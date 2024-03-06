Paris-Roubaix Femmes winners 2024
Past winners 2021-2023
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Alison Jackson (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2022
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2021
|Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo
