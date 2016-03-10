Paris-Nice stage 4 highlights - Video
Bouhanni wins in Romans-sur-Isere
Related Articles
Stage 4 at Paris-Nice finished in a bunch sprint won by Cofidis rider Nacer Bouhanni in Romans-sur-Isere on Thursday. In a clean sprint, the Frenchman beat Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal). Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finished the stage in fifth and maintained his lead on the overall classification.
It wasn't going to be a sure-sprint finish, however, as a breakaway of three riders hung on to the bitter end. Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Engerie) joined an attack by Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Delio Fernández Cruz (Deklo Marseille Provence KTM), and the trio pushed on until they were caught with just under a kilometre to go.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy