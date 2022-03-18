Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio 2022

Trofeo Alfredo Binda date: March 20, 2022

Distance:

Start: Cittiglio, Italy

Finish: Cittiglio, Italy

The Women's WorldTour heads back to Italy for the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio on March 20.

The women's field traditionally races through the hills surrounding Cittiglio before finishing on 17.8-kilometre circuits around the city.

Each lap includes a climb through Orino, but the wide-open roads to the finish line often cater to a reduced group sprint.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, analysis and galleries, along with live coverage of 2022 Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - History

Trofeo Alfredo Binda is one of the oldest women's races on the calendar celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2022.

The race began in 1974 won by Giuseppina Micheloni. Belgian Nicolle Van Den Broeck won the second edition in 1975, followed by a long line of Italian Champions for the next 21 years between 1976 and 1996.

Those winners included Maria Canins, who won the race four times in 1984 and 1985 and again in 1990 and 1992. Emanuela Menuzzo won in 1978 and 1981, and Elisabetta Fanton won the race in 1988 and 1989.

Fabiana Luperini is also a multi-time winner of Trofeo Alfredo Binda securing the titles in 1994 and 2000, while Valeria Cappellotto won titles in 1995 and 1996.

The event formed part of the former World-Cup series of one-day races in 2008 and has been part of the Women's WorldTour since its inception in 2016, attracting a much more international field.

Marianne Vos is the only other rider to rival Maria Canins' four victories having won the race in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019. Other more recent multi-time winners include Nicole Cooke (2005, 2007), Emma Pooley (2008, 2011), Lizzie Deignan (2015, 2016), and Elisa Longo Borghini (2013, 2021).

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - route

The one-day race begins at Cocquio Trevisago for the start of a hilly route that twists through and around the finish town of Cittiglio, before heading into an 18km finishing loop tackled four times.

The loop includes the climb to Orino and the short but steep Casalzuigno.

There is a sharp right-hander at about 300 metres to go and then the riders take on that last uphill drag to the finish line in Cittiglio.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda Teams 2022