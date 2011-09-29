Koerber wins stage 3
Bishop retains leader's jersey
Stage 3 - Carl Schenck Loop: -
Local hero Sam Koerber (Verizon) was out for retaliation after losing the race lead yesterday and today, he won stage 2 ahead of Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant).
Three finishers in the top 15 rolled in on a flat, but everyone rolled in with a smile.
It was a super fast stage, and Koerber crossed the line about 20 minutes faster than predicted. Bishop remains as race leader.
In the women's race, Melanie McQuaid (Specialized/Avia) won the stage and extended her lead over Karen Potter (mtbracenews.com).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon
|1:51:30
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale
|0:01:54
|3
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant
|0:08:06
|4
|Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop
|0:11:42
|5
|Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized
|0:20:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia
|2:17:24
|2
|Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com
|0:14:06
|3
|Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing
|0:32:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com
|2:07:18
|2
|Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes
|0:04:00
|3
|Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro
|0:06:00
|4
|Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact
|0:09:12
|5
|Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ
|0:18:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes
|2:15:18
|2
|Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:08:48
|3
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|0:09:00
|4
|Jeff S Plassman (USA)
|0:12:12
|5
|Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling
|0:25:54
|6
|Luke Angel (USA)
|7
|Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC
|0:30:42
|8
|James Robert Spurk (USA)
|0:55:54
|9
|Scott Steiding (USA)
|12:44:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mireille Montminy (Can)
|2:41:24
|2
|Cissy Fowler (USA)
|0:01:00
|3
|Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:04:06
|4
|Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)
|0:06:36
|5
|Ashlie Angel (USA)
|0:14:42
|6
|Stãphanie Monaco (Can)
|0:46:06
|7
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|0:47:12
|8
|Rhonda Eichenberger
|1:31:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruce Stauffer (USA)
|2:26:36
|2
|John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea
|0:04:54
|3
|Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|4
|Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com
|0:11:42
|5
|Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub
|6
|Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge
|0:14:54
|7
|Mike Trujillano (USA)
|0:22:48
|8
|Cooper Fowler (USA)
|0:25:30
|9
|Trey Schwalb (USA)
|0:27:24
|10
|Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)
|0:27:48
|11
|Garnett Abbey (Can)
|0:33:48
|12
|Randy Tuggle (USA)
|0:41:48
|13
|Tom McArdle (USA)
|0:48:42
|14
|Marc Waite (USA)
|0:57:42
|15
|Keith Smith (USA)
|0:58:54
|16
|Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC
|1:03:30
|17
|Logan Boss (USA)
|1:24:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage
|2:07:18
|2
|Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru
|0:17:06
|3
|Rob Lochner (USA)
|0:33:00
|4
|Eric Sauer (USA)
|0:37:00
|5
|Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA
|0:46:42
|6
|Craig Hoyt (USA)
|2:19:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|2:33:24
|2
|Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|3
|Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|0:03:48
|4
|Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|5
|Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD
|0:08:00
|6
|Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD
|0:08:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Verizon Wireless
|2:26:18
|2
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:08:54
|3
|Hunter Subaru
|0:17:54
|4
|Industry Nine
|0:22:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale
|8:40:54
|2
|Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon
|0:04:48
|3
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant
|0:12:00
|4
|Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop
|1:05:30
|5
|Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized
|1:41:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia
|11:04:48
|2
|Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com
|0:37:06
|3
|Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing
|3:03:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com
|9:47:48
|2
|Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes
|0:29:54
|3
|Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact
|0:31:24
|4
|Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro
|0:42:00
|5
|Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ
|1:33:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes
|10:44:00
|2
|Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:23:54
|3
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|0:40:30
|4
|Jeff S Plassman (USA)
|1:02:24
|5
|Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC
|2:45:48
|6
|Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling
|2:49:12
|7
|Luke Angel (USA)
|3:10:54
|8
|James Robert Spurk (USA)
|4:24:54
|9
|Scott Steiding (USA)
|24:57:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cissy Fowler (USA)
|12:33:00
|2
|Mireille Montminy (Can)
|0:02:18
|3
|Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:25:36
|4
|Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)
|0:44:18
|5
|Ashlie Angel (USA)
|1:20:48
|6
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|3:36:54
|7
|Stãphanie Monaco (Can)
|3:49:48
|8
|Rhonda Eichenberger
|14:26:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruce Stauffer (USA)
|11:26:12
|2
|John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea
|0:43:54
|3
|Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:54:12
|4
|Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com
|1:07:36
|5
|Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge
|1:27:54
|6
|Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub
|1:33:42
|7
|Mike Trujillano (USA)
|2:13:06
|8
|Cooper Fowler (USA)
|2:15:48
|9
|Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)
|2:33:18
|10
|Garnett Abbey (Can)
|2:36:06
|11
|Trey Schwalb (USA)
|3:09:18
|12
|Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC
|3:09:30
|13
|Tom McArdle (USA)
|4:18:48
|14
|Marc Waite (USA)
|4:51:36
|15
|Keith Smith (USA)
|4:56:00
|17
|Logan Boss (USA)
|6:17:12
|16
|Randy Tuggle (USA)
|12:43:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage
|10:43:18
|2
|Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru
|0:57:36
|3
|Rob Lochner (USA)
|1:18:06
|4
|Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA
|3:10:18
|5
|Eric Sauer (USA)
|4:31:24
|6
|Craig Hoyt (USA)
|16:48:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|11:43:06
|1
|Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|2
|Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|0:13:00
|2
|Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|0:00:24
|3
|Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD
|0:53:00
|3
|Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Verizon Wireless
|12:10:00
|2
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:13:30
|3
|Hunter Subaru
|0:14:42
|4
|Industry Nine
|1:37:06
