Talansky outsprints breakaway group for biggest career win
Garmin-Sharp American new leader at Paris-Nice
Stage 3: Châtel-Guyon - Brioude
Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky won the third stage of "the race to the sun" in cold and wet conditions in Brioude. The American edged out Davide Malacarne (Europcar) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel) to give his team their first victory of the season. Also in the seven-rider group that disputed the finish were Sky's Richie Porte and David López, Ag2r's Romain Bardet and Astana's Andriy Grivko. They finished seven seconds clear of a chase group containing most of the other favourites.
Talanksy had double reason to celebrate as he became the fourth rider in four days to wear the yellow jersey after Cannondale's race leader Elia Viviani was tailed off on the second-category climb of the Cote de Mauvagnat 15km from the finish.
Until the approach to that climb, a four-man break had led the way. Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) never gained much more than four minutes on the peloton. Keizer led over the first two climbs of the day, which put him in the mountains jersey, but there was never a chance of the Dutchman adding any more points on the Mauvagnat as the peloton began to chase hard, eventually reeling in the four leaders with 22km remaining.
Astana and Sky were particularly prominent leading into the climb and dominated the action leading up it. Once on the second-category ascent, the pace-setting of Sky's Jonathan Tiernan-Locke and Xavier Zandio soon resulted in yellow jersey Viviani dropping out of the front group. Local man Bardet and Astana's Maxim Iglinskiy both attempted to escape from Sky's lock down on the front of the race. Both failed, Iglinskiy on two occasions. However, his teammate Grivko darted away clear just before the top of the climb, quickly followed by Sky's Vasil Kiryienka.
The first part of the descent was fairly straightforward, but as the turns became steeper and tighter the wet road became much more treacherous. Soon after pushing on past Grivko, Kiryienka rear wheel slalomed after hitting a slick patch. The Sky man tried vainly to control his bike but hit the deck hard and slid into the roadside ditch. Thankfully, he was soon back on his feet.
Having done well to avoid the sliding Kiryienka, Grivko pressed on. He was joined by López, Bardet, Izagirre and Malacarne. Sensing an opportunity to gain some ground on their rivals, Porte and Talansky scampered across to the leaders as well. Behind this group, BMC's Tejay van Garderen led the chase.
With 5km remaining, the pursuit appeared to have succeeded as the leaders' advantage fell to a mere five seconds, but then it started to stretch again. Van Garderen, team-mate Philippe Gilbert, Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma) and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) all attempted to inject more urgency into the chase, but the seven leaders managed to stay clear.
Malacarne made the first move going into the kilometre-to-go banner, but Porte chased him down and hammered into the home straight, clearly determined to ensure the group held its advantage. Bardet led out the sprint, triggering an immediate response from Talansky, who jumped out of the middle of the group and shouted with delight as he crossed the line.
"This is really important for me because Garmin-Sharp sent a whole team here to help me for the overall. So to win a stage here and take the jersey is a big step in my career," said the 24-year-old American. "When I realised we were going to go all the way I tried to figure out a way to win this. I have a good sprint out of a small group."
Having claimed the yellow jersey, Talansky now aims to keep it. "It's nice to be in the jersey. It's always easier to defend something than to fight to get it. There's still a lot of good riders in contention, but we will do what we can to keep the jersey. The Montagne de Lure is a really good climb for me. The final time trial on the Col d'Eze is another good one for me, especially that one. I think overall victory is possible."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4:06:15
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:07
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|23
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:01:05
|33
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|35
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|36
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|45
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:22
|51
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|54
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|64
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:58
|66
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|71
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco
|81
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|86
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|87
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|88
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|90
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|91
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|92
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|93
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|94
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|100
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|102
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|114
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|117
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|121
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|124
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|128
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:30
|129
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:37
|130
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|131
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:39
|132
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:01
|133
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|134
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|135
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|136
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|138
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|139
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|140
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|142
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|144
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|145
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|146
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|147
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|150
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|151
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|153
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|154
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|155
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
|156
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|161
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco
|162
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|163
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
|169
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
|170
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|171
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
|172
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|173
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|174
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
|175
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|176
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|25
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|22
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|18
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|13
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|15
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4:06:15
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:01:05
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:58
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:01
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|29
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|32
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|35
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:18:59
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:51
|4
|Katusha
|0:01:05
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:13
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:20
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:02:30
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:58
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:56
|15
|FDJ
|0:04:13
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|17
|Sojasun
|18
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:11
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:42
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:47
|23
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|14:39:36
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:05
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:12
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:17
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|21
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:19
|26
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|28
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:01:05
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:06
|31
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:01:09
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|34
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:12
|37
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:14
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|40
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|41
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:19
|42
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|45
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|47
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:29
|48
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:32
|50
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:35
|51
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:36
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:38
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|54
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:44
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:45
|56
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|58
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:11
|59
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:48
|60
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:58
|61
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|63
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:01
|64
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|65
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|66
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|67
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|68
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|70
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:05
|71
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:07
|74
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:08
|76
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|77
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:09
|78
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:10
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:11
|81
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|84
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|85
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:13
|86
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|87
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:03:14
|88
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:15
|90
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:17
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|93
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|96
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:22
|97
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:24
|98
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:32
|99
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:33
|100
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:58
|101
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:02
|102
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:04
|103
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:10
|105
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:58
|106
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:59
|107
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:05:00
|108
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:04
|109
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|110
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:05
|111
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:06
|113
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:09
|116
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:10
|117
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|118
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:11
|119
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:05:30
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|121
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:42
|122
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:47
|123
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:13
|124
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:38
|125
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:51
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:59
|127
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:10:04
|128
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:10:06
|130
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|131
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|132
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:11
|133
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:10:12
|134
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|135
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
|136
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:13
|137
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|138
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|139
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:17
|141
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:10:20
|142
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:21
|143
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:37
|144
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:48
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:51
|146
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:52
|147
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:53
|148
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|149
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
|0:10:59
|150
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:30
|151
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:36
|152
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:40
|153
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:51
|154
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:55
|155
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|156
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:03
|157
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco
|0:12:04
|158
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|159
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|160
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|161
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:12:09
|162
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:12
|163
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:33
|164
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:34
|165
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:39
|166
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:57
|167
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:00
|168
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:05
|169
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|170
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|171
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:34
|172
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:20
|173
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:43
|174
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:20:03
|175
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:20:17
|176
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|43
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|26
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|12
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|25
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|16
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|23
|17
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|22
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|19
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|18
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|18
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|25
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|16
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|28
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|15
|29
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|31
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|33
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|34
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|35
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|37
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|38
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|40
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|42
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|45
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|5
|46
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|48
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|49
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|50
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|51
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|52
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|53
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3
|55
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|56
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|57
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|2
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|60
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|4
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|6
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|8
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|11
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:00:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|14:39:36
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:01:05
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:06
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|9
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:19
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:48
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:58
|14
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:05
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:07
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|19
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:13
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:14
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:18
|22
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:22
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:04
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:59
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:06
|26
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:10:12
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:53
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:36
|29
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:40
|30
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:51
|31
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|32
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:05
|33
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:12:09
|34
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:34
|35
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|43:59:14
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:04
|5
|Katusha
|0:01:08
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:09
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:02:27
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:30
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:35
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:13
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:07
|15
|FDJ
|0:04:11
|16
|Sojasun
|0:04:17
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:26
|18
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:17
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:59
|22
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:50
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:39
