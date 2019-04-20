Trending

Tour of Turkey: Großschartner takes victory and leader's jersey on stage 5

Conti second, Kudus third on queen stage summit finish

Felix Großschartner wins stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Felix Großschartner on the podium

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Sam Bennett leads the points classification

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Felix Großschartner pulls on the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Felix Großschartner takes the lead in the mountains classification

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
The battle for second place

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Felix Großschartner celebrates

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Evenepoel comes to the line

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Remco Evenepoel crosses the line

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
The top three on the stage

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Felix Großschartner takes the win

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Felix Großschartner takes the win

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Cold and wet weather gear was needed

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Mark Cavendish worked on the approach to the climb

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Feed zone

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
The peloton making its way along the coast

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Astana lead into the foot of the final climb

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Dimension Data prepare to take it up

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Delko Marseille Provence kicked off the attacks

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Remco Evenepoel on the move

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Valerio Conti pips Kudus to second place

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on the summit finish at Kartepe on stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey, taking the overall lead of the race with just one stage remaining. 

The Austrian, who started the day second overall, took the sky blue jersey from his teammate Sam Bennett after kicking away from Merhawi Kudus (Astana) 200 metres from the finish line, which had to be moved 4km down the mountain due to heavy snowfall further up. 

A fading Kudus, who had led solo going into the final kilometre before being caught and passed by Großschartner, was pipped to second place by Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), nine seconds behind the winner. They had emerged in a select four-man group just under 5km from the top, with neo-pro Remo Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finishing fourth, 16 seconds down.

Großschartner now leads the general classification, with Conti second overall at 19 seconds, Kudus third at 25 seconds, and Evenepoel fourth at 41 seconds. Though Sunday’s final stage is far from straightforward, there are no major climbs on the road to Istanbul and Großschartner is very much in the driving seat.

After four stages won by sprinters, the Tour of Turkey changed gears on stage 5, which was dubbed the queen stage and featured a summit finish of the scale rarely seen at the week-long race. Even chopping 4km off the top left a 12km ascent with an average gradient of 9.1 per cent, which was always bound to be the crucial juncture of the race for the overall title. Kartepe in Turkish translates to ‘snowy hill’, and the blizzard conditions had led the organisers and team and rider representatives to come together under the UCI’s Extreme Weather Protocol and decide to move the finish line down the mountain.

After an early third-category climb, Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal), Jose Viejo (Euskadi) and Robbe Ghys (Vlaanderen-Baloise) went up the road in a small three-man breakaway. They built a lead of seven minutes but that was gradually eaten into on the flat roads that led to the imposing final climb. Ghys was the last man standing but was pretty much caught as soon as he had started climbing.

Dimension Data took control for the first half of the climb, with Scott Davies and then Stefan De Bod leading the way for their GC hope Ben O’Connor. However, O’Connor was unable to build on that platform and started to slip away with the accelerations came with 6km to go. The first major attack came from Conti with 5km to go.

Evenepoel responded and ripped across to the Italian, drawing out Großschartner and Kudus in turn. They emerged as the four strongest before Evenepoel upped the tempo again and went it alone. The junior road race and time trial world champion dug in but was back with the other three with 3km to go, whereupon he gestured for them all to take turns.

Großschartner then attacked with 2.1km to go, and while Evenepoel and Conti were dropped, it looked like he’d have to settle for second as Kudus followed and then accelerated away himself. The Eritrean champion, however, faded as the road flattened in the final 1200 metres, and Großschartner came back. The duo rode together through the mist and the snow-lined roads before Großschartner kicked with 200m to go and Kudus had no response. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4:17:13
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:09
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:16
5Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:40
6Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:58
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:03
9Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:08
10Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
11Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:13
13Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:14
14Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:37
17Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:01:44
18Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:54
19Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:05
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:11
21Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon
22Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:33
24Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:44
26Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:07
27Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:15
28Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey0:03:23
29Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:25
30Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:00
31Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
32Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:04:13
33Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:04:17
34Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:21
35Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:24
36Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
37Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:22
38Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:27
41Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:30
42Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:51
43Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:10
44Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey0:06:14
45Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
46Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:25
47Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:56
48Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:00
49Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:02
50Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:41
52Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:07:47
53Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:50
54Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey0:09:26
55Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:31
56Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:09:48
57Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey0:10:04
58Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:51
59Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:07
60Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:13
61Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:16
62José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:11:46
63Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:12:41
64Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
67Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
68Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:12:55
69Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon
70Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon
71John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:40
72Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:50
73Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
74Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
75Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
76Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
78Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
79Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
83Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
84Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
85Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
86Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:09
87Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
88Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:46
89Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:16
90Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:09
91Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:30
92Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
94Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
95Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
96Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
97Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
98Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
100Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
102Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
103Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
105Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
106Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
107Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
108Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:00
109Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:02
111Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
112Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:24:38
DNSLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNSOscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH

Stage points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team13
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
5Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto11
6Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling9
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
9Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
10Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling6
11Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
12Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon5
13Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
14Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
15Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
16Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon2
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Stage mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team8
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
6Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto3
7Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
8Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

 

General classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20:43:09
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:41
5Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:59
6Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:19
8Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:26
9Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:29
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:30
11Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:40
12Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
13Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
14Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:46
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:57
17Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:02:16
18Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:34
19Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:36
20Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
21Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:21
22Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:57
23Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:04
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:22
25Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:41
26Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:04:49
27Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto0:04:54
28Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
29Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
30Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:34
31Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:51
32Rafael Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:54
33Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:06:05
34Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:08
35Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:11
36Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:06:23
37Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:34
38Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:45
39Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:52
40Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey0:07:18
41Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:56
42Ahmet Orken (Tur) Turkey0:07:58
43Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:21
44Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:31
45Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:41
46Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:09:20
47Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey0:09:46
48Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:57
49Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:15
50Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:19
51Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:11:42
52Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:51
53Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:12:28
54Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:40
55Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:01
56Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:36
57Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:15:40
58Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:44
59Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:50
60Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:55
61Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey0:16:02
62Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:16:22
63Luis Carlos Chia Bermudez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:34
64Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:36
65Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:45
66Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:47
67Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:17:03
68José Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:17:30
69Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:16
70Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:29
71Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH0:18:32
72Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:47
73Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon0:18:48
74Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:55
75Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:19:30
76Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:19:49
77Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:54
78Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:05
79Feritcan Samli (Tur) Turkey0:20:26
80Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:20:49
81Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:21:06
82Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:15
83Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:27
84Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:21:29
85Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:32
86Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:21:40
87Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:21:49
88Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:53
89Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:54
90Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:05
91Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:13
92Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:22:19
93Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Turkey0:22:26
94Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:29
95Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:41
96John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:23:00
97Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:23:09
98Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
99Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:40
100Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:23:51
101Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:23:57
102Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:24:01
103Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:25:00
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:28
105Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:25:45
106Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:48
107Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:25
108Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:28:15
109Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:17
110Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:10
111Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:21
112Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:31:23

Points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe57pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal40
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep40
4Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe32
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates28
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates27
7Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise23
8Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates22
9Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
10Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto19
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team18
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM18
13Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM18
14Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates17
15Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Manzana Postobon15
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
17Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
18Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM13
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data13
20Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
21Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
22Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
23Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
24Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
25Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling9
26Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon9
27Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
28Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH9
29Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
30Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
31Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
32Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling6
33Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
34Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
35Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
36Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
37Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
38Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
39Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon5
40Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH5
41Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
42Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto3
43Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
44Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
45Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Manzana Postobon3
46Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH3
47Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
48Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
49Onur Balkan (Tur) Turkey2
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
51Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1
52Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
53Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
54Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team8
5Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
6Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
7Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
8Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
9Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
11Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto3
12Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto2
13Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
14Halil Dogan (Tur) Turkey2
15Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
16Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH1
17Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
18Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

