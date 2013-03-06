Image 1 of 50 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) puts on the leader's yellow jersey at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) lets the idea of being in the maillot jaune sink in (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 50 Arms aloft in delight for stage 3 winner Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wore the leader's yellow jersey during stage 3 but woud surrender it to Andrew Talansky. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 Lunch time for race leader Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Cannondale Pro Cycling sets tempo in the peloton. Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky won the third stage of "the race to the sun" in cold and wet conditions in Brioude. The American edged out Davide Malacarne (Europcar) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel) to give his team their first victory of the season. Also in the seven-rider group that disputed the finish were Sky's Richie Porte and David López, Ag2r's Romain Bardet and Astana's Andriy Grivko. They finished seven seconds clear of a chase group containing most of the other favourites.

Talanksy had double reason to celebrate as he became the fourth rider in four days to wear the yellow jersey after Cannondale's race leader Elia Viviani was tailed off on the second-category climb of the Cote de Mauvagnat 15km from the finish.

Until the approach to that climb, a four-man break had led the way. Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) never gained much more than four minutes on the peloton. Keizer led over the first two climbs of the day, which put him in the mountains jersey, but there was never a chance of the Dutchman adding any more points on the Mauvagnat as the peloton began to chase hard, eventually reeling in the four leaders with 22km remaining.

Astana and Sky were particularly prominent leading into the climb and dominated the action leading up it. Once on the second-category ascent, the pace-setting of Sky's Jonathan Tiernan-Locke and Xavier Zandio soon resulted in yellow jersey Viviani dropping out of the front group. Local man Bardet and Astana's Maxim Iglinskiy both attempted to escape from Sky's lock down on the front of the race. Both failed, Iglinskiy on two occasions. However, his teammate Grivko darted away clear just before the top of the climb, quickly followed by Sky's Vasil Kiryienka.

The first part of the descent was fairly straightforward, but as the turns became steeper and tighter the wet road became much more treacherous. Soon after pushing on past Grivko, Kiryienka rear wheel slalomed after hitting a slick patch. The Sky man tried vainly to control his bike but hit the deck hard and slid into the roadside ditch. Thankfully, he was soon back on his feet.

Having done well to avoid the sliding Kiryienka, Grivko pressed on. He was joined by López, Bardet, Izagirre and Malacarne. Sensing an opportunity to gain some ground on their rivals, Porte and Talansky scampered across to the leaders as well. Behind this group, BMC's Tejay van Garderen led the chase.

With 5km remaining, the pursuit appeared to have succeeded as the leaders' advantage fell to a mere five seconds, but then it started to stretch again. Van Garderen, team-mate Philippe Gilbert, Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma) and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) all attempted to inject more urgency into the chase, but the seven leaders managed to stay clear.

Malacarne made the first move going into the kilometre-to-go banner, but Porte chased him down and hammered into the home straight, clearly determined to ensure the group held its advantage. Bardet led out the sprint, triggering an immediate response from Talansky, who jumped out of the middle of the group and shouted with delight as he crossed the line.

"This is really important for me because Garmin-Sharp sent a whole team here to help me for the overall. So to win a stage here and take the jersey is a big step in my career," said the 24-year-old American. "When I realised we were going to go all the way I tried to figure out a way to win this. I have a good sprint out of a small group."

Having claimed the yellow jersey, Talansky now aims to keep it. "It's nice to be in the jersey. It's always easier to defend something than to fight to get it. There's still a lot of good riders in contention, but we will do what we can to keep the jersey. The Montagne de Lure is a really good climb for me. The final time trial on the Col d'Eze is another good one for me, especially that one. I think overall victory is possible."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 4:06:15 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:07 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 23 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 24 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 26 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:01:05 33 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 35 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 36 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 38 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 45 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:22 51 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 54 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 55 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 56 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 64 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 65 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:58 66 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 67 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 68 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 70 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 71 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 72 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 74 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge 75 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 78 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Stef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco 81 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 82 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 86 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 87 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 88 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 90 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 91 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 92 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 93 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 100 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 101 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 102 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 103 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 106 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 107 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 108 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 111 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 114 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 117 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 118 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 120 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 121 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 124 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:29 128 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:30 129 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:37 130 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 131 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:09:39 132 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:01 133 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 134 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 135 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 136 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 138 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 139 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 140 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 141 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 142 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 144 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 145 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 146 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 147 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 150 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp 151 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 153 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 154 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 155 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale 156 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 158 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 159 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 161 David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco 162 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 163 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco 169 Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco 170 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 171 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco 172 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 173 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 174 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale 175 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 176 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar DNS José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Joze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Brioude # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 25 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 22 3 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 18 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 13 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 13 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 15 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 6 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Potey # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Forêt de la Comté # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Mauvagnat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 4:06:15 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:07 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:01:05 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:22 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:58 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 19 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 26 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 27 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:01 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 29 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 35 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:18:59 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:51 4 Katusha 0:01:05 5 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 RadioShack Leopard 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Movistar Team 0:02:03 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:13 11 IAM Cycling 0:02:20 12 Team Europcar 0:02:30 13 Lampre-Merida 0:02:58 14 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:56 15 FDJ 0:04:13 16 Lotto Belisol 17 Sojasun 18 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 19 Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:11 20 Garmin-Sharp 0:05:42 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:49 22 Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:47 23 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:40

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 14:39:36 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:04 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:05 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:08 9 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 10 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:12 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:15 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 17 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:17 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 21 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:19 26 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 28 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:01:05 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:06 31 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 0:01:09 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:11 34 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 36 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:12 37 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:14 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 40 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:18 41 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:19 42 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 45 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:27 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 47 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 48 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:32 50 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:35 51 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:36 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:38 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 54 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:44 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:45 56 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 58 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:11 59 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:48 60 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:58 61 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 62 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:00 63 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:01 64 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 65 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 66 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 67 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 68 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 70 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:05 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 72 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:07 74 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:08 76 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 77 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:09 78 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:10 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:11 81 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 84 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 85 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:13 86 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 87 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:03:14 88 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:03:15 90 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:17 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 92 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18 93 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 95 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:19 96 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:22 97 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:24 98 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:32 99 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:33 100 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:58 101 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:02 102 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:04:04 103 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 104 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:10 105 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:58 106 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:04:59 107 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:05:00 108 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:04 109 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 110 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:05 111 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:05:06 113 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 114 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:09 116 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:10 117 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 118 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:11 119 Stef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco 0:05:30 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:34 121 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:42 122 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:47 123 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:13 124 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:38 125 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:09:51 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:59 127 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:10:04 128 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 129 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco 0:10:06 130 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 131 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:10 132 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:11 133 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:10:12 134 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 135 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco 136 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:13 137 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 138 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:14 139 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:17 141 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:10:20 142 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:21 143 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:37 144 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:10:48 145 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:10:51 146 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:52 147 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:53 148 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 149 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale 0:10:59 150 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:11:30 151 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:36 152 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:40 153 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:51 154 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:55 155 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:59 156 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:03 157 David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco 0:12:04 158 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:05 159 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 160 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 161 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:12:09 162 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:12:12 163 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:33 164 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:34 165 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:12:39 166 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:57 167 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:00 168 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:05 169 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 170 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 171 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:34 172 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:20 173 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:43 174 Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco 0:20:03 175 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:20:17 176 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 55 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 43 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 33 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 31 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 27 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 26 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 26 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 26 12 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 25 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 25 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 16 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 23 17 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 22 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 19 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 18 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 18 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 25 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 16 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 28 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 15 29 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 13 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 12 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 33 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 10 34 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 35 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 37 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 38 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 39 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 40 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 42 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 6 44 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 45 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 5 46 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 48 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 49 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 4 50 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 51 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 52 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 53 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3 55 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 3 56 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 57 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 2 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 59 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 60 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 4 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 4 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 8 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 2 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 11 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13:00:00

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 14:39:36 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:17 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:01:05 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:06 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 9 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:19 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:27 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:48 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:02:58 14 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:05 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:07 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 19 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:13 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:14 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:18 22 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:22 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:04 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:04:59 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:06 26 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:10:12 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:53 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:36 29 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:40 30 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:51 31 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:59 32 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:05 33 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:12:09 34 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:34 35 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:20