No Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Elisa Longo Borghini

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Italian Champion will not replace injured Lizzie Deignan on roster at Hell of the North

Lidl-Trek's Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini competes in the women's race of the 'Ronde van Vlaanderen' (Tour des Flandres) one day cycling race, 163 km from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde, on March 31, 2024. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Lidl-Trek's Elisa Longo Borghini during her winning ride at 2024 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images / JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) will not compete at Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Sunday. She will instead stick to her original plan and target the Ardennes Classics - Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège - later this month.

Although there has been speculation that Longo Borghini might replace an injured Lizzie Deignan at the Hell of the North, Lidl-Trek put those rumours to rest.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini