Bouhanni wins in Nemours

French champion new leader of Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 52

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage one of Paris-Nice in Nemours.

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage one of Paris-Nice in Nemours.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 52

Prologue winner Damien Gaudin (Europcar) resplendent in the leader's yellow jersey.

Prologue winner Damien Gaudin (Europcar) resplendent in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 52

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some information from his team car.

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some information from his team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 52

Plenty of road furniture to keep the Paris-Nice peloton on their toes.

Plenty of road furniture to keep the Paris-Nice peloton on their toes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 52

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) drives the pace.

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) drives the pace.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

A few key points of the race route taped to a rider's top tube.

A few key points of the race route taped to a rider's top tube.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 52

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) dons the polka dot jersey of the mountains classification leader.

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) dons the polka dot jersey of the mountains classification leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 52

The Paris-Nice peloton's fast men in full flight in the closing meters of stage 1.

The Paris-Nice peloton's fast men in full flight in the closing meters of stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

A drag race to the finish line in the closing meters between Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol), Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida)

A drag race to the finish line in the closing meters between Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol), Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 52

It doesn't get any better than this for a Frenchman as national champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the first road stage at Paris-Nice.

It doesn't get any better than this for a Frenchman as national champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the first road stage at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) missed a decisive split in the peloton and finished in a group nearly two minutes off the pace.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) missed a decisive split in the peloton and finished in a group nearly two minutes off the pace.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 52

Europcar control the peloton on stage 1

Europcar control the peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 52

Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol)

Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 52

Team Movistar at Paris-Nice

Team Movistar at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 52

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Sky Procycling)

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 52

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 52

Team Lampre Merida

Team Lampre Merida
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 52

Team Lampre Merida

Team Lampre Merida
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 52

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the first stage of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the first stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium after taking the first stage in Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium after taking the first stage in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 52

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 52

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 52

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 52

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in yellow

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in yellow
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in yellow

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in yellow
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 52

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 52

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 52

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp)

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 52

Team Cannondale

Team Cannondale
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 52

Team Blanco

Team Blanco
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 52

The IAM Cycling team

The IAM Cycling team
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 52

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) pulls on the yellow jersey in Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) pulls on the yellow jersey in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 40 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 41 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 42 of 52

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 52

Euskaltel-Euskadi at Paris-Nice

Euskaltel-Euskadi at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 52

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) at the start of the first road stage at Paris-Nice

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) at the start of the first road stage at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 52

Team BMC

Team BMC
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 52

Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar)

Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 52

Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) before the start of stage 1

Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) before the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 52

Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar)

Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 52

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 52

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEDGE)

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 52

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard) started despite crashing yesterday

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard) started despite crashing yesterday
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 52 of 52

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) shows off the French national champions jersey in style

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) shows off the French national champions jersey in style
(Image credit: AFP)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) took victory on stage one of Paris-Nice after edging out Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) and a rapidly-closing Elia Viviani (Cannondale) in a breathless sprint finish in Nemours.

It was Bouhanni’s second victory of the season and the resultant ten-second time bonus was enough to see him leapfrog ahead of Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and into the yellow jersey of race leader.

A boxer in his youth, Bouhanni’s still follows a fighter’s regimen as part of his winter training, and the instincts born of his background in the sweet science served him well in Nemours, where he went toe to toe with a heavyweight slugger in Petacchi.

First, Bouhanni showed nimbleness of mind and foot to latch onto Sylvain Chavanel’s rear wheel when the Omega Pharma-QuickStep man jumped with 300 metres to go, and then he had the punch to outstrip Petacchi when the two came shoulder to shoulder in the middle of the road inside the final 200 metres.

“It was great to get the win today and to take the yellow jersey as well,” Bouhanni said afterwards. “The team was super today.”

While Bouhanni came away pleased with his afternoon’s work, a number of other sprinters were left nursing myriad regrets about how they were left sprawling on the canvass. Viviani showed considerable invention to untangle himself after getting boxed in as the sprint began, but the prodigious ground he made up on Bouhanni and Petacchi en route to his third-place finish will also be source of frustration.

Mark Renshaw (Blanco) showed his form by winning the Clasica Almeria last week, and though he found himself well-positioned as the bell sounded for the sprint here, he could only manage 6th. The Australian was perhaps a victim of his own etiquette: as Petacchi and Bouhanni drifted towards one another in the finale, Renshaw hesitated rather than claim the gap between them as his own, and the door shut on his prospects of victory.

The greatest regrets will be those of pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano), however, who didn’t even get the chance to sprint. After a relatively sedate day of racing – thanks largely to the still conditions – a sharp rise in pace with 20 kilometres to go forced a split in the peloton, and saw a sizeable group that included Kittel and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) removed from contention. The German attempted to chase back on, but was forced to relent when the gap stretched out beyond 40 seconds.

Split

The sunny, still conditions that greeted the peloton in Saint-German-en-Laye on Monday morning ensured that there would be no repeat of the windswept drama of last year’s opening road stage, when the race for overall victory was reduced to just a handful of riders.

Once the flag dropped, a three-man break featuring Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Yannick Talabardon (Sojasun) was given its bon de sortie for the day, with the Europcar squad of yellow jersey Damien Gaudin content to maintain a steady pace on the front of the peloton.

The leading trio’s chugged away to a maximum lead of seven minutes underneath the watery spring sunshine, while behind, the combination of narrow roads and a bunched peloton saw a spate of crashes inside the final 50 kilometres: Rui Costa (Movistar) was forced to abandon with a wrist injury, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) were also among the fallers, and Viviani was caught up in another crash.

As the finish drew closer, BMC – and world champion Philippe Gilbert in particular – came to the front of the peloton to add impetus to Europcar’s pursuit of the break, who were eventually caught with 22 kilometres to go. Gilbert’s cameo was an encouraging sign for the Belgian with the classics on the horizon, but it was a less promising afternoon for his fellow countryman Tom Boonen, who was uncharacteristically caught out when the peloton split shortly after the break was swept up.

Boonen’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Sylvain Chavanel was in the leading group, however, and the Frenchman appeared to be turning the pedals with disarming facility in the closing kilometres. Indeed, such was Chavanel’s confidence that he even attempted to surprise the sprinters in the finishing straight.

While that bid fell short, Chavanel remains just one second off the yellow jersey, albeit now in third place following Bouhanni’s fine win.

 

 

Full Results
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4:47:24
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
8Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
17Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
18Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
22Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
23Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
27Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
29Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
30Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
40Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
42Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
45Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
46Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
49Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
50Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
52Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
57Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
58Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
61Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
66David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
69Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
72Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
75Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
79Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
80José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
81Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
82Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
83Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
86Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
90Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
95Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
97Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
100Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
101Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
102Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
105Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
106Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
107Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
108Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
110Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
112Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
113Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
114Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
115Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
117Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
118Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
119Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
120Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
121Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
122Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
124Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
125Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
126Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
127Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
128Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
131Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
132Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
133Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
135Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
136Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
137Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
138Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
139Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
144Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
145Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
146Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
147Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
149Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
150Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
151Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
153Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
154Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
155David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
156Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
157Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
158Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
160Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
161Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
162Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
164Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
165Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
166Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
167David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
168Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
169Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
170Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
171Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
172Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
173Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:23
174Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
175Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
176Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
177Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
178Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
179Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
180Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
181Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:17:15
DNFPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
DNFRui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
DNFJure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling16
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
8Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team12
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar7
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun5
17Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
18Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
19Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 1 - Malesherbes, 115km
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 2 - La-Madeleine-sur-Loing, 162km
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Buthiers (Cat. 4) 119.5km
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young riders
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4:47:24
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
23Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:53
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
34Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:23
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:22:12
2IAM Cycling
3FDJ
4Sojasun
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7RadioShack Leopard
8Orica-GreenEdge
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Astana Pro Team
11Lampre-Merida
12Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Garmin-Sharp
15Movistar Team
16BMC Racing Team
17Lotto Belisol
18Team Europcar
19Sky Procycling
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Katusha
22Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Team Argos-Shimano0:01:53

General classification after stage 1
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4:51:01
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:01
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:02
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:03
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
12Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:04
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
18William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:07
21Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
25Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:08
26Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
27Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
28Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
30Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
34Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
35Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:09
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
37Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
38Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
42Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:00:10
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
49Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
53Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
54Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
55Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
56Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
58David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
60Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
63Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
65Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
67Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
69Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
70Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
71Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
72Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
76Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:14
79Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
81Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
85Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
87Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
88Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
89Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
90Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
92Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
93Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
94Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
98Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
99Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
102Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
104Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
105Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
106Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:18
107Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
109Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:19
111Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
112Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:21
113Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
116Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
118Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
119Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
120Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
121Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:24
122Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:26
123Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:42
124Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:00:49
125Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:59
126Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:00
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
128Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
129Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:02
130Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
131Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
132Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:03
133Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
134Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:04
135Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
137Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
138Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:05
139David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
140David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
141Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:06
142Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
145Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:07
146Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:02:08
148Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
149Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
150Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
151Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
152Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
153Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
154Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:10
156Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
157Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
158Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
159Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:12
161Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
162Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:13
163Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
164Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
166Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
167Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
168Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:15
169Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
170Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
171Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
173Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:08:34
174Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:35
175Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:40
176Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:42
177Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
178Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:43
179Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:44
180Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:48
181Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:17:21

Points classification
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ25
4Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar25
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team25
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar19
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team18
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
12Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ16
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling16
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard15
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
18Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
19Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun12
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
22Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
23Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
25Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale6
26William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ5
27Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
28Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun4
29Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
30Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
31Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha3
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
33Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
35Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1

Mountains classification
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4:51:01
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
4Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:03
6Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:00:10
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:12
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
17Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:00:13
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
20Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
22Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
25Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:26
26Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:02
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:03
29Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:06
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
31Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:10
32Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:14
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:15
34Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:35
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:40
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:42
37Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:44

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:33:12
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
3Team Europcar
4FDJ0:00:07
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Astana Pro Team0:00:09
7Movistar Team0:00:10
8Katusha0:00:12
9Sojasun0:00:13
10RadioShack Leopard
11Orica-GreenEdge0:00:15
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:20
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:21
15Sky Procycling0:00:22
16Lotto Belisol
17IAM Cycling0:00:24
18Lampre-Merida
19BMC Racing Team
20Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
21Garmin-Sharp
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
23Team Argos-Shimano0:02:22

 

