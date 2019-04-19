Image 1 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins in Bursa at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) beats Juan Jose Lobato at the 2019 Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Remco Evenepoel talks on the sign-on podium (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Several teams represented at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Michael Morkov and Ben O'Connor in the peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Mark Renshaw rides to sign on (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Matteo Malucelli wraps up warm (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Mark Cavendish rides in the peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Shane Aerchbold racing again with Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Mouricio Moreira in the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 A happy Mark Cavendish in the bunch (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Delio Fernandez Cruz takes a selfie at the start (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Fans at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 Young performers dance in front of the crowds at the start (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 There was plenty of dramatic scenery during the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 The peloton strung out (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 A young performer at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Getting ready for the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 Yuriy Natarov signs on (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Fabio Jakobsen wears the green sprint jersey underneath his gilet (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) made use of his small frame to take victory on the uphill finish on stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey. The Australian dug deep to catch and pass Juan Jose Lobato (Nippo Vini Fantini), who had launched his sprint early.

Lobato would hold on to take second place while Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed third to hold onto his race lead for yet another day.

The uphill drag towards the finish line in Bursa made for a very aggressive finale that put most of the sprinters to the sword. A late attack from Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille Provence) was brought back inside the final kilometre and the peloton was strung out under the force of the chase.

Lobato was the first of the sprint contenders to blink, launching his move from around 10 riders back soon after the final turn. Bennett looked in prime position to take him back, but the Irishman did not have the turn of pace to bridge the small gap to the line. In the end, it was left to Ewan to make the chase.

Ewan had been sat behind Bennett and had to go around him before making it up to the wheel of Lobato. He then jumped out of Lobato's wheel with just 50 metres remaining, taking the victory by less than a bike's length. The effort showed as Ewan lay flat on his back on the tarmac, hand to his face as he tried to catch his breath.

"My team's done a really great job all week and we've committed every day to go for the win and I haven't rewarded them with the win, but I'm happy today to get that one. It was a super tough finish. I can't remember the last time that I went that deep to win a race," said Ewan.

"To be honest, I was on the wheel [of Bennett] and I was already 100 per cent. I was waiting for him to go and he popped a little bit, and I knew that I had to go straight away to catch the guy in front and get the win. Luckily I had enough to do that last sprint."

How it happened

The fourth stage of the Tour of Turkey took the riders north as it travelled from Belikesir to Bursa. The 194.3km stage only contained one classified climb but the uphill drag to the finish line would ensure that it was not a straightforward sprint day. Though the sun was out, it was not that hot and there were plenty of extra layers on show. Despite losing out to Fabio Jakobsen on stage 3, Bennett retained the race lead and started the day in the blue jersey of the race leader.

It didn't take long before a breakaway was formed with five riders escaping the clutches of the peloton. The five were: Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lucas De Rossi (Delko Marseille Provence), Ander Barrenetxea (Euskadi), Thimo Willems (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Feritcan Samli (Turkey). The peloton were happy with that, and with five kilometres gone the gap already stood at 2:30 and that would expand to over eight minutes some 10 kilometres later.

Willems wore the red jersey of the leader of the mountains competition, and he would extend his small lead by beating Moreira to the top of the one and only classified ascent. His job done, Willems would sit up and wait to be caught by the peloton, seeing no point in wasting any more energy on a breakaway that never looked likely to succeed. Following the intermediate sprint, Samil would do the same and leave just three riders at the head of affairs.

For much of the day, there seemed to be little impetus in either the peloton or the breakaway and that showed in a relatively gentle average speed of below 35kph in the opening three hours of racing. Despite this, the gap between the two groups gradually reduced as the kilometres ticked by with Bora-Hansgrohe taking up the duties at the front of the bunch with Lukas Postlberger.

With 42 kilometres remaining, Moreira was the next of the escapees to give up his place in the breakaway, perhaps looking for someone else to talk to after such a long day in the saddle. De Rossi and Barrenetxea plugged on alone, attacking each other briefly before deciding that it was a futile exercise. They would eventually be brought back with 12 kilometres remaining, allowing the sprint teams to begin preparing their leadout trains at the front of the bunch.

Buoyed by their third place on stage 3, Dimension Data looked to take control of the pace setting, alongside Lotto Soudal and Euskadi Murias. Deceuninck-QuickStep bided their time, only moving forward in the final five kilometres.

The climb to the finish began soon after and it would get tougher as it got closer to the finish with a maximum gradient of six per cent. Finetto decided to try and take his chances, striking out inside the final two kilometres. A rider from Manzana Postobon tried to follow but crashed on a corner, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) getting caught up in the aftermath. The Belgian appeared to hurt his wrist in the fall, though he would cross the line on his bike a short while after the winner.

As plucky as it was, Finetto's attack would be brought back with less than a kilometre remaining. Lobato would be the next to strike out, jumping from a long way back in the group in order to try and catch the others off guard. Bennett looked to hold back until the last moment, but he couldn't get going with the line in sight. Ewan saw his opportunity, moving around Bennett before passing Lobato in the final 50 metres of the stage to take his second WorldTour win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5:21:38 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 17 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 18 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 19 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 20 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 21 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 22 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 24 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 28 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 30 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 33 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 34 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 35 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 36 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 38 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 39 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 41 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 42 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 43 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 47 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 49 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 50 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 51 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 52 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 53 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 54 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 55 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 0:00:24 56 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 57 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:30 58 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:40 59 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:43 60 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:48 61 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 63 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 64 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:51 65 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:07 67 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 68 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:27 70 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:33 71 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 72 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:01:39 73 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 74 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 75 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:01:53 76 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:01:59 77 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:09 78 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 79 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 80 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 82 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 84 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 85 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 86 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 88 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 89 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 90 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 91 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:24 92 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 93 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:38 94 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 95 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 96 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:16 97 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:30 98 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:03:39 99 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:03:40 101 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 102 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 105 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:45 106 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:15 110 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 111 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 112 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 113 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:13 114 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 115 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 116 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNS Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 121.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 3 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 6 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 8 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 9 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 10 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain - 17.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - 69.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 5 pts 2 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 3 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 16:04:54 2 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 W52 / Fc Porto 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 6 Rally UHC Cycling 7 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Manzana Postobon 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Turkish National Team 13 Dimension Data 0:00:43 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:33 15 Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:09 16 Burgos-BH 17 Lotto Soudal 0:07:19

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:25:42 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:26 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 5 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:33 9 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:34 10 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 12 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 16 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:42 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:43 20 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:44 21 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 22 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 23 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:46 24 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 26 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 27 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 31 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 32 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 33 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 34 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 35 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:49 37 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 38 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:55 39 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 40 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 41 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 42 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 43 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 44 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:11 45 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:14 46 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 47 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:27 49 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:29 50 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:38 51 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:44 52 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 53 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 54 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 0:01:58 55 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:08 56 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:21 57 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:33 58 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:50 59 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:04 60 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 61 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:11 62 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:03:13 64 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 65 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:23 66 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 67 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:53 68 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:54 69 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:57 70 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 0:04:09 71 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:04:13 73 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:19 76 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:26 77 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:29 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:34 79 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:37 80 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:53 81 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:57 82 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:05:35 83 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:39 84 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:40 85 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 86 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46 87 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:05:58 88 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:06:05 89 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:07 90 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:06:12 91 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:13 92 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:17 93 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:18 94 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:39 95 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 0:06:43 96 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:01 97 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:05 98 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:12 99 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:29 100 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 101 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:34 102 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:54 103 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:04 104 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:08:21 105 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:24 106 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:32 107 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:24 108 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:09:45 109 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:09:59 110 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:10:01 111 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:10:38 112 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:49 113 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:33 114 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:12:53 115 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:05 116 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:14:04

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 40 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 6 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 7 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 18 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 9 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 10 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 11 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 12 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 14 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 13 16 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 18 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 20 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 21 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 22 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 23 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 9 24 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 9 25 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 8 26 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 27 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 28 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 29 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 30 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 31 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 32 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 5 34 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 35 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 36 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 37 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 38 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 39 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 40 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 41 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 2 42 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 43 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 1 44 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 45 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 4 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 6 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 7 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 2 8 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 9 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 2 10 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 11 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 1 12 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 14 pts 2 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 5 4 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 5 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 7 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1