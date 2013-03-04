Bouhanni wins in Nemours
French champion new leader of Paris-Nice
Stage 1: Saint-Germain-en-Laye - Nemours
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) took victory on stage one of Paris-Nice after edging out Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) and a rapidly-closing Elia Viviani (Cannondale) in a breathless sprint finish in Nemours.
It was Bouhanni’s second victory of the season and the resultant ten-second time bonus was enough to see him leapfrog ahead of Damien Gaudin (Europcar) and into the yellow jersey of race leader.
A boxer in his youth, Bouhanni’s still follows a fighter’s regimen as part of his winter training, and the instincts born of his background in the sweet science served him well in Nemours, where he went toe to toe with a heavyweight slugger in Petacchi.
First, Bouhanni showed nimbleness of mind and foot to latch onto Sylvain Chavanel’s rear wheel when the Omega Pharma-QuickStep man jumped with 300 metres to go, and then he had the punch to outstrip Petacchi when the two came shoulder to shoulder in the middle of the road inside the final 200 metres.
“It was great to get the win today and to take the yellow jersey as well,” Bouhanni said afterwards. “The team was super today.”
While Bouhanni came away pleased with his afternoon’s work, a number of other sprinters were left nursing myriad regrets about how they were left sprawling on the canvass. Viviani showed considerable invention to untangle himself after getting boxed in as the sprint began, but the prodigious ground he made up on Bouhanni and Petacchi en route to his third-place finish will also be source of frustration.
Mark Renshaw (Blanco) showed his form by winning the Clasica Almeria last week, and though he found himself well-positioned as the bell sounded for the sprint here, he could only manage 6th. The Australian was perhaps a victim of his own etiquette: as Petacchi and Bouhanni drifted towards one another in the finale, Renshaw hesitated rather than claim the gap between them as his own, and the door shut on his prospects of victory.
The greatest regrets will be those of pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano), however, who didn’t even get the chance to sprint. After a relatively sedate day of racing – thanks largely to the still conditions – a sharp rise in pace with 20 kilometres to go forced a split in the peloton, and saw a sizeable group that included Kittel and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) removed from contention. The German attempted to chase back on, but was forced to relent when the gap stretched out beyond 40 seconds.
Split
The sunny, still conditions that greeted the peloton in Saint-German-en-Laye on Monday morning ensured that there would be no repeat of the windswept drama of last year’s opening road stage, when the race for overall victory was reduced to just a handful of riders.
Once the flag dropped, a three-man break featuring Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Yannick Talabardon (Sojasun) was given its bon de sortie for the day, with the Europcar squad of yellow jersey Damien Gaudin content to maintain a steady pace on the front of the peloton.
The leading trio’s chugged away to a maximum lead of seven minutes underneath the watery spring sunshine, while behind, the combination of narrow roads and a bunched peloton saw a spate of crashes inside the final 50 kilometres: Rui Costa (Movistar) was forced to abandon with a wrist injury, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) were also among the fallers, and Viviani was caught up in another crash.
As the finish drew closer, BMC – and world champion Philippe Gilbert in particular – came to the front of the peloton to add impetus to Europcar’s pursuit of the break, who were eventually caught with 22 kilometres to go. Gilbert’s cameo was an encouraging sign for the Belgian with the classics on the horizon, but it was a less promising afternoon for his fellow countryman Tom Boonen, who was uncharacteristically caught out when the peloton split shortly after the break was swept up.
Boonen’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Sylvain Chavanel was in the leading group, however, and the Frenchman appeared to be turning the pedals with disarming facility in the closing kilometres. Indeed, such was Chavanel’s confidence that he even attempted to surprise the sprinters in the finishing straight.
While that bid fell short, Chavanel remains just one second off the yellow jersey, albeit now in third place following Bouhanni’s fine win.
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4:47:24
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|23
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|40
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|50
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|66
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|75
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|82
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|83
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|95
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|100
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|101
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|102
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|108
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|110
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|112
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|113
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|115
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|124
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|126
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|127
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|133
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|139
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|146
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|147
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|149
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|150
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|151
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|153
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|154
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|155
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|160
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|161
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|162
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|164
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|165
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|166
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|167
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|168
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|169
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|171
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|172
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|173
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:23
|174
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|176
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|177
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|178
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|180
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|181
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:17:15
|DNF
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|16
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|8
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|17
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|18
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|19
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4:47:24
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:53
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:23
|35
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:22:12
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Sojasun
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Sky Procycling
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Katusha
|22
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:53
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4:51:01
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:01
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:02
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:03
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|13
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|14
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|18
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:07
|21
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:08
|26
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|34
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|41
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:10
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|49
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|53
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|58
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|59
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|60
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|61
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|68
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|69
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|71
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|72
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|76
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|81
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|85
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|87
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|90
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|93
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|98
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|102
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|104
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|106
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:18
|107
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|109
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|111
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|112
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:21
|113
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|118
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|119
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|120
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:24
|122
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:26
|123
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:42
|124
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:49
|125
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:59
|126
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:00
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|128
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|130
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:03
|133
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:04
|135
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|137
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|138
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:05
|139
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|140
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:06
|142
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|145
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:07
|146
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:08
|148
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|149
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|150
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|151
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|153
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|154
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:10
|156
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|159
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:12
|161
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|162
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:13
|163
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|164
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|166
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|167
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|168
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:15
|169
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|171
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|172
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|173
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:34
|174
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:35
|175
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:40
|176
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:42
|177
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|178
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:43
|179
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:44
|180
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:48
|181
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:17:21
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|25
|4
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|5
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|25
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|18
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|12
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|16
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|16
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|18
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|19
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|22
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|26
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|5
|27
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|28
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|29
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|30
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|31
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|3
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|35
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4:51:01
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:03
|6
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:10
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:12
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:00:13
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|20
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|25
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:26
|26
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:02
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:03
|29
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:06
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:10
|32
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:14
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:15
|34
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:35
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:40
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:42
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:44
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:33:12
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|FDJ
|0:00:07
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Katusha
|0:00:12
|9
|Sojasun
|0:00:13
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:20
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:22
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:22
