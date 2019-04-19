Trending

Tour of Turkey: Caleb Ewan wins stage 4

Sam Bennett places third to retain overall lead

Image 1 of 21

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins in Bursa at the Tour of Turkey.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins in Bursa at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) beats Juan Jose Lobato at the 2019 Tour of Turkey.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) beats Juan Jose Lobato at the 2019 Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 21

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

Remco Evenepoel talks on the sign-on podium

Remco Evenepoel talks on the sign-on podium
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

Several teams represented at the front of the peloton

Several teams represented at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

Michael Morkov and Ben O'Connor in the peloton

Michael Morkov and Ben O'Connor in the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 21

Mark Renshaw rides to sign on

Mark Renshaw rides to sign on
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 21

Matteo Malucelli wraps up warm

Matteo Malucelli wraps up warm
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

Mark Cavendish rides in the peloton

Mark Cavendish rides in the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

Shane Aerchbold racing again with Bora-Hansgrohe

Shane Aerchbold racing again with Bora-Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

Mouricio Moreira in the breakaway

Mouricio Moreira in the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

A happy Mark Cavendish in the bunch

A happy Mark Cavendish in the bunch
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

Delio Fernandez Cruz takes a selfie at the start

Delio Fernandez Cruz takes a selfie at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 21

Fans at the start of stage 4

Fans at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 21

Young performers dance in front of the crowds at the start

Young performers dance in front of the crowds at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 21

There was plenty of dramatic scenery during the stage

There was plenty of dramatic scenery during the stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 21

The peloton strung out

The peloton strung out
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 21

A young performer at the start of stage 4

A young performer at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

Getting ready for the stage

Getting ready for the stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

Yuriy Natarov signs on

Yuriy Natarov signs on
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

Fabio Jakobsen wears the green sprint jersey underneath his gilet

Fabio Jakobsen wears the green sprint jersey underneath his gilet
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) made use of his small frame to take victory on the uphill finish on stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey. The Australian dug deep to catch and pass Juan Jose Lobato (Nippo Vini Fantini), who had launched his sprint early.

Lobato would hold on to take second place while Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed third to hold onto his race lead for yet another day.

The uphill drag towards the finish line in Bursa made for a very aggressive finale that put most of the sprinters to the sword. A late attack from Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille Provence) was brought back inside the final kilometre and the peloton was strung out under the force of the chase.

Lobato was the first of the sprint contenders to blink, launching his move from around 10 riders back soon after the final turn. Bennett looked in prime position to take him back, but the Irishman did not have the turn of pace to bridge the small gap to the line. In the end, it was left to Ewan to make the chase.

Ewan had been sat behind Bennett and had to go around him before making it up to the wheel of Lobato. He then jumped out of Lobato's wheel with just 50 metres remaining, taking the victory by less than a bike's length. The effort showed as Ewan lay flat on his back on the tarmac, hand to his face as he tried to catch his breath.

"My team's done a really great job all week and we've committed every day to go for the win and I haven't rewarded them with the win, but I'm happy today to get that one. It was a super tough finish. I can't remember the last time that I went that deep to win a race," said Ewan.

"To be honest, I was on the wheel [of Bennett] and I was already 100 per cent. I was waiting for him to go and he popped a little bit, and I knew that I had to go straight away to catch the guy in front and get the win. Luckily I had enough to do that last sprint."

How it happened

The fourth stage of the Tour of Turkey took the riders north as it travelled from Belikesir to Bursa. The 194.3km stage only contained one classified climb but the uphill drag to the finish line would ensure that it was not a straightforward sprint day. Though the sun was out, it was not that hot and there were plenty of extra layers on show. Despite losing out to Fabio Jakobsen on stage 3, Bennett retained the race lead and started the day in the blue jersey of the race leader.

It didn't take long before a breakaway was formed with five riders escaping the clutches of the peloton. The five were: Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lucas De Rossi (Delko Marseille Provence), Ander Barrenetxea (Euskadi), Thimo Willems (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Feritcan Samli (Turkey). The peloton were happy with that, and with five kilometres gone the gap already stood at 2:30 and that would expand to over eight minutes some 10 kilometres later.

Willems wore the red jersey of the leader of the mountains competition, and he would extend his small lead by beating Moreira to the top of the one and only classified ascent. His job done, Willems would sit up and wait to be caught by the peloton, seeing no point in wasting any more energy on a breakaway that never looked likely to succeed. Following the intermediate sprint, Samil would do the same and leave just three riders at the head of affairs.

For much of the day, there seemed to be little impetus in either the peloton or the breakaway and that showed in a relatively gentle average speed of below 35kph in the opening three hours of racing. Despite this, the gap between the two groups gradually reduced as the kilometres ticked by with Bora-Hansgrohe taking up the duties at the front of the bunch with Lukas Postlberger.

With 42 kilometres remaining, Moreira was the next of the escapees to give up his place in the breakaway, perhaps looking for someone else to talk to after such a long day in the saddle. De Rossi and Barrenetxea plugged on alone, attacking each other briefly before deciding that it was a futile exercise. They would eventually be brought back with 12 kilometres remaining, allowing the sprint teams to begin preparing their leadout trains at the front of the bunch.

Buoyed by their third place on stage 3, Dimension Data looked to take control of the pace setting, alongside Lotto Soudal and Euskadi Murias. Deceuninck-QuickStep bided their time, only moving forward in the final five kilometres.

The climb to the finish began soon after and it would get tougher as it got closer to the finish with a maximum gradient of six per cent. Finetto decided to try and take his chances, striking out inside the final two kilometres. A rider from Manzana Postobon tried to follow but crashed on a corner, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) getting caught up in the aftermath. The Belgian appeared to hurt his wrist in the fall, though he would cross the line on his bike a short while after the winner.

As plucky as it was, Finetto's attack would be brought back with less than a kilometre remaining. Lobato would be the next to strike out, jumping from a long way back in the group in order to try and catch the others off guard. Bennett looked to hold back until the last moment, but he couldn't get going with the line in sight. Ewan saw his opportunity, moving around Bennett before passing Lobato in the final 50 metres of the stage to take his second WorldTour win of the season.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal5:21:38
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
7Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
10Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
16Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
17Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
18Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
19Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
20Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
21Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
22Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
26Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
28Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
30Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
32Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
33Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
34Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
35Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
36Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
38Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
39Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
41Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
42Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
43Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
49Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
50Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
51Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
52Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
53Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
54Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
55Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey0:00:24
56Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
57Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:30
58Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:40
59Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:43
60Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:48
61Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
64Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:51
65Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:07
67Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:27
70Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:33
71Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
72Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:01:39
73José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
74Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
75Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH0:01:53
76Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey0:01:59
77Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:09
78Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
79Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
80Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
82Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
84Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
85Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
86Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
88Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
89Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
90Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
91Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:24
92Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
93Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:38
94Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:40
95Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
96Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:16
97Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:30
98Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:03:39
99Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:03:40
101Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
102Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
105Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:45
106Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:15
110Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
111Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
112Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
113Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:13
114Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
115Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
116Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNSAleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 121.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
3Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe13
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
6Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
7Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
8Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
10Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH5
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain - 17.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint - 69.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey5pts
2Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
3Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates16:04:54
2Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
3W52 / Fc Porto
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
6Rally UHC Cycling
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Manzana Postobon
10Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Astana Pro Team
12Turkish National Team
13Dimension Data0:00:43
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:33
15Euskadi Basque Country0:02:09
16Burgos-BH
17Lotto Soudal0:07:19

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe16:25:42
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:26
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
5Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:33
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:34
10Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
12Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
16Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:42
19Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:43
20Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:44
21Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
22Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
23Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:46
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
26Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
27Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
31Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
32Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
33Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
34Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
35Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:49
37Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
38Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:55
39Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
40Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
41Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
42Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
43Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
44Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:11
45Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:14
46Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
47Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:27
49Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:29
50Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:38
51Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:44
52Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
53Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
54Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey0:01:58
55Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:08
56Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:21
57Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:33
58Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:50
59Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:04
60Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
61Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:11
62Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:03:13
64Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
65Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:23
66Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
67Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:53
68Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:54
69Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:57
70Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey0:04:09
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:04:13
73Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:19
76Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:26
77Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:29
78Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:34
79Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:37
80Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:53
81Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:57
82Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:05:35
83Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:39
84Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:40
85Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
86Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:46
87José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:58
88Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH0:06:05
89Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:07
90Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey0:06:12
91Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:06:13
92Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:17
93Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:18
94Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:39
95Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:06:43
96Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:01
97Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:05
98Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:12
99Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:29
100Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:34
102Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:54
103Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:04
104Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:08:21
105Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:24
106Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:32
107Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:24
108Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:09:45
109Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:09:59
110Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:10:01
111Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:10:38
112Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:49
113Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:33
114Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:12:53
115Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:05
116Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:04

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe57pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal40
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep40
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates28
5Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise23
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18
7Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM18
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe17
9Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates17
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
11Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
12Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon13
13Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
14Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM13
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data13
16Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates12
18Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
20Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
21Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
22Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
23Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon9
24Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH9
25Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto8
26Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
27Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
28Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
29Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
30Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
31Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
32Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5
34Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH5
35Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
36Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto3
37Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
38Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon3
39Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH3
40Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
41Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey2
42Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
43Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1
44Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
45Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
4Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
5Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
6Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
7Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto2
8Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
9Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey2
10Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
11Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1
12Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Beauties of Turkey Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey14pts
2Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey5
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
5Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
6Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
7Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe49:18:40
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:05
3Manzana Postobon0:00:16
4Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:26
5W52 / Fc Porto0:00:31
6Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:32
7Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
8Astana Pro Team
9Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:41
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:49
11Turkish National Team0:01:29
12Dimension Data0:03:03
13Euskadi Basque Country0:03:24
14Burgos-BH0:03:49
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:03
16Rally UHC Cycling0:06:05
17Lotto Soudal0:09:41

