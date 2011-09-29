Sam Koerber flies to a win at the end of stage 3 in Pisgah (Image credit: Pisgah Mountain Bike Race)

Local hero Sam Koerber (Verizon) was out for retaliation after losing the race lead yesterday and today, he won stage 2 ahead of Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant).

Three finishers in the top 15 rolled in on a flat, but everyone rolled in with a smile.

It was a super fast stage, and Koerber crossed the line about 20 minutes faster than predicted. Bishop remains as race leader.

In the women's race, Melanie McQuaid (Specialized/Avia) won the stage and extended her lead over Karen Potter (mtbracenews.com).

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon 1:51:30 2 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale 0:01:54 3 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant 0:08:06 4 Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop 0:11:42 5 Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized 0:20:30

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia 2:17:24 2 Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com 0:14:06 3 Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing 0:32:48

Elite men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com 2:07:18 2 Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes 0:04:00 3 Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro 0:06:00 4 Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact 0:09:12 5 Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ 0:18:48

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes 2:15:18 2 Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 0:08:48 3 Scott Kuppersmith (USA) 0:09:00 4 Jeff S Plassman (USA) 0:12:12 5 Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling 0:25:54 6 Luke Angel (USA) 7 Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC 0:30:42 8 James Robert Spurk (USA) 0:55:54 9 Scott Steiding (USA) 12:44:42

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mireille Montminy (Can) 2:41:24 2 Cissy Fowler (USA) 0:01:00 3 Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 0:04:06 4 Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) 0:06:36 5 Ashlie Angel (USA) 0:14:42 6 Stãphanie Monaco (Can) 0:46:06 7 Lena Yarbrough (USA) 0:47:12 8 Rhonda Eichenberger 1:31:42

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Stauffer (USA) 2:26:36 2 John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea 0:04:54 3 Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 4 Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com 0:11:42 5 Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub 6 Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge 0:14:54 7 Mike Trujillano (USA) 0:22:48 8 Cooper Fowler (USA) 0:25:30 9 Trey Schwalb (USA) 0:27:24 10 Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA) 0:27:48 11 Garnett Abbey (Can) 0:33:48 12 Randy Tuggle (USA) 0:41:48 13 Tom McArdle (USA) 0:48:42 14 Marc Waite (USA) 0:57:42 15 Keith Smith (USA) 0:58:54 16 Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC 1:03:30 17 Logan Boss (USA) 1:24:42

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage 2:07:18 2 Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru 0:17:06 3 Rob Lochner (USA) 0:33:00 4 Eric Sauer (USA) 0:37:00 5 Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA 0:46:42 6 Craig Hoyt (USA) 2:19:42

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop 2:33:24 2 Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop 3 Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing 0:03:48 4 Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing 5 Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD 0:08:00 6 Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD 0:08:06

Relay Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Verizon Wireless 2:26:18 2 Pisgah Area Cycling 0:08:54 3 Hunter Subaru 0:17:54 4 Industry Nine 0:22:48

Elite men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale 8:40:54 2 Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon 0:04:48 3 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant 0:12:00 4 Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop 1:05:30 5 Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized 1:41:42

Elite women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia 11:04:48 2 Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com 0:37:06 3 Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing 3:03:12

Elite men 40+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com 9:47:48 2 Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes 0:29:54 3 Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact 0:31:24 4 Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro 0:42:00 5 Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ 1:33:00

Open Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes 10:44:00 2 Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 0:23:54 3 Scott Kuppersmith (USA) 0:40:30 4 Jeff S Plassman (USA) 1:02:24 5 Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC 2:45:48 6 Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling 2:49:12 7 Luke Angel (USA) 3:10:54 8 James Robert Spurk (USA) 4:24:54 9 Scott Steiding (USA) 24:57:06

Open Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cissy Fowler (USA) 12:33:00 2 Mireille Montminy (Can) 0:02:18 3 Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 0:25:36 4 Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) 0:44:18 5 Ashlie Angel (USA) 1:20:48 6 Lena Yarbrough (USA) 3:36:54 7 Stãphanie Monaco (Can) 3:49:48 8 Rhonda Eichenberger 14:26:18

Men 40+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Stauffer (USA) 11:26:12 2 John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea 0:43:54 3 Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling 0:54:12 4 Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com 1:07:36 5 Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge 1:27:54 6 Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub 1:33:42 7 Mike Trujillano (USA) 2:13:06 8 Cooper Fowler (USA) 2:15:48 9 Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA) 2:33:18 10 Garnett Abbey (Can) 2:36:06 11 Trey Schwalb (USA) 3:09:18 12 Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC 3:09:30 13 Tom McArdle (USA) 4:18:48 14 Marc Waite (USA) 4:51:36 15 Keith Smith (USA) 4:56:00 17 Logan Boss (USA) 6:17:12 16 Randy Tuggle (USA) 12:43:42

Singlespeed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage 10:43:18 2 Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru 0:57:36 3 Rob Lochner (USA) 1:18:06 4 Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA 3:10:18 5 Eric Sauer (USA) 4:31:24 6 Craig Hoyt (USA) 16:48:12

Team general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop 11:43:06 1 Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop 2 Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing 0:13:00 2 Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing 0:00:24 3 Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD 0:53:00 3 Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD