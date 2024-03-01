Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 Route (Image credit: ASO)

The fourth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift takes place on April 6, one day ahead of the men's race. While the men's Paris-Roubaix begins in Compiègne, the women will line up 60 kilometres south of Roubaix for their start in Denain.

This year's route has been extended 145.4km to 148.5km, with a slightly modified route. The number of cobblestone sectors remains unchanged, accounting for 29.2 km of the distance, spread over 17 sections that correspond to the finale of the men’s race.

The race will begin in Denain and include two distinct loops on windswept roads near the beginning of the course, and the peloton will then merge onto the men's course upon reaching the cobbled sector in Hornaing.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 cobbles sectors

There are 17 sectors of pavé that total 29.2 kilometres.

The four-star Hornaing à Wandignies is the longest sector, 3.7km long, and comes just 42km into the race. Two sectors are rated five-star difficulty: Mons-en-Pévèle with 49km to go, and the Carrefour de l'Arbre with 17km to go.

The Trouée d’Arenberg, an iconic sector in the men’s Paris-Roubaix, is not included in the women’s race. Organisers have previously stated that this sector is too close to the women's race start in Denain, and they do not want the peloton to hit a five-star sector so early in the race.

The finish returns to the Roubaix Velodrome, where Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won the breakaway sprint to take the victory last year.

"The route that the women’s peloton will be tackling has not undergone any major alterations, but bypassing a section deemed too risky has increased the total distance by more than three kilometres without disrupting the day’s essentials," said Thierry Gouvenou.

"It turns out that the part prior to the cobbles is usually used by daring riders to break away from the rest, a tactic which bore fruit for Alison Jackson in 2023. The attackers could be under much tighter control this time, as it is risky to rely on a regrouping or a counterattack when facing a series of cobbled sections.

"For the fourth time, or more simply since the creation of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, the women riders will be tackling the last 17 sections of the men’s race, over a total of 29.2 kilometres of cobbles, including the sections at Mons-en-Pévèle and Le Carrefour de l’Arbre."