Bishop wins final stage, elite men's overall

McQuaid takes final stage, elite women's overall

Full Results

Elite men
1Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale3:36:12
2Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon0:01:18
3Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant0:23:18
4Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop0:28:06
5Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized0:41:12

Elite women
1Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia4:28:00
2Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com0:37:12
3Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing1:34:30

Elite 40+
1Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com4:18:18
2Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes0:06:48
3Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact0:19:54
4Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro0:24:54
5Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ10:41:42

Open men
1Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes4:30:36
2Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:04:36
3Scott Kuppersmith (USA)0:08:30
4Jeff S Plassman (USA)0:15:36
5Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling0:51:30
6Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC0:58:30
7Luke Angel (USA)1:05:48
8James Robert Spurk (USA)2:03:42
9Scott Steiding (USA)10:29:24

Open women
1Stãphanie Monaco (Can)4:03:00
2Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)1:23:06
3Mireille Montminy (Can)1:25:12
4Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling1:27:12
5Cissy Fowler (USA)1:28:12
6Ashlie Angel (USA)2:23:24
7Lena Yarbrough (USA)3:10:12
8Rhonda Eichenberger10:57:00

Men 40+
1Bruce Stauffer (USA)4:44:06
2Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:00:24
3John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea0:04:24
4Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com0:13:30
5Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub0:31:24
6Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge0:43:24
7Mike Trujillano (USA)0:49:54
8Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)1:06:12
9Cooper Fowler (USA)1:15:00
10Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC1:22:30
11Trey Schwalb (USA)1:25:24
12Garnett Abbey (Can)1:48:00
13Tom McArdle (USA)2:04:12
14Randy Tuggle (USA)2:32:18
14Marc Waite (USA)2:51:06
15Logan Boss (USA)
16Keith Smith (USA)10:15:54

Singlespeed
1Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage4:33:12
2Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru0:09:18
3Eric Sauer (USA)0:45:48
4Rob Lochner (USA)0:50:00
5Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA1:17:12
6Craig Hoyt (USA)10:26:48

Team
1Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop4:50:36
1Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
2Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:02:42
2Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
3Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD0:40:54
3Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD

Relay team
1Hunter Subaru5:35:00
2Industry Nine0:06:30
3Verizon Wireless0:26:24
4Pisgah Area Cycling0:38:18

Elite men final general classification
1Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale15:59:30
2Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon0:21:06
3Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant1:06:18
4Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop2:08:36
5Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized3:19:00

Elite women final general classification
1Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia20:29:24
2Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com1:32:54
3Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing6:12:12

Elite 40+ final general classification
1Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com18:34:12
2Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes0:48:42
3Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact1:04:30
4Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro1:36:06
5Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ13:52:48

Open men final general classification
1Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes20:08:12
2Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:37:18
3Scott Kuppersmith (USA)1:01:48
4Jeff S Plassman (USA)1:34:42
5Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling4:39:42
6Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC4:55:54
7Luke Angel (USA)5:27:24
8James Robert Spurk (USA)9:01:12

Open women final general classification
1Mireille Montminy (Can)23:46:54
2Cissy Fowler (USA)0:24:24
3Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling0:25:12
4Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)0:43:54
5Ashlie Angel (USA)2:54:42
6Lena Yarbrough (USA)7:16:48
7Stãphanie Monaco (Can)11:38:54
8Rhonda Eichenberger33:12:24

Men 40+ final general classification
1Bruce Stauffer (USA)21:17:36
2John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea0:55:30
3Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling1:18:42
4Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com1:43:18
5Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub2:46:06
6Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge3:03:00
7Mike Trujillano (USA)4:02:48
8Cooper Fowler (USA)4:53:30
9Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)5:05:18
10Garnett Abbey (Can)5:55:06
11Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC6:07:00
12Trey Schwalb (USA)6:09:36
13Tom McArdle (USA)7:55:48
14Marc Waite (USA)10:01:42
14Logan Boss (USA)12:15:06
15Keith Smith (USA)17:39:54
16Randy Tuggle (USA)25:08:42

Singlespeed final general classification
1Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage20:15:42
2Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru1:01:00
3Rob Lochner (USA)2:35:06
4Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA5:31:24
5Eric Sauer (USA)5:52:06
6Craig Hoyt (USA)37:15:48

Team final general classification
1Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop21:48:36
1Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop21:48:42
2Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:17:12
2Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing0:00:24
3Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD2:06:48
3Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD

Relay team final general classification
1Verizon Wireless23:55:30
2Pisgah Area Cycling0:16:42
3Industry Nine1:48:18
4Hunter Subaru9:04:12

