Koerber wins stage 3

Bishop retains leader's jersey

Sam Koerber flies to a win at the end of stage 3 in Pisgah

(Image credit: Pisgah Mountain Bike Race)

Local hero Sam Koerber (Verizon) was out for retaliation after losing the race lead yesterday and today, he won stage 2 ahead of Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant).

Three finishers in the top 15 rolled in on a flat, but everyone rolled in with a smile.

It was a super fast stage, and Koerber crossed the line about 20 minutes faster than predicted. Bishop remains as race leader.

In the women's race, Melanie McQuaid (Specialized/Avia) won the stage and extended her lead over Karen Potter (mtbracenews.com).

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon1:51:30
2Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale0:01:54
3Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant0:08:06
4Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop0:11:42
5Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized0:20:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia2:17:24
2Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com0:14:06
3Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing0:32:48

Elite men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com2:07:18
2Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes0:04:00
3Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro0:06:00
4Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact0:09:12
5Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ0:18:48

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes2:15:18
2Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:08:48
3Scott Kuppersmith (USA)0:09:00
4Jeff S Plassman (USA)0:12:12
5Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling0:25:54
6Luke Angel (USA)
7Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC0:30:42
8James Robert Spurk (USA)0:55:54
9Scott Steiding (USA)12:44:42

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mireille Montminy (Can)2:41:24
2Cissy Fowler (USA)0:01:00
3Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:04:06
4Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)0:06:36
5Ashlie Angel (USA)0:14:42
6Stãphanie Monaco (Can)0:46:06
7Lena Yarbrough (USA)0:47:12
8Rhonda Eichenberger1:31:42

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Stauffer (USA)2:26:36
2John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea0:04:54
3Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
4Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com0:11:42
5Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub
6Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge0:14:54
7Mike Trujillano (USA)0:22:48
8Cooper Fowler (USA)0:25:30
9Trey Schwalb (USA)0:27:24
10Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)0:27:48
11Garnett Abbey (Can)0:33:48
12Randy Tuggle (USA)0:41:48
13Tom McArdle (USA)0:48:42
14Marc Waite (USA)0:57:42
15Keith Smith (USA)0:58:54
16Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC1:03:30
17Logan Boss (USA)1:24:42

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage2:07:18
2Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru0:17:06
3Rob Lochner (USA)0:33:00
4Eric Sauer (USA)0:37:00
5Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA0:46:42
6Craig Hoyt (USA)2:19:42

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop2:33:24
2Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
3Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:03:48
4Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
5Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD0:08:00
6Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD0:08:06

Relay Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Verizon Wireless2:26:18
2Pisgah Area Cycling0:08:54
3Hunter Subaru0:17:54
4Industry Nine0:22:48

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale8:40:54
2Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon0:04:48
3Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant0:12:00
4Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop1:05:30
5Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized1:41:42

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia11:04:48
2Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com0:37:06
3Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing3:03:12

Elite men 40+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com9:47:48
2Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes0:29:54
3Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact0:31:24
4Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro0:42:00
5Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ1:33:00

Open Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes10:44:00
2Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:23:54
3Scott Kuppersmith (USA)0:40:30
4Jeff S Plassman (USA)1:02:24
5Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC2:45:48
6Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling2:49:12
7Luke Angel (USA)3:10:54
8James Robert Spurk (USA)4:24:54
9Scott Steiding (USA)24:57:06

Open Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cissy Fowler (USA)12:33:00
2Mireille Montminy (Can)0:02:18
3Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:25:36
4Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)0:44:18
5Ashlie Angel (USA)1:20:48
6Lena Yarbrough (USA)3:36:54
7Stãphanie Monaco (Can)3:49:48
8Rhonda Eichenberger14:26:18

Men 40+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Stauffer (USA)11:26:12
2John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea0:43:54
3Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:54:12
4Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com1:07:36
5Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge1:27:54
6Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub1:33:42
7Mike Trujillano (USA)2:13:06
8Cooper Fowler (USA)2:15:48
9Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)2:33:18
10Garnett Abbey (Can)2:36:06
11Trey Schwalb (USA)3:09:18
12Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC3:09:30
13Tom McArdle (USA)4:18:48
14Marc Waite (USA)4:51:36
15Keith Smith (USA)4:56:00
17Logan Boss (USA)6:17:12
16Randy Tuggle (USA)12:43:42

Singlespeed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage10:43:18
2Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru0:57:36
3Rob Lochner (USA)1:18:06
4Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA3:10:18
5Eric Sauer (USA)4:31:24
6Craig Hoyt (USA)16:48:12

Team general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop11:43:06
1Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
2Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:13:00
2Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:00:24
3Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD0:53:00
3Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD

Relay Team general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Verizon Wireless12:10:00
2Pisgah Area Cycling0:13:30
3Hunter Subaru0:14:42
4Industry Nine1:37:06

