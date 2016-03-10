Paris-Nice stage 4 highlights - Video

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads the attack

Stage 4 at Paris-Nice finished in a bunch sprint won by Cofidis rider Nacer Bouhanni in Romans-sur-Isere on Thursday. In a clean sprint, the Frenchman beat Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal). Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finished the stage in fifth and maintained his lead on the overall classification.

It wasn't going to be a sure-sprint finish, however, as a breakaway of three riders hung on to the bitter end. Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Engerie) joined an attack by Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Delio Fernández Cruz (Deklo Marseille Provence KTM), and the trio pushed on until they were caught with just under a kilometre to go.