Bishop wins penultimate stage in Pisgah
Koerber second, Craig in third
Stage 4 - Promised Land Loop: -
Stage Results
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale
|3:42:30
|2
|Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon
|0:14:48
|3
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant
|0:30:54
|4
|Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop
|0:35:00
|5
|Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized
|0:56:06
|1
|Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia
|4:56:30
|2
|Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com
|0:18:36
|3
|Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing
|1:34:42
|1
|Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com
|4:28:06
|2
|Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes
|0:12:00
|3
|Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact
|0:13:12
|4
|Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro
|0:29:12
|5
|Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ
|1:38:00
|1
|Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes
|4:53:36
|2
|Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:08:42
|3
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|0:12:48
|4
|Jeff S Plassman (USA)
|0:16:36
|5
|Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling
|0:59:00
|6
|Luke Angel (USA)
|1:10:42
|7
|Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC
|1:11:36
|8
|James Robert Spurk (USA)
|2:32:36
|9
|Scott Steiding (USA)
|10:06:24
|1
|Mireille Montminy (Can)
|5:43:18
|2
|Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|3
|Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)
|0:04:12
|4
|Cissy Fowler (USA)
|0:23:48
|5
|Ashlie Angel (USA)
|0:38:00
|6
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|1:57:18
|7
|Stãphanie Monaco (Can)
|9:16:42
|8
|Rhonda Eichenberger
|1
|Bruce Stauffer (USA)
|5:07:24
|2
|John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea
|0:07:00
|3
|Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com
|0:22:12
|4
|Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:24:00
|5
|Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub
|0:40:54
|6
|Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge
|0:51:36
|7
|Mike Trujillano (USA)
|0:59:42
|8
|Cooper Fowler (USA)
|1:22:36
|9
|Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)
|1:25:36
|10
|Garnett Abbey (Can)
|1:30:54
|11
|Tom McArdle (USA)
|1:32:42
|12
|Trey Schwalb (USA)
|1:34:54
|13
|Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC
|1:35:00
|14
|Marc Waite (USA)
|2:18:54
|14
|Keith Smith (USA)
|2:27:54
|15
|Logan Boss (USA)
|3:06:42
|16
|Randy Tuggle (USA)
|9:52:36
|1
|Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru
|4:53:18
|2
|Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage
|0:06:00
|3
|Rob Lochner (USA)
|0:32:54
|4
|Eric Sauer (USA)
|0:40:48
|5
|Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA
|1:09:54
|6
|Craig Hoyt (USA)
|10:06:42
|1
|Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|5:15:00
|Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|2
|Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|0:01:30
|Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|3
|Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD
|0:32:54
|Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD
|1
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|5:35:30
|2
|Verizon Wireless
|0:08:42
|3
|Industry Nine
|0:39:36
|4
|Hunter Subaru
|9:24:30
