Image 1 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) puts on the leader's yellow jersey at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) lets the idea of being in the maillot jaune sink in

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 50

Arms aloft in delight for stage 3 winner Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wore the leader's yellow jersey during stage 3 but woud surrender it to Andrew Talansky.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

Lunch time for race leader Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Cannondale Pro Cycling sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 50

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) pushes the pace on the final climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Sébastien Minard (Ag2r) leads the four-man break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 50

The four-man break included Sébastien Minard (Ag2r), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) and Mads Christensen (Saxo-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 50

The four-man break rolls along during stage 3 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 50

Cannondale Pro Cycling sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) in the leader's yellow jersey at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Paris-Nice leader Elia Viviani tucked in behind his Cannondale Pro Cycling teammates.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 50

An ecstatic Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates victory in stage 3 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 3 from a seven-man escape group.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted his six breakaway companions to win stage 3 in Brioude.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 50

The chase group sprints to the finish line seven seconds behind the seven-man lead group.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 50

A 24-rider chase group vies for 8th place after faling short of catching the leaders.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 50

Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) takes the sprint for 8th place, seven seconds behind the lead group.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 50

Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) takes the sprint for 8th place ahead of Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 50

Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) leads in the first chase group for 8th place on a cold, wet day of racing at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 50

Frenchman Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) at the front of the first chase group.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 50

Frenchman Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) wins the sprint for 8th place from the first chase group.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 50

Stage 3 winner Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) steps onto the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 50

A seven-man lead group formed in the finale of stage 3 and would stay away through to the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

With his victory on stage 3, Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) becomes the new leader of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) is the new leader of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) also leads the young rider classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) also leads the young rider classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 50

While Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wasn't able to remain in the yellow jersey, he still leads the points classification at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 50

Mountains classification leader Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) has plenty to smile about.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), stage 3 winner and new race leader, talks to the press after the podium ceremony.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 50

Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the four-man break on a wet, miserable day at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale, Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and David Lopez (Sky) were part of the winning 7-man escape group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Ted King (Cannondale) sets the pace in the peloton with Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on his wheel.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wore the leader's yellow jersey during stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Cannondale teammates Ivan Basso and race leader Elia Viviani.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Andew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) rotates through in the lead group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 3 from a select seven-man lead group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) dons the leader's yellow jersey at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 50

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) pushes the pace on the final climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 45 of 50

Andrew Talansky won a rainy third stage in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Andrew Talansky celebrates his stage win in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was excited to beat his breakaway companions

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 48 of 50

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) dejected after stage 3 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) is surprised at his stage win in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 50 of 50

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) dons the leader's jersey in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky won the third stage of "the race to the sun" in cold and wet conditions in Brioude. The American edged out Davide Malacarne (Europcar) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel) to give his team their first victory of the season. Also in the seven-rider group that disputed the finish were Sky's Richie Porte and David López, Ag2r's Romain Bardet and Astana's Andriy Grivko. They finished seven seconds clear of a chase group containing most of the other favourites.

Talanksy had double reason to celebrate as he became the fourth rider in four days to wear the yellow jersey after Cannondale's race leader Elia Viviani was tailed off on the second-category climb of the Cote de Mauvagnat 15km from the finish.

Until the approach to that climb, a four-man break had led the way. Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) never gained much more than four minutes on the peloton. Keizer led over the first two climbs of the day, which put him in the mountains jersey, but there was never a chance of the Dutchman adding any more points on the Mauvagnat as the peloton began to chase hard, eventually reeling in the four leaders with 22km remaining.

Astana and Sky were particularly prominent leading into the climb and dominated the action leading up it. Once on the second-category ascent, the pace-setting of Sky's Jonathan Tiernan-Locke and Xavier Zandio soon resulted in yellow jersey Viviani dropping out of the front group. Local man Bardet and Astana's Maxim Iglinskiy both attempted to escape from Sky's lock down on the front of the race. Both failed, Iglinskiy on two occasions. However, his teammate Grivko darted away clear just before the top of the climb, quickly followed by Sky's Vasil Kiryienka.

The first part of the descent was fairly straightforward, but as the turns became steeper and tighter the wet road became much more treacherous. Soon after pushing on past Grivko, Kiryienka rear wheel slalomed after hitting a slick patch. The Sky man tried vainly to control his bike but hit the deck hard and slid into the roadside ditch. Thankfully, he was soon back on his feet.

Having done well to avoid the sliding Kiryienka, Grivko pressed on. He was joined by López, Bardet, Izagirre and Malacarne. Sensing an opportunity to gain some ground on their rivals, Porte and Talansky scampered across to the leaders as well. Behind this group, BMC's Tejay van Garderen led the chase.

With 5km remaining, the pursuit appeared to have succeeded as the leaders' advantage fell to a mere five seconds, but then it started to stretch again. Van Garderen, team-mate Philippe Gilbert, Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma) and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) all attempted to inject more urgency into the chase, but the seven leaders managed to stay clear.

Malacarne made the first move going into the kilometre-to-go banner, but Porte chased him down and hammered into the home straight, clearly determined to ensure the group held its advantage. Bardet led out the sprint, triggering an immediate response from Talansky, who jumped out of the middle of the group and shouted with delight as he crossed the line.

"This is really important for me because Garmin-Sharp sent a whole team here to help me for the overall. So to win a stage here and take the jersey is a big step in my career," said the 24-year-old American. "When I realised we were going to go all the way I tried to figure out a way to win this. I have a good sprint out of a small group."

Having claimed the yellow jersey, Talansky now aims to keep it. "It's nice to be in the jersey. It's always easier to defend something than to fight to get it. There's still a lot of good riders in contention, but we will do what we can to keep the jersey. The Montagne de Lure is a really good climb for me. The final time trial on the Col d'Eze is another good one for me, especially that one. I think overall victory is possible."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp4:06:15
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:07
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
23Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
24Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
25Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
26Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:01:05
33Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
35Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
36Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
38Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
40Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
45Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
47Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:22
51Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
52Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
53Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
56Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
60Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
63Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
64Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
65Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:02:58
66Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
67Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
68Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
71Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
72Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
74Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
75Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
77Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
78Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
80Stef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco
81Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
82Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
84Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
86Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
87Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
88Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
89Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
90Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
91Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
92Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
93Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
96Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
100Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
101Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
102Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
103Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
104Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
106Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
107Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
108Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
111Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
114Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
117Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
118Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
120Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
121Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
124Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:29
128Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:30
129Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:37
130Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
131Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:09:39
132Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:01
133Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
134Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
135Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
136Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
138Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
139Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
140Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
141Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
142Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
144Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
145Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
146Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
147Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
148Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
150Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp
151Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
153Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
154Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
155Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
156Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
158Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
159Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
161David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco
162Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
163Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
164Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
165Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Edward King (USA) Cannondale
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
168Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
169Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
170Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
171Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
172William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
173Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
174Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
175Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
176Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Joze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Brioude
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp25pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar22
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling18
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling16
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team14
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun13
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
13Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
15Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha6
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Col de Potey
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
3Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Forêt de la Comté
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Mauvagnat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling3
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp4:06:15
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:07
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
5Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:01:05
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
12Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:22
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:02:58
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
16Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
19Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
26Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
27Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:01
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
29Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
30Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
33Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
35Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:18:59
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Sky Procycling0:00:51
4Katusha0:01:05
5Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7RadioShack Leopard
8BMC Racing Team
9Movistar Team0:02:03
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:13
11IAM Cycling0:02:20
12Team Europcar0:02:30
13Lampre-Merida0:02:58
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:56
15FDJ0:04:13
16Lotto Belisol
17Sojasun
18Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
19Orica-GreenEdge0:05:11
20Garmin-Sharp0:05:42
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:49
22Team Argos-Shimano0:06:47
23Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:40

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp14:39:36
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:05
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:08
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:09
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:12
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
17Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:17
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
21Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:19
26Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
28Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:01:05
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:06
31Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco0:01:09
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:01:11
34Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
36Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:12
37Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:14
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
40Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:18
41Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:19
42Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
45Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:27
46Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
47Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
48Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:32
50Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:35
51Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:36
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:38
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:40
54Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:44
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:45
56Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
58Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:11
59Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:02:48
60Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:58
61Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
62Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:00
63Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:03:01
64Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
65Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
66Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
67Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
68Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
70Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:05
71Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
72Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:03:07
74Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:03:08
76Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
77Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:09
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:10
79Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge0:03:11
81Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
82Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
83Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
84Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
85Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:13
86Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
87Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:03:14
88Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:03:15
90Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:17
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
92Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
93Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
94Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
95Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:19
96Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:22
97Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:03:24
98Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:32
99Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:33
100Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:58
101Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:02
102Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:04:04
103Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
104Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:10
105Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:58
106Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:04:59
107Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:05:00
108Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:04
109Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
110Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:05
111Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:05:06
113Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
114Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:09
116Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:10
117Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
118Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:11
119Stef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco0:05:30
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:34
121Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:42
122Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:47
123Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:13
124Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:38
125Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:09:51
126Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:59
127Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:10:04
128Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco0:10:06
130Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
131Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:10
132Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:10:11
133Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:10:12
134Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
135Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
136Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:10:13
137Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
138Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:14
139Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:17
141Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:10:20
142Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:10:21
143Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:37
144Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:10:48
145William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:10:51
146Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale0:10:52
147Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:53
148Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
149Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale0:10:59
150Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:11:30
151Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:36
152Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:40
153Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:51
154Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:55
155Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
156Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:03
157David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco0:12:04
158Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:05
159Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
160Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
161Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:12:09
162Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:12:12
163Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:33
164Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:34
165Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:12:39
166Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:12:57
167Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:00
168Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:05
169David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
170Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
171Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:34
172Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:20
173Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:43
174Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco0:20:03
175Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:20:17
176Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale55pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team43
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team38
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge33
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida31
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol31
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar27
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp26
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard26
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team26
12Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar25
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano25
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team25
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
16Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ23
17Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar22
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
19Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team19
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling18
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco18
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team18
23Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling16
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team16
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling16
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
28Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco15
29Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun13
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
31Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun12
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
33Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard10
34Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale10
35Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
37Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
38Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
39Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
40Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
42Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha6
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
45William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ5
46Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
48Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
49Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun4
50Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
51Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
52Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
53Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3
55Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun3
56Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
57Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco2
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
60Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
4Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun4
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling3
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
8Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun2
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
11Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:00:00

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp14:39:36
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:17
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
5Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:01:05
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:06
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:19
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:27
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:02:48
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:02:58
14Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:05
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:03:07
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
19Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:13
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:14
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:18
22Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:22
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:04
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:04:59
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:10:06
26Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:10:12
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:53
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:36
29Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:40
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:51
31Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
32Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:05
33Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:12:09
34Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:34
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team43:59:14
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:12
3Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:56
4Sky Procycling0:01:04
5Katusha0:01:08
6RadioShack Leopard0:01:09
7BMC Racing Team0:01:20
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
9Movistar Team0:02:04
10Team Europcar0:02:27
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:30
12IAM Cycling0:02:35
13Lampre-Merida0:03:13
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:07
15FDJ0:04:11
16Sojasun0:04:17
17Lotto Belisol0:04:26
18Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:51
19Orica-GreenEdge0:05:17
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
21Garmin-Sharp0:05:59
22Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:50
23Team Argos-Shimano0:09:39

 

