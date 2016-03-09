Paris-Nice stage 3 video highlights

The peloton climbs during stage 3 at Paris-Nice before the snow started to fall.

The third stage of Paris-Nice was called short after heavy snow fell on two of the day’s key climbs.

Despite the conditions further up the road, stage 3 of Paris-Nice got underway just after 1pm local time. The fast start saw a large group of 16 riders break free, making it over the first two climbs of the day before the majority of them were caught.

Five men were still up the road at the top of the third climb of the day, when the snowy conditions forced the organisers to put an end to the stage.

