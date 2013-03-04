Image 1 of 52 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage one of Paris-Nice in Nemours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 52 Prologue winner Damien Gaudin (Europcar) resplendent in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 52 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some information from his team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 52 Plenty of road furniture to keep the Paris-Nice peloton on their toes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 52 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) drives the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 52 A few key points of the race route taped to a rider's top tube. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) took victory on stage one of Paris-Nice after edging out Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) and a rapidly-closing Elia Viviani (Cannondale) in a breathless sprint finish in Nemours.

It was Bouhanni’s second victory of the season and the resultant ten-second time bonus was enough to see him leapfrog ahead of Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and into the yellow jersey of race leader.

A boxer in his youth, Bouhanni’s still follows a fighter’s regimen as part of his winter training, and the instincts born of his background in the sweet science served him well in Nemours, where he went toe to toe with a heavyweight slugger in Petacchi.

First, Bouhanni showed nimbleness of mind and foot to latch onto Sylvain Chavanel’s rear wheel when the Omega Pharma-QuickStep man jumped with 300 metres to go, and then he had the punch to outstrip Petacchi when the two came shoulder to shoulder in the middle of the road inside the final 200 metres.

“It was great to get the win today and to take the yellow jersey as well,” Bouhanni said afterwards. “The team was super today.”

While Bouhanni came away pleased with his afternoon’s work, a number of other sprinters were left nursing myriad regrets about how they were left sprawling on the canvass. Viviani showed considerable invention to untangle himself after getting boxed in as the sprint began, but the prodigious ground he made up on Bouhanni and Petacchi en route to his third-place finish will also be source of frustration.

Mark Renshaw (Blanco) showed his form by winning the Clasica Almeria last week, and though he found himself well-positioned as the bell sounded for the sprint here, he could only manage 6th. The Australian was perhaps a victim of his own etiquette: as Petacchi and Bouhanni drifted towards one another in the finale, Renshaw hesitated rather than claim the gap between them as his own, and the door shut on his prospects of victory.

The greatest regrets will be those of pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano), however, who didn’t even get the chance to sprint. After a relatively sedate day of racing – thanks largely to the still conditions – a sharp rise in pace with 20 kilometres to go forced a split in the peloton, and saw a sizeable group that included Kittel and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) removed from contention. The German attempted to chase back on, but was forced to relent when the gap stretched out beyond 40 seconds.

Split

The sunny, still conditions that greeted the peloton in Saint-German-en-Laye on Monday morning ensured that there would be no repeat of the windswept drama of last year’s opening road stage, when the race for overall victory was reduced to just a handful of riders.

Once the flag dropped, a three-man break featuring Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Yannick Talabardon (Sojasun) was given its bon de sortie for the day, with the Europcar squad of yellow jersey Damien Gaudin content to maintain a steady pace on the front of the peloton.

The leading trio’s chugged away to a maximum lead of seven minutes underneath the watery spring sunshine, while behind, the combination of narrow roads and a bunched peloton saw a spate of crashes inside the final 50 kilometres: Rui Costa (Movistar) was forced to abandon with a wrist injury, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) were also among the fallers, and Viviani was caught up in another crash.

As the finish drew closer, BMC – and world champion Philippe Gilbert in particular – came to the front of the peloton to add impetus to Europcar’s pursuit of the break, who were eventually caught with 22 kilometres to go. Gilbert’s cameo was an encouraging sign for the Belgian with the classics on the horizon, but it was a less promising afternoon for his fellow countryman Tom Boonen, who was uncharacteristically caught out when the peloton split shortly after the break was swept up.

Boonen’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Sylvain Chavanel was in the leading group, however, and the Frenchman appeared to be turning the pedals with disarming facility in the closing kilometres. Indeed, such was Chavanel’s confidence that he even attempted to surprise the sprinters in the finishing straight.

While that bid fell short, Chavanel remains just one second off the yellow jersey, albeit now in third place following Bouhanni’s fine win.

Full Results 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4:47:24 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 17 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 22 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 23 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 27 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 29 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 30 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 40 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 42 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 43 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 45 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 50 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 52 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 57 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 66 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 67 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 69 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 72 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 77 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 79 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 80 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 82 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 83 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 86 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 90 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 95 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 97 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 100 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 101 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 102 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 106 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 107 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 108 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 110 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 112 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 113 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 115 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 121 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 124 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 126 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 127 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 128 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 131 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 133 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 135 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 136 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 139 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 146 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 147 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 149 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 150 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 151 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 153 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 154 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 155 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 156 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 157 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 158 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 160 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 161 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 162 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 164 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 165 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 166 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 167 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 168 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 169 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 170 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 171 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 172 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 173 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:23 174 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 176 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 177 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 178 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 179 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 180 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 181 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:17:15 DNF Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ DNF Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team DNF Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 16 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 8 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 7 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 5 17 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 18 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 19 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 1 - Malesherbes, 115km 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - La-Madeleine-sur-Loing, 162km 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Buthiers (Cat. 4) 119.5km 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4:47:24 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 6 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:53 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 28 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 33 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 34 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:23 35 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14:22:12 2 IAM Cycling 3 FDJ 4 Sojasun 5 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 RadioShack Leopard 8 Orica-GreenEdge 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Lampre-Merida 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Garmin-Sharp 15 Movistar Team 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Lotto Belisol 18 Team Europcar 19 Sky Procycling 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Katusha 22 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:53

General classification after stage 1 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4:51:01 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:01 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:02 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:03 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:04 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 18 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:07 21 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 25 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:08 26 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 28 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 34 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 38 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 41 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 42 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:10 44 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 49 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 53 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 56 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 58 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 59 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:12 60 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 65 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 67 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 68 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 69 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 70 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 71 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 72 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 76 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 77 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 78 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:14 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 81 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 85 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 87 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 90 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 93 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 94 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 98 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 99 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 102 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 104 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 106 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:18 107 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 109 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 111 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 112 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:21 113 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 116 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 118 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 119 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 120 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 121 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:24 122 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:26 123 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:42 124 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:49 125 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:59 126 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:00 127 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 128 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 129 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 130 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 131 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:03 133 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 134 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:04 135 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 137 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 138 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:05 139 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 140 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 141 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:06 142 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 145 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:07 146 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:08 148 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 149 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 150 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 151 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 153 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 154 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:10 156 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 157 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 158 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 159 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:12 161 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 162 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:13 163 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 164 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 166 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 168 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:15 169 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 170 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 171 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 173 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:34 174 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:35 175 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:40 176 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:42 177 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 178 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:43 179 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:44 180 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:48 181 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:17:21

Points classification 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 25 4 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 25 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 25 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 19 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 11 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 12 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 16 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 16 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 15 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 18 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 19 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 12 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 22 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 25 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 6 26 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 5 27 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 28 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 4 29 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 30 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 31 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 3 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 35 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1

Mountains classification 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4:51:01 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:03 6 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:10 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:12 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 17 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:00:13 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 20 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 22 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 25 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:26 26 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:02 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:03 29 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:06 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:10 32 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:14 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:15 34 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:35 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:40 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:42 37 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:44