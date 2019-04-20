Image 1 of 21 Felix Großschartner wins stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 21 Felix Großschartner on the podium (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 21 Sam Bennett leads the points classification (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 21 Felix Großschartner pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 21 Felix Großschartner takes the lead in the mountains classification (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 21 The battle for second place (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 21 Felix Großschartner celebrates (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 21 Evenepoel comes to the line (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 21 Remco Evenepoel crosses the line (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 21 The top three on the stage (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 21 Felix Großschartner takes the win (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 21 Felix Großschartner takes the win (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 21 Cold and wet weather gear was needed (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 21 Mark Cavendish worked on the approach to the climb (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 21 Feed zone (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 21 The peloton making its way along the coast (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 21 Astana lead into the foot of the final climb (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 21 Dimension Data prepare to take it up (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 21 Delko Marseille Provence kicked off the attacks (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 21 Remco Evenepoel on the move (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 21 Valerio Conti pips Kudus to second place (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on the summit finish at Kartepe on stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey, taking the overall lead of the race with just one stage remaining.

The Austrian, who started the day second overall, took the sky blue jersey from his teammate Sam Bennett after kicking away from Merhawi Kudus (Astana) 200 metres from the finish line, which had to be moved 4km down the mountain due to heavy snowfall further up.

A fading Kudus, who had led solo going into the final kilometre before being caught and passed by Großschartner, was pipped to second place by Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), nine seconds behind the winner. They had emerged in a select four-man group just under 5km from the top, with neo-pro Remo Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finishing fourth, 16 seconds down.

Großschartner now leads the general classification, with Conti second overall at 19 seconds, Kudus third at 25 seconds, and Evenepoel fourth at 41 seconds. Though Sunday’s final stage is far from straightforward, there are no major climbs on the road to Istanbul and Großschartner is very much in the driving seat.

After four stages won by sprinters, the Tour of Turkey changed gears on stage 5, which was dubbed the queen stage and featured a summit finish of the scale rarely seen at the week-long race. Even chopping 4km off the top left a 12km ascent with an average gradient of 9.1 per cent, which was always bound to be the crucial juncture of the race for the overall title. Kartepe in Turkish translates to ‘snowy hill’, and the blizzard conditions had led the organisers and team and rider representatives to come together under the UCI’s Extreme Weather Protocol and decide to move the finish line down the mountain.

After an early third-category climb, Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal), Jose Viejo (Euskadi) and Robbe Ghys (Vlaanderen-Baloise) went up the road in a small three-man breakaway. They built a lead of seven minutes but that was gradually eaten into on the flat roads that led to the imposing final climb. Ghys was the last man standing but was pretty much caught as soon as he had started climbing.

Dimension Data took control for the first half of the climb, with Scott Davies and then Stefan De Bod leading the way for their GC hope Ben O’Connor. However, O’Connor was unable to build on that platform and started to slip away with the accelerations came with 6km to go. The first major attack came from Conti with 5km to go.

Evenepoel responded and ripped across to the Italian, drawing out Großschartner and Kudus in turn. They emerged as the four strongest before Evenepoel upped the tempo again and went it alone. The junior road race and time trial world champion dug in but was back with the other three with 3km to go, whereupon he gestured for them all to take turns.

Großschartner then attacked with 2.1km to go, and while Evenepoel and Conti were dropped, it looked like he’d have to settle for second as Kudus followed and then accelerated away himself. The Eritrean champion, however, faded as the road flattened in the final 1200 metres, and Großschartner came back. The duo rode together through the mist and the snow-lined roads before Großschartner kicked with 200m to go and Kudus had no response.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:17:13 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:16 5 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:40 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:58 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:03 9 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:08 10 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 11 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:13 13 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:14 14 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:37 17 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:01:44 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:54 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:05 20 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:11 21 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 22 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:33 24 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:44 26 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:07 27 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:15 28 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 0:03:23 29 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:25 30 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:00 31 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:02 32 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:04:13 33 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:17 34 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:21 35 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:24 36 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 37 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:05:22 38 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:27 41 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:30 42 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:51 43 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:10 44 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 0:06:14 45 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 46 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:25 47 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:56 48 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:00 49 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:07:02 50 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:07:41 52 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:07:47 53 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:50 54 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 0:09:26 55 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:31 56 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:09:48 57 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:10:04 58 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:51 59 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:07 60 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:13 61 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:11:16 62 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:11:46 63 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:12:41 64 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 67 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 68 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:12:55 69 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 70 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 71 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:15:40 72 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:50 73 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 74 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 75 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 76 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 78 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 79 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 83 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 84 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 85 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 86 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:09 87 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 88 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:46 89 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:16 90 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:09 91 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:30 92 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 95 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 96 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 97 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 98 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 100 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 102 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 103 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 104 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 105 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 106 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 107 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 108 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:00 109 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:02 111 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 112 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:38 DNS Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data DNS Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH

Stage points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 13 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 5 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 11 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 9 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 9 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 10 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 6 11 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 12 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 13 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 14 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 15 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 16 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Stage mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 7 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 8 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

General classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20:43:09 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41 5 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:59 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:19 8 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:26 9 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:29 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:30 11 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:40 12 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 14 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:46 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:57 17 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:02:16 18 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:34 19 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36 20 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 21 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:21 22 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:57 23 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:04 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:22 25 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:41 26 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:49 27 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:04:54 28 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 29 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 30 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:34 31 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:51 32 Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:05:54 33 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:06:05 34 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:08 35 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:11 36 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:06:23 37 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:34 38 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:45 39 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:52 40 Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey 0:07:18 41 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:56 42 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey 0:07:58 43 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:21 44 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:31 45 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:41 46 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:09:20 47 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 0:09:46 48 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:57 49 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:15 50 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:19 51 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:11:42 52 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:51 53 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:12:28 54 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:40 55 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:01 56 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:36 57 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:15:40 58 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:15:44 59 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:50 60 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:55 61 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:16:02 62 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:22 63 Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:34 64 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:36 65 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:45 66 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:47 67 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:17:03 68 José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:17:30 69 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:16 70 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:29 71 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:18:32 72 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:47 73 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:18:48 74 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:55 75 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:19:30 76 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:19:49 77 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:54 78 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:05 79 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey 0:20:26 80 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:20:49 81 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:06 82 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:15 83 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:27 84 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:21:29 85 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:32 86 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:21:40 87 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:21:49 88 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:53 89 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:54 90 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:05 91 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:13 92 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 0:22:19 93 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey 0:22:26 94 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:29 95 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:41 96 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:23:00 97 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:23:09 98 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 99 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:40 100 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:23:51 101 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:23:57 102 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:24:01 103 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:25:00 104 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:28 105 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:25:45 106 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:48 107 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:25 108 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:28:15 109 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:17 110 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:10 111 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:21 112 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:31:23

Points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 40 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 4 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 7 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22 9 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 10 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 19 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 18 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 13 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 18 14 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 15 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 17 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 18 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 13 20 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 21 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 22 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 23 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 24 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 25 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 9 26 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 9 27 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 28 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH 9 29 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 30 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 31 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 32 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 6 33 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 34 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 35 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 36 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 37 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 38 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 39 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 40 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 41 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 42 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto 3 43 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 44 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 45 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 46 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 47 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 48 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 49 Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey 2 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 51 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 1 52 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 53 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 54 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Mountain classification