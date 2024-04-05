'The last three years we weren't so lucky' – SD Worx Protime chases first Paris-Roubaix Femmes title

By Simone Giuliani
published

Top women's team looks to turn Hell of the North into paradise in 2024 by securing missing cobbled trophy

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx pictured at the start of the third edition of the women elite race of the ParisRoubaix cycling event 1454 km from Denain to Roubaix France on Saturday 08 April 2023 BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
SD Worx ahead of the start of the 2023 Paris-Roubaix, with Lotte Kopecky (centre) again likely to be the key contender for the team

SD Worx ProTime may have been the dominant force of recent seasons in the women's peloton but turn to the Paris-Roubaix Femmes and that domination melts away. Of the nine podium spots through the races three year history, the Dutch team has only taken one, a second with Lotte Kopecky in 2022. 

Lidl-Trek, on the other hand, have taken four, with two of those being wins. The riders who netted those victories for the team, LIzzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini, may not be lining up at the race but that hasn’t made SD Worx any less wary.

