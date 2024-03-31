Crash forces Lizzie Deignan, Marlen Reusser to abandon Tour of Flanders

Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-Protime) and Lizzie Diegnan (Lidl-Trek) have been forced to abandon the Tour of Flanders following an early-race crash on Sunday. The two riders were involved in a crash just 10km into the women's 163km race that started in Oudenaarde.

SD Worx-Protime and Lidl-Trek have not provided medical updates at this time, however, Lidl-Trek posted a brief update across its social media channels following the accident.



"Getting the news that Lizzie Deignan has been forced to stop racing after an early crash. We’ll have another update when we know more," wrote Lidl-Trek.

The crash happened during the opening kilometres of the race along the cobbled sector, Lange Munte, that involved Reusser and Deignan, along with World Champion and two-time defending champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), US Champion Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM), Monica Greenwood (Team Coop-Repsol).

Although Kopecky and Dygert got back on their bikes and back into the peloton, others were not so fortunate, with Deignan, Reusser and Greenwood being forced to abandon.

Live streaming footage of the crash showed about 10 riders go down mid-pack, with many riders skirting around the accident and continuing the race. Multiple riders also appeared to scramble to collect and untangle their bikes as team mechanics and support vehicles rushed to help their injured riders.

Deignan appeared to have a facial injury, bleeding underneath her right eye and cheek. She sat down on the roadside grassy section next to Reusser, who appeared to have abrasions along her lower legs as she held her hand up to cover her nose.

It was reported that both Reusser and Deignan had been taken to hospital for checks and treatment.

Both Deignan, a former winner of the Tour of Flanders, and Reusser lined up in support of their respective teammates and race favourites. Deignan was an integral part of Lidl-Trek's team that was racing for Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij and Reusser, working in support of Kopecky and Demi Vollering.