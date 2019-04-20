Tour of Turkey: Großschartner takes victory and leader's jersey on stage 5
Conti second, Kudus third on queen stage summit finish
Stage 5: Bursa - Kartepe
Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on the summit finish at Kartepe on stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey, taking the overall lead of the race with just one stage remaining.
The Austrian, who started the day second overall, took the sky blue jersey from his teammate Sam Bennett after kicking away from Merhawi Kudus (Astana) 200 metres from the finish line, which had to be moved 4km down the mountain due to heavy snowfall further up.
A fading Kudus, who had led solo going into the final kilometre before being caught and passed by Großschartner, was pipped to second place by Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), nine seconds behind the winner. They had emerged in a select four-man group just under 5km from the top, with neo-pro Remo Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finishing fourth, 16 seconds down.
Großschartner now leads the general classification, with Conti second overall at 19 seconds, Kudus third at 25 seconds, and Evenepoel fourth at 41 seconds. Though Sunday’s final stage is far from straightforward, there are no major climbs on the road to Istanbul and Großschartner is very much in the driving seat.
After four stages won by sprinters, the Tour of Turkey changed gears on stage 5, which was dubbed the queen stage and featured a summit finish of the scale rarely seen at the week-long race. Even chopping 4km off the top left a 12km ascent with an average gradient of 9.1 per cent, which was always bound to be the crucial juncture of the race for the overall title. Kartepe in Turkish translates to ‘snowy hill’, and the blizzard conditions had led the organisers and team and rider representatives to come together under the UCI’s Extreme Weather Protocol and decide to move the finish line down the mountain.
After an early third-category climb, Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal), Jose Viejo (Euskadi) and Robbe Ghys (Vlaanderen-Baloise) went up the road in a small three-man breakaway. They built a lead of seven minutes but that was gradually eaten into on the flat roads that led to the imposing final climb. Ghys was the last man standing but was pretty much caught as soon as he had started climbing.
Dimension Data took control for the first half of the climb, with Scott Davies and then Stefan De Bod leading the way for their GC hope Ben O’Connor. However, O’Connor was unable to build on that platform and started to slip away with the accelerations came with 6km to go. The first major attack came from Conti with 5km to go.
Evenepoel responded and ripped across to the Italian, drawing out Großschartner and Kudus in turn. They emerged as the four strongest before Evenepoel upped the tempo again and went it alone. The junior road race and time trial world champion dug in but was back with the other three with 3km to go, whereupon he gestured for them all to take turns.
Großschartner then attacked with 2.1km to go, and while Evenepoel and Conti were dropped, it looked like he’d have to settle for second as Kudus followed and then accelerated away himself. The Eritrean champion, however, faded as the road flattened in the final 1200 metres, and Großschartner came back. The duo rode together through the mist and the snow-lined roads before Großschartner kicked with 200m to go and Kudus had no response.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:17:13
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:16
|5
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:40
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:58
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:03
|9
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:08
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|11
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:13
|13
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:14
|14
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:37
|17
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:44
|18
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:54
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|20
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:11
|21
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|22
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:33
|24
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:44
|26
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:07
|27
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:15
|28
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|0:03:23
|29
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:25
|30
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:00
|31
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:02
|32
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:04:13
|33
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:04:17
|34
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:21
|35
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:04:24
|36
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|37
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:22
|38
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:27
|41
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:30
|42
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:51
|43
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:10
|44
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|0:06:14
|45
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|46
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:25
|47
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:56
|48
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:00
|49
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:02
|50
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:41
|52
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:07:47
|53
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:50
|54
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|0:09:26
|55
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:31
|56
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:09:48
|57
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:10:04
|58
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:51
|59
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:07
|60
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:13
|61
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:16
|62
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:11:46
|63
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:12:41
|64
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|67
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|68
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:12:55
|69
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|70
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|71
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:40
|72
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:50
|73
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|74
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|75
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|76
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|78
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|79
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|83
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|84
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|85
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:09
|87
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:46
|89
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:16
|90
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:09
|91
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:30
|92
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|95
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|96
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|97
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|98
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|100
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|105
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|107
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|108
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:00
|109
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:02
|111
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|112
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:38
|DNS
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
Stage points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|13
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|5
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|11
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|9
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|11
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|12
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|13
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|14
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|15
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|16
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
Stage mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|8
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|6
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|7
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|8
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20:43:09
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:41
|5
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:59
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:19
|8
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:26
|9
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:29
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:30
|11
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:40
|12
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:46
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:57
|17
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:16
|18
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:34
|19
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:36
|20
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|21
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:21
|22
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:57
|23
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:04:04
|24
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:22
|25
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:41
|26
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:04:49
|27
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:04:54
|28
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|29
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|30
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:34
|31
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:51
|32
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:54
|33
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:06:05
|34
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:08
|35
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:11
|36
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:06:23
|37
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:34
|38
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:45
|39
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:52
|40
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|0:07:18
|41
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:56
|42
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey
|0:07:58
|43
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:21
|44
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:31
|45
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:41
|46
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:09:20
|47
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|0:09:46
|48
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:57
|49
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:15
|50
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:19
|51
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:11:42
|52
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:11:51
|53
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:12:28
|54
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:40
|55
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:01
|56
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:36
|57
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:15:40
|58
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:44
|59
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:50
|60
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:55
|61
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:16:02
|62
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:22
|63
|Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:16:34
|64
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:36
|65
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:45
|66
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:47
|67
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:17:03
|68
|José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:17:30
|69
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:16
|70
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:18:29
|71
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:18:32
|72
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:47
|73
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:18:48
|74
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:55
|75
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:19:30
|76
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:19:49
|77
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:54
|78
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:05
|79
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey
|0:20:26
|80
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:20:49
|81
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:06
|82
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:15
|83
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:27
|84
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:21:29
|85
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:32
|86
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:21:40
|87
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:21:49
|88
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:53
|89
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:54
|90
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:05
|91
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:13
|92
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:22:19
|93
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey
|0:22:26
|94
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:29
|95
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:22:41
|96
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:23:00
|97
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:23:09
|98
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|99
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:40
|100
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:23:51
|101
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:23:57
|102
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:01
|103
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:25:00
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:28
|105
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:25:45
|106
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:48
|107
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:25
|108
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:15
|109
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:17
|110
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:10
|111
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:21
|112
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:31:23
Points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|40
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|4
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|7
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|9
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|10
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|19
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|18
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|13
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|18
|14
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|15
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|17
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|18
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|20
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|21
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|22
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|23
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|24
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|25
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|26
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|9
|27
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|28
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|9
|29
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|30
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|31
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|32
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|33
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|34
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|35
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|36
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|37
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|38
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|39
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|40
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|41
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|42
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|43
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|44
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|45
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|46
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|47
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|48
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|49
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|51
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|52
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|53
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|54
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
Mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|6
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|7
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|8
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|11
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|12
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|13
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|14
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey
|2
|15
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|16
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|1
|17
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|18
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
