon after and it would get tougher as it got closer to the finish with a maximum gradient of six per cent. Finetto decided to try and take his chances, striking out inside the final two kilometres. A rider from Manzana Postobon tried to follow but crashed on a corner, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) getting caught up in the aftermath. The Belgian appeared to hurt his wrist in the fall, though he would cross the line on his bike a short while after the winner.
As plucky as it was, Finetto's attack would be brought back with less than a kilometre remaining. Lobato would be the next to strike out, jumping from a long way back in the group in order to try and catch the others off guard. Bennett looked to hold back until the last moment, but he couldn't get going with the line in sight. Ewan saw his opportunity, moving around Bennett before passing Lobato in the final 50 metres of the stage to take his second WorldTour win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5:21:38
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|17
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|18
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|19
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|20
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|21
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|22
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|24
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|26
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|28
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|30
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|33
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|34
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|35
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|36
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|39
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|41
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|42
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|49
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|50
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|51
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|52
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|53
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|54
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|55
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|0:00:24
|56
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|57
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:30
|58
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:40
|59
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|60
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|61
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|63
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|64
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:51
|65
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:07
|67
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:27
|70
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:33
|71
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|72
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:01:39
|73
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|74
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|75
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:01:53
|76
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:59
|77
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:09
|78
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|79
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|80
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|82
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|84
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|85
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|86
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|88
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|89
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|90
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|91
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:24
|92
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|93
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:38
|94
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|95
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|96
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:16
|97
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:30
|98
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:03:39
|99
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:03:40
|101
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|105
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:45
|106
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:15
|110
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|111
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|112
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|113
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:13
|114
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|115
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNS
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|3
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|6
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|8
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|9
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|10
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|3
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:04:54
|2
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3
|W52 / Fc Porto
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|6
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Manzana Postobon
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Turkish National Team
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:33
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:09
|16
|Burgos-BH
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:25:42
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:26
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|5
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:33
|9
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:34
|10
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|16
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:42
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|20
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:44
|21
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|22
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|23
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:46
|24
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|26
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|27
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|31
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|32
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|33
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|34
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|35
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|36
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:49
|37
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|38
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:55
|39
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|40
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|41
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|42
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|43
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|44
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:11
|45
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|46
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|47
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:27
|49
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:29
|50
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:38
|51
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:44
|52
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|53
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|54
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:58
|55
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:08
|56
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:21
|57
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:33
|58
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:50
|59
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:04
|60
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|61
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:11
|62
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:03:13
|64
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|65
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:23
|66
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|67
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:53
|68
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:54
|69
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:57
|70
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|0:04:09
|71
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:13
|73
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:19
|76
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:26
|77
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:29
|78
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:34
|79
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:37
|80
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|81
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:57
|82
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:05:35
|83
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:39
|84
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:40
|85
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|86
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:46
|87
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:58
|88
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:06:05
|89
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:07
|90
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:06:12
|91
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:13
|92
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:17
|93
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:18
|94
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:39
|95
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:06:43
|96
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:01
|97
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:05
|98
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:12
|99
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:29
|100
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:34
|102
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:54
|103
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:04
|104
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:08:21
|105
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:24
|106
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:32
|107
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:24
|108
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:09:45
|109
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:59
|110
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:10:01
|111
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:10:38
|112
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:49
|113
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:33
|114
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:12:53
|115
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:05
|116
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:14:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|40
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|5
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|6
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|7
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|18
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|9
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|11
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|12
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|14
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|16
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|18
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|20
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|21
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|22
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|23
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|9
|24
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|9
|25
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|8
|26
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|27
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|28
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|29
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|30
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|31
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|32
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|35
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|36
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|37
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|38
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|39
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|40
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|41
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|42
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|43
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|44
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|45
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|pts
|2
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|4
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|6
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|7
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|8
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|9
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|10
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|11
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|12
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|14
|pts
|2
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|5
|4
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|5
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|6
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|7
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|49:18:40
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:05
|3
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:16
|4
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:26
|5
|W52 / Fc Porto
|0:00:31
|6
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:32
|7
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:41
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|11
|Turkish National Team
|0:01:29
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:03:24
|14
|Burgos-BH
|0:03:49
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:03
|16
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:05
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:41
