Image 1 of 3 Sam Koerber (Verizon) won the opening stage (Image credit: Pisgah Mountain Bike Race) Image 2 of 3 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) was third (Image credit: Pisgah Mountain Bike Race) Image 3 of 3 Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant) was second (Image credit: Pisgah Mountain Bike Race)

Sam Koerber won the opening stage of his hometown race on Tuesday afternoon, finishing in a time of 3:11:59. Adam Craig, who flatted on Black Mountain was second, ahead of Jeremiah Bishop in third.

Local boy Koerber took the lead early in the stage and maintained, with Craig close behind and Bishop another few minutes back. Koerber made his move to shake Craig on Black Mountain and was successful after the latter flatted.

Craig continued to add CO2 to make it to the bottom without allowing Bishop to catch up. At Pressley Gap, just before the final descent on Black Mountain, there was a seven-minute gap between Craig and Bishop, who worked hard to close it to just two minutes by the finish.

In the women's race, Xterra star Melanie McQuaid had a good lead all along and maintained that until the finish.

Returning elite men's 40+ champ Andy Johnston didn't seem too threatened by Gerry Pflug's gears as he finished a solid 10 minutes ahead.

Overall, people were stoked coming off of the Queen Stage, and spirits were high at Happy Hour after the awards.

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon 3:11:59 2 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant 0:03:04 3 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale 0:05:21 4 Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop 0:25:10 5 Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized 0:48:10

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia 4:12:21 2 Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com 0:09:00 3 Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing 1:04:58

Elite 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com 3:36:04 2 Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact 0:10:17 3 Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes 0:12:26 4 Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro 0:18:35 5 Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ 0:27:15

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes 3:59:23 2 Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 0:03:27 3 Scott Kuppersmith (USA) 0:11:44 4 Jeff S Plassman (USA) 0:21:30 5 Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling 1:07:21 6 Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC 1:11:31 7 Luke Angel (USA) 1:20:31 8 James Robert Spurk (USA) 1:34:31 9 Scott Steiding (USA) 1:41:46

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cissy Fowler (USA) 4:39:28 2 Mireille Montminy (Can) 0:00:11 3 Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) 0:15:52 4 Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 0:16:36 5 Ashlie Angel (USA) 0:28:02 6 Stãphanie Monaco (Can) 1:19:58 7 Lena Yarbrough (USA) 1:25:46

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Stauffer (USA) 4:15:44 2 Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 0:13:06 3 John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea 0:20:04 4 Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge 0:27:18 5 Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com 0:29:48 6 Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub 0:37:35 7 Cooper Fowler (USA) 0:50:41 8 Mike Trujillano (USA) 0:52:09 9 Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA) 0:54:29 10 Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC 1:02:07 11 Trey Schwalb (USA) 1:08:47 12 Garnett Abbey (Can) 1:15:51 13 Tom McArdle (USA) 1:39:03 14 Keith Smith (USA) 1:44:56 15 Randy Tuggle (USA) 1:46:10 16 Marc Waite (USA) 2:05:32 17 Logan Boss (USA) 2:11:12

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage 4:09:56 2 Rob Lochner (USA) 0:20:59 3 Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru 0:23:30 4 Eric Sauer (USA) 0:34:41 5 Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA 1:04:36 6 Craig Hoyt (USA) 3:54:51

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop 4:22:39 1 Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop 4:22:41 2 Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing 0:01:18 2 Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing 0:00:01 3 Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD 0:24:49 3 Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD 0:24:51