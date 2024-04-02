Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 - Analysing the contenders

By Simone Giuliani
published

Can SD Worx-Protime claim their missing title or will Lidl-Trek make it a third?

Lotte Kopecky, Marianne Vos and Elisa Balsamo are among the contenders for the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Lotte Kopecky, Marianne Vos and Elisa Balsamo are among the contenders for the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

This Saturday will be the fourth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2024 with the 148.5km from Denain to Roubaix, providing an opportunity for a fourth Women’s WorldTour rider to heave the cobbled trophy up into the air or perhaps become the first to have earned two.

Lidl-Trek won the first two editions via Elizabeth Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini, and then EF Education-Tibco-SVB’s Alison Jackson claimed the third. The iconic race is also one of few that the world's top team, SD Worx-Protime, has never won, though of course, they will be looking to change that in 2024.

World champion Lotte Kopecky is a key favourite, as even though the Monument has eluded her so far it feels like just a matter of time that the two-time Tour of Flanders winner will also add the race to her palmarès. However, Lidl-Trek has proven adept at using its well-oiled teamwork to get the upper hand this season, while Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) is clearly back on form following her iliac artery surgery to find formidable form that will once again see the multi-discipline behemoth lining up as one of the favourites. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1