Bishop wins penultimate stage in Pisgah

Koerber second, Craig in third

Stage Results

Elite men
1Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale3:42:30
2Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon0:14:48
3Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant0:30:54
4Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop0:35:00
5Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized0:56:06

Elite women
1Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia4:56:30
2Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com0:18:36
3Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing1:34:42

Elite men 40+
1Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com4:28:06
2Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes0:12:00
3Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact0:13:12
4Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro0:29:12
5Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ1:38:00

Open men
1Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes4:53:36
2Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:08:42
3Scott Kuppersmith (USA)0:12:48
4Jeff S Plassman (USA)0:16:36
5Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling0:59:00
6Luke Angel (USA)1:10:42
7Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC1:11:36
8James Robert Spurk (USA)2:32:36
9Scott Steiding (USA)10:06:24

Open women
1Mireille Montminy (Can)5:43:18
2Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
3Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)0:04:12
4Cissy Fowler (USA)0:23:48
5Ashlie Angel (USA)0:38:00
6Lena Yarbrough (USA)1:57:18
7Stãphanie Monaco (Can)9:16:42
8Rhonda Eichenberger

Men 40+
1Bruce Stauffer (USA)5:07:24
2John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea0:07:00
3Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com0:22:12
4Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:24:00
5Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub0:40:54
6Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge0:51:36
7Mike Trujillano (USA)0:59:42
8Cooper Fowler (USA)1:22:36
9Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)1:25:36
10Garnett Abbey (Can)1:30:54
11Tom McArdle (USA)1:32:42
12Trey Schwalb (USA)1:34:54
13Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC1:35:00
14Marc Waite (USA)2:18:54
14Keith Smith (USA)2:27:54
15Logan Boss (USA)3:06:42
16Randy Tuggle (USA)9:52:36

Singlespeed
1Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru4:53:18
2Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage0:06:00
3Rob Lochner (USA)0:32:54
4Eric Sauer (USA)0:40:48
5Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA1:09:54
6Craig Hoyt (USA)10:06:42

Team
1Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop5:15:00
Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
2Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:01:30
Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
3Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD0:32:54
Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD

Relay team
1Pisgah Area Cycling5:35:30
2Verizon Wireless0:08:42
3Industry Nine0:39:36
4Hunter Subaru9:24:30

