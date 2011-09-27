Trending

Koerber wins opening stage in Pisgah

Craig, Bishop round out top three

Image 1 of 3

Sam Koerber (Verizon) won the opening stage

(Image credit: Pisgah Mountain Bike Race)
Image 2 of 3

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) was third

(Image credit: Pisgah Mountain Bike Race)
Image 3 of 3

Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant) was second

(Image credit: Pisgah Mountain Bike Race)

Sam Koerber won the opening stage of his hometown race on Tuesday afternoon, finishing in a time of 3:11:59. Adam Craig, who flatted on Black Mountain was second, ahead of Jeremiah Bishop in third.

Local boy Koerber took the lead early in the stage and maintained, with Craig close behind and Bishop another few minutes back. Koerber made his move to shake Craig on Black Mountain and was successful after the latter flatted.

Craig continued to add CO2 to make it to the bottom without allowing Bishop to catch up. At Pressley Gap, just before the final descent on Black Mountain, there was a seven-minute gap between Craig and Bishop, who worked hard to close it to just two minutes by the finish.

In the women's race, Xterra star Melanie McQuaid had a good lead all along and maintained that until the finish.

Returning elite men's 40+ champ Andy Johnston didn't seem too threatened by Gerry Pflug's gears as he finished a solid 10 minutes ahead.

Overall, people were stoked coming off of the Queen Stage, and spirits were high at Happy Hour after the awards.

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon3:11:59
2Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant0:03:04
3Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale0:05:21
4Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop0:25:10
5Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized0:48:10

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia4:12:21
2Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com0:09:00
3Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing1:04:58

Elite 40+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com3:36:04
2Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact0:10:17
3Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes0:12:26
4Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro0:18:35
5Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ0:27:15

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes3:59:23
2Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:03:27
3Scott Kuppersmith (USA)0:11:44
4Jeff S Plassman (USA)0:21:30
5Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling1:07:21
6Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC1:11:31
7Luke Angel (USA)1:20:31
8James Robert Spurk (USA)1:34:31
9Scott Steiding (USA)1:41:46

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cissy Fowler (USA)4:39:28
2Mireille Montminy (Can)0:00:11
3Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)0:15:52
4Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:16:36
5Ashlie Angel (USA)0:28:02
6Stãphanie Monaco (Can)1:19:58
7Lena Yarbrough (USA)1:25:46

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Stauffer (USA)4:15:44
2Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:13:06
3John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea0:20:04
4Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge0:27:18
5Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com0:29:48
6Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub0:37:35
7Cooper Fowler (USA)0:50:41
8Mike Trujillano (USA)0:52:09
9Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)0:54:29
10Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC1:02:07
11Trey Schwalb (USA)1:08:47
12Garnett Abbey (Can)1:15:51
13Tom McArdle (USA)1:39:03
14Keith Smith (USA)1:44:56
15Randy Tuggle (USA)1:46:10
16Marc Waite (USA)2:05:32
17Logan Boss (USA)2:11:12

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage4:09:56
2Rob Lochner (USA)0:20:59
3Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru0:23:30
4Eric Sauer (USA)0:34:41
5Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA1:04:36
6Craig Hoyt (USA)3:54:51

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop4:22:39
1Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop4:22:41
2Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:01:18
2Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:00:01
3Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD0:24:49
3Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD0:24:51

Relay team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob McGahey (USA) Industry Nine3:44:52
2Brad Welch (USA) Verizon Wireless0:43:56
3Jim Perry (USA) Hunter Subaru1:03:33
4Chad Banner (USA) Pisgah Area Cycling1:30:28

 

