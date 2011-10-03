Bishop wins final stage, elite men's overall
McQuaid takes final stage, elite women's overall
Stage 5 - Transylvania Loop: -
Full Results
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale
|3:36:12
|2
|Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon
|0:01:18
|3
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant
|0:23:18
|4
|Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop
|0:28:06
|5
|Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized
|0:41:12
|1
|Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia
|4:28:00
|2
|Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com
|0:37:12
|3
|Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing
|1:34:30
|1
|Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com
|4:18:18
|2
|Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes
|0:06:48
|3
|Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact
|0:19:54
|4
|Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro
|0:24:54
|5
|Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ
|10:41:42
|1
|Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes
|4:30:36
|2
|Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:04:36
|3
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|0:08:30
|4
|Jeff S Plassman (USA)
|0:15:36
|5
|Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling
|0:51:30
|6
|Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC
|0:58:30
|7
|Luke Angel (USA)
|1:05:48
|8
|James Robert Spurk (USA)
|2:03:42
|9
|Scott Steiding (USA)
|10:29:24
|1
|Stãphanie Monaco (Can)
|4:03:00
|2
|Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)
|1:23:06
|3
|Mireille Montminy (Can)
|1:25:12
|4
|Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|1:27:12
|5
|Cissy Fowler (USA)
|1:28:12
|6
|Ashlie Angel (USA)
|2:23:24
|7
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|3:10:12
|8
|Rhonda Eichenberger
|10:57:00
|1
|Bruce Stauffer (USA)
|4:44:06
|2
|Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:00:24
|3
|John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea
|0:04:24
|4
|Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com
|0:13:30
|5
|Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub
|0:31:24
|6
|Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge
|0:43:24
|7
|Mike Trujillano (USA)
|0:49:54
|8
|Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)
|1:06:12
|9
|Cooper Fowler (USA)
|1:15:00
|10
|Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC
|1:22:30
|11
|Trey Schwalb (USA)
|1:25:24
|12
|Garnett Abbey (Can)
|1:48:00
|13
|Tom McArdle (USA)
|2:04:12
|14
|Randy Tuggle (USA)
|2:32:18
|14
|Marc Waite (USA)
|2:51:06
|15
|Logan Boss (USA)
|16
|Keith Smith (USA)
|10:15:54
|1
|Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage
|4:33:12
|2
|Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru
|0:09:18
|3
|Eric Sauer (USA)
|0:45:48
|4
|Rob Lochner (USA)
|0:50:00
|5
|Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA
|1:17:12
|6
|Craig Hoyt (USA)
|10:26:48
|1
|Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|4:50:36
|1
|Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|2
|Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|0:02:42
|2
|Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|3
|Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD
|0:40:54
|3
|Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD
|1
|Hunter Subaru
|5:35:00
|2
|Industry Nine
|0:06:30
|3
|Verizon Wireless
|0:26:24
|4
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:38:18
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale
|15:59:30
|2
|Sam Koerber (USA) Verizon
|0:21:06
|3
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant
|1:06:18
|4
|Drew Edsall (USA) SuperCoolBikeShop
|2:08:36
|5
|Wes Dickson (USA) Sycamore Cycles/Specialized
|3:19:00
|1
|Melanie McQuaid (Can) Specialized/Avia
|20:29:24
|2
|Karen Potter (USA) MTBRaceNews.com
|1:32:54
|3
|Katie Button (Can) MelRadRacing
|6:12:12
|1
|Andy Johnston (USA) mtbandy.com
|18:34:12
|2
|Gerry Pflug (USA) Salsa/NoTubes
|0:48:42
|3
|Garth Prosser (USA) Cannondale Fact
|1:04:30
|4
|Morgan Olsson (USA) CyclesdeOro
|1:36:06
|5
|Jeff Adamcik (USA) Bicycle HQ
|13:52:48
|1
|Bradley Schmalzer (USA) bikeman.com/notubes
|20:08:12
|2
|Derek Gentry (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:37:18
|3
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|1:01:48
|4
|Jeff S Plassman (USA)
|1:34:42
|5
|Jason Luque (USA) Champion Cycling
|4:39:42
|6
|Stephen Janes (USA) TripsforKidsWNC
|4:55:54
|7
|Luke Angel (USA)
|5:27:24
|8
|James Robert Spurk (USA)
|9:01:12
|1
|Mireille Montminy (Can)
|23:46:54
|2
|Cissy Fowler (USA)
|0:24:24
|3
|Kym Schifino (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|0:25:12
|4
|Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus)
|0:43:54
|5
|Ashlie Angel (USA)
|2:54:42
|6
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|7:16:48
|7
|Stãphanie Monaco (Can)
|11:38:54
|8
|Rhonda Eichenberger
|33:12:24
|1
|Bruce Stauffer (USA)
|21:17:36
|2
|John Kuhn (USA) CranfordBikeTea
|0:55:30
|3
|Chris St. Peter (USA) PisgahAreaCycling
|1:18:42
|4
|Patrick McMahon (USA) gotoaffordablebedding.com
|1:43:18
|5
|Eric Purdue (USA) TheHub
|2:46:06
|6
|Chris Baker (USA) TotalCyclist/ShannonRidge
|3:03:00
|7
|Mike Trujillano (USA)
|4:02:48
|8
|Cooper Fowler (USA)
|4:53:30
|9
|Jorge Antonio Blanco (USA)
|5:05:18
|10
|Garnett Abbey (Can)
|5:55:06
|11
|Jim Snyder (USA) Grimaldis/RRBC
|6:07:00
|12
|Trey Schwalb (USA)
|6:09:36
|13
|Tom McArdle (USA)
|7:55:48
|14
|Marc Waite (USA)
|10:01:42
|14
|Logan Boss (USA)
|12:15:06
|15
|Keith Smith (USA)
|17:39:54
|16
|Randy Tuggle (USA)
|25:08:42
|1
|Montana Miller (USA) WildernessVoyage
|20:15:42
|2
|Jason Morgan (USA) Hunter Subaru
|1:01:00
|3
|Rob Lochner (USA)
|2:35:06
|4
|Scott Sidener (USA) UpstateSORBA
|5:31:24
|5
|Eric Sauer (USA)
|5:52:06
|6
|Craig Hoyt (USA)
|37:15:48
|1
|Shaun McCann (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|21:48:36
|1
|Fred Smith (USA) Harper's Bike Shop
|21:48:42
|2
|Brenda Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|0:17:12
|2
|Lee Simril (USA) Motor Mile Racing
|0:00:24
|3
|Yuri Eliashevsky (USA) Blue Sky MD
|2:06:48
|3
|Dave Lamond (USA) Blue Sky MD
|1
|Verizon Wireless
|23:55:30
|2
|Pisgah Area Cycling
|0:16:42
|3
|Industry Nine
|1:48:18
|4
|Hunter Subaru
|9:04:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy