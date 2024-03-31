Crash forces Lizzie Deignan, Marlen Reusser to abandon Tour of Flanders

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Early-race crash sees 10 riders go down, including World Champion Lotte Kopecky

Elisa Longo Borghini and Elizabeth Deignan at 2024 Tour of Flanders
Elisa Longo Borghini and Elizabeth Deignan at 2024 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-Protime) and Lizzie Diegnan (Lidl-Trek) have been forced to abandon the Tour of Flanders following an early-race crash on Sunday. The two riders were involved in a crash just 10km into the women's 163km race that started in Oudenaarde.

SD Worx-Protime and Lidl-Trek have not provided medical updates at this time, however, Lidl-Trek posted a brief update across its social media channels following the accident.

"Getting the news that Lizzie Deignan has been forced to stop racing after an early crash. We’ll have another update when we know more," wrote Lidl-Trek.

