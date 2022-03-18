Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio 2022
Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio 2022
Trofeo Alfredo Binda date: March 20, 2022
Distance:
Start: Cittiglio, Italy
Finish: Cittiglio, Italy
The Women's WorldTour heads back to Italy for the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio on March 20.
The women's field traditionally races through the hills surrounding Cittiglio before finishing on 17.8-kilometre circuits around the city.
Each lap includes a climb through Orino, but the wide-open roads to the finish line often cater to a reduced group sprint.
Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, analysis and galleries, along with live coverage of 2022 Trofeo Alfredo Binda.
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - History
Trofeo Alfredo Binda is one of the oldest women's races on the calendar celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2022.
The race began in 1974 won by Giuseppina Micheloni. Belgian Nicolle Van Den Broeck won the second edition in 1975, followed by a long line of Italian Champions for the next 21 years between 1976 and 1996.
Those winners included Maria Canins, who won the race four times in 1984 and 1985 and again in 1990 and 1992. Emanuela Menuzzo won in 1978 and 1981, and Elisabetta Fanton won the race in 1988 and 1989.
Fabiana Luperini is also a multi-time winner of Trofeo Alfredo Binda securing the titles in 1994 and 2000, while Valeria Cappellotto won titles in 1995 and 1996.
The event formed part of the former World-Cup series of one-day races in 2008 and has been part of the Women's WorldTour since its inception in 2016, attracting a much more international field.
Marianne Vos is the only other rider to rival Maria Canins' four victories having won the race in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019. Other more recent multi-time winners include Nicole Cooke (2005, 2007), Emma Pooley (2008, 2011), Lizzie Deignan (2015, 2016), and Elisa Longo Borghini (2013, 2021).
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - route
The one-day race begins at Cocquio Trevisago for the start of a hilly route that twists through and around the finish town of Cittiglio, before heading into an 18km finishing loop tackled four times.
The loop includes the climb to Orino and the short but steep Casalzuigno.
There is a sharp right-hander at about 300 metres to go and then the riders take on that last uphill drag to the finish line in Cittiglio.
Trofeo Alfredo Binda Teams 2022
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- UAE Team ADQ
- Movistar Team
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Team DSM
- Trek - Segafredo
- Team SD Worx
- Human Powered Health
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- Jumbo-Visma
- Roland Cogaes Edelweiss
- Uno-X Pro Cycling
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Liv Racing Xstra
Stages
-
Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio 202220 March 2022 | Cittiglio | Women's WorldTour
-
Elite Women | Cittiglio - Cittiglio2022-03-20
-
Latest Content on the Race
Trofeo Binda Cittiglio 2022 preview
By Matilda Price published
Preview The favourites to win the Italian Women's WorldTour race and more
Trofeo Alfredo Binda 'spring world championship' announces route
By Issy Ronald published
News Historical women's one-day race marks the third round of the 2022 Women's WorldTour
Cyclingnews announces live coverage of the women's Spring Classics
By Kirsten Frattini published
News From the Cobbled Classics to the Ardennes Classics follow Cyclingnews' live text coverage of the most popular one-day races in 2022
2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
By Kirsten Frattini published
Guide Everything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
5 conclusions from Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2021
By Cyclingnews published
Feature Longo Borghini reaps rewards, no excuses for SD Worx, all eyes on Vos, Ahtosalo wins junior women's race
Elisa Longo Borghini: I will always choose to attack
By Cyclingnews published
News Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory inspired by Trek-Segafredo teammate's success at Milan-San Remo
Marianne Vos: Longo Borghini was the strongest today
By Lukas Knöfler published
News Chase group wary of Jumbo-Visma rider for sprint and unable to close gap to Italian champion
How to watch the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News The women's WorldTour returns for round two in Italy
10 riders to watch at Trofeo Alfredo Binda
By Simone Giuliani published
Feature Vos vies for a 5th win, Longo Borghini chases glory at home and van den Broek-Blaak defends Women's WorldTour lead
